Wherever Hardik Pandya plays, the volume of boos he receives seems to amplify with each venue. Even at the Wankhede Stadium, he wasn't exempt from criticism. There was a brief silence when Hardik Pandya appeared to be Mumbai Indians' sole hope to salvage the match from a dire situation. However, once that hope faded, the negativity resumed.

Despite his efforts, Hardik Pandya has struggled to win over the crowd, and Mumbai Indians' three consecutive losses in this IPL season have only intensified the scrutiny.

Clarke reveals what Hardik told him about the captaincy saga

Hardik Pandya | Credit: BCCI

With a six-day gap between Mumbai Indians' last match against Rajasthan Royals and their upcoming game against Delhi Capitals, there's hope that public animosity might subside. However, another defeat could potentially exacerbate the situation. Yet, former Australian captain Michael Clarke has a different perspective on Pandya's mental state compared to popular belief.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke believes Hardik Pandya is handling the pressure well. Clarke revealed that he spoke to Pandya about the situation and got a positive reply from him. Clarke is currently in India doing commentary for Star Sports network.

"It doesn't help when your team is not performing. I spoke to Hardik Pandya when I got over here and he seems like he is going fine. He's a really confident sort of a person. He won't allow this to get to him but he does need to get this team winning games of cricket. Mumbai is such a good team and there's always high expectations. The fans want them at the top of the tree, but at the moment they are at the bottom," Michael Clarke told ESPNcricinfo.

Regardless of whether the jeering subsides over time, Michael Clarke emphasized the primary solution for Hardik Pandya to regain support: winning matches. Mumbai Indians came close in their first game against Gujarat Titans but faltered in the final five overs. In the subsequent match, their bowlers were thoroughly outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who posted a formidable 277/3 – the highest total ever in IPL history.