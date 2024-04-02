×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:47 IST

IPL 2024: David Hussey ENDS debate around Virat Kohli’s strike-rate in just ONE-LINE

Despite leading the run chart for RCB in IPL, Virat Kohli faced some criticism for not batting aggressively enough against KKR in their last game.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Despite Virat Kohli being one of the leading run-scorers in the Indian Premier League 2024, he has been criticised by fans over not batting aggressively enough against KKR in their last game. Kohli has scored 181 runs in three matches with two fifties at a strike rate of 141.4. However, some fans are not happy with his S/R as they believe T20 cricket has no place for anchor men. Kohli is the joint-highest run-getter so far with RR's Riyan Parag.  

Kohli’s place in the team has also been a topic of discussion with the T20 World Cup around the corner. This comes even though he played one of the most memorable innings for India in their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne. But Kohli has found a supporter in Australia legend David Hussey.

Advertisement

David Hussey says Virat Kohli seems to have “evolved again” and warned against writing off the champion player after a debate ensued on the Indian batter's strike rate.

"Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer, isn't he in the IPL currently?” Hussey replied when asked about what he made of the debate around Kohli’s strike rate.

Advertisement

"He's a pretty good player. I don't think he's going to have too many issues. If you see the strike rate in this IPL, he seems to have taken his game to a new level, he's evolved again," Hussey told the media here on the sidelines of the announcement of the launch of Melbourne Cricket Academy, a partnership between Cricket Victoria and KheloMore.

"You never write off champions, like you never write off Steve Smith, (like) you never write off Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma...” "You never write them off and I'm certain that Virat Kohli is going to come out in the next World Cup and be the dominant force that he has been for the better part of a decade. Never write off your champions," Hussey reiterated.

Advertisement

Hussey, who played in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, the then Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, said the competition has evolved with teams moving on from a conservative approach to an ultra-aggressive one.

"It's hit-hit, bang-bang from ball one now, whereas back in 2008, (it) was (about) take your time, get yourself in, try and have wickets in hand at the first 10-over mark and then try and get 180 or 190, (and) that was out of this world," he said.

Advertisement

"Now teams are getting 270 runs and other teams are almost chasing them down. If you face a couple of dot balls early and your strike rate is under 100, you're sort of ostracised, you don't fit to the T20 mould, so the planning that's evolved from 2008 till now is phenomenal — every ball, every over is really important," he said.

Hussey, who was present at the Cricket Club of India along with Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins and KheloMore CEO and selector Jatin Paranjape, said 10 years from now IPL would be entirely different.

Advertisement

"The game has evolved out of sight and like Nick (Cummins) said, I can't wait to see what the IPL and what T20 cricket looks like in a decade's time, because teams might get 300 runs and chase it down, which should be not good for fast bowlers or spinners but it's great for the game of cricket," he said.

Hussey felt Australia will have a selection headache going into the World Cup, adding that players who are likely to feature in the T20 World Cup are getting an excellent opportunity to prepare for it in the IPL.

Advertisement

"There's competition for places, isn't there, in the Australian team? There's Travis Head who also opens up batting as well, who's playing particularly well," Hussey said.

"Anybody can beat anybody on their day, the pitch is a different, foreign conditions, but the players are very, very fortunate to have the IPL to play in and prepare very well in order to go to the World Cup and execute their skills," Hussey said. 

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actor Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar Discharged

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli

Hussey ENDS Kohli debate

a few seconds ago
Germany

German inflation eases

a few seconds ago
Vlogger Posted Recipe Of “Banana Leaf Halwa,” Users Reacted

Viral Banana Leaf Halwa

a few seconds ago
Istanbul nightclub fire

25 Dead in Fire in Turkey

a few seconds ago
Government bonds

Government bond yields

5 minutes ago
File Photo of Mahua

ED Complaint Mahua Moitra

5 minutes ago
BYD Yuan Plus

BYD's EV sales drop

13 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

VI to raise Rs 20,000 cr

15 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

16 minutes ago
R Praggnanandhaa

FIDE Candidates Comp

17 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

19 minutes ago
Byju's layoffs

Byju's Layoffs

22 minutes ago
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.

Gurugram's Laforestta C

23 minutes ago
Koneru Humpy

Humpy leads Indian team

23 minutes ago
CSK after winning IPL 2023

Champions League returns

23 minutes ago
The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit.

J&K: Terror Module Busted

26 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

BJP Leader on Atishi

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo