×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

'I never understood why RCB got rid of him.1 bowler who always delivered': RCB slammed over Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been called out for their blunder in letting go Yuzvendra Chahal as their struggles in IPL intensify.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RCB slammed over letting go of Chahal
RCB slammed over letting go of Chahal | Image:iplt20.com/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an already tough IPL campaign have been reminded of their massive IPL auction blunder to let their most successful bowler Yuzvendra Chahal leave in 2022.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recent defeat to the Mumbai Indians have worsened the clouds of doom over the franchise as they have only won one out of their first six games in IPL 2024 and sit at the bottom of the points table.

Advertisement

Despite posing a total of 196, RCB got blown apart by MI thanks to some lacklustre bowling. This has invited major flak over the team management’s failure to build a solid bowling lineup. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is the latest to jump to gun on RCB and have slammed them for a huge auction blunder back in 2022.

Also Read | 'I THINK HE WILL GO TO CSK, replace MS Dhoni': Huge Rohit prediction

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru decided to part ways with their star leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL auction back in 2022 and ever since then have struggled to find a quality replacement in the spin department. Their main spin option this season has been Australian all rounder Glenn Maxwell, someone who by his own admission doesn’t like the ball in hand.

Michael Vaughan in his recent appearance at the Beer Biceps didn’t pull back any punches as he went on a scathing criticism of the Bangalore management and team.

Advertisement

When the host said, “I never understood why RCB got rid of him. RCB's bowling over the years has been shocking. The one bowler who always delivered they let him go”, Michael Vaughan agreed with the statement and further lashed out on Bangalore.

The move to part ways with Yuzvendra Chahal looks worse with every passing day as he is the current Purple cap holder while Bangalore bowling lineup is struggling for wickets. 

RCB doesn’t try anything

The biggest problem according to Michael Vaughan regarding RCB has been that the team is way too focused on their individual talent and rather than building a collective. 

“I don’t see RCB trying anything…I could be wrong but it seems to me that RCB management thinks that because we’ve got great individual players (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis) we’re going to win”, said Vaughan.

The failure of RCB to build a decent enough squad  and a well rounded squad proves that the culture needs to be correct at any franchise.

Advertisement

Also Read | Adam Gilchrist orders BCCI to take action against Rishabh Pant

“It proves to me that even if you’ve go great players unless you get the team ethic, the culture, and unless you absolutely identify everyone’s role perfectly you’re not going to win trophies”, added Vaughan.

Advertisement

Letting go of Chahal is one of the biggest mistakes RCB and decisions like these are some of the key reasons behind RCB’s failure in IPL.

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

3 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

3 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

4 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

10 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

12 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

13 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

19 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

23 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

24 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

24 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

26 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

27 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

27 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

28 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

28 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

28 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

35 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo