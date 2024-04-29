Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings ran out 78 run winners over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 46 of IPL 2024 to move to third spot in the IPL table with 10 points in nine matches. The win also eased pressure on Ruturaj Gaikwad who has the mammoth task of filling in the captaincy boots of MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni decided to hand over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the start of IPL 2024 campaign and called time on his legendary stint in which he won 5 IPL trophies.

In a recent revelation by former Chennai Super Kings batter Subramaniam Bradrinath, MS Dhoni wants Ruturaj Gaikwad to learn captaincy on his own and isn't too keen on helping him take decisions.

Badrinath revealed that in Chennai Super Kings' earlier encounter with Lucknow Super Giants, Ruturaj Gaikwad found himself in a hole on whether to go to a spinner or a fast bowler.

Subramaniam Badrinath during his CSK days, Image/AP

According to Badrinath, Gaikwad doesn't trust spinners and was confused regarding a bowling change and MS Dhoni helped him out. But after the match MS Dhoni made it clear to Gaikwad that he won't help him out in the future and Gaikwad needs to take his own decisions.

“I heard from inside source that during the last match (vs LSG), Ruturaj asked Dhoni about a bowling change and MS gave him the green signal but also adviced him not to ask about anything further in the upcoming games", revealed Subramaniam Badrinath said in Tamil on his YouTube channel Cric it with Badri.

This revelation shouldn't come as a surprise as prior to the tournament, Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed in an interview with Star Sports that MS Dhoni strictly told him that all the decisions will be his.

“He came to me one evening and simply asked will you be the captain? Once I said yes, he told me that he is going to help me out in field settings and will not help in anything else. All the other decisions will have to be taken by me”, said Ruturaj Gaikwad on his chat with Star Sports.

"I am really grateful that he is always there for me whenever I need him" - Ruturaj on Dhoni



Ruturaj Gaikwad has on numerous occasions said that he is grateful for the support MS Dhoni gives him and knowing that he's always there for him is a big boost in confidence.