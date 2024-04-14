Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an already tough IPL campaign have been reminded of their massive IPL auction blunder to let their most successful bowler Yuzvendra Chahal leave in 2022.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recent defeat to the Mumbai Indians have worsened the clouds of doom over the franchise as they have only won one out of their first six games in IPL 2024 and sit at the bottom of the points table.

Despite posing a total of 196, RCB got blown apart by MI thanks to some lacklustre bowling. This has invited major flak over the team management’s failure to build a solid bowling lineup. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is the latest to jump to gun on RCB and have slammed them for a huge auction blunder back in 2022.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru decided to part ways with their star leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL auction back in 2022 and ever since then have struggled to find a quality replacement in the spin department. Their main spin option this season has been Australian all rounder Glenn Maxwell, someone who by his own admission doesn’t like the ball in hand.

Michael Vaughan in his recent appearance at the Beer Biceps didn’t pull back any punches as he went on a scathing criticism of the Bangalore management and team.

When the host said, “I never understood why RCB got rid of him. RCB's bowling over the years has been shocking. The one bowler who always delivered they let him go”, Michael Vaughan agreed with the statement and further lashed out on Bangalore.

The move to part ways with Yuzvendra Chahal looks worse with every passing day as he is the current Purple cap holder while Bangalore bowling lineup is struggling for wickets.

RCB doesn’t try anything

The biggest problem according to Michael Vaughan regarding RCB has been that the team is way too focused on their individual talent and rather than building a collective.

.

“I don’t see RCB trying anything…I could be wrong but it seems to me that RCB management thinks that because we’ve got great individual players (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis) we’re going to win”, said Vaughan.

The failure of RCB to build a decent enough squad and a well rounded squad proves that the culture needs to be correct at any franchise.

“It proves to me that even if you’ve go great players unless you get the team ethic, the culture, and unless you absolutely identify everyone’s role perfectly you’re not going to win trophies”, added Vaughan.

Letting go of Chahal is one of the biggest mistakes RCB and decisions like these are some of the key reasons behind RCB’s failure in IPL.