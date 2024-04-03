Advertisement

Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batter for Mumbai Indians, was recently seen sporting a Superman-inspired outfit during the team's mid-break journey before their upcoming match in IPL 2024. Joining him in this quirky attire were three of his teammates: Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya, and Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Thushara. The outfit notably featured the Sudharshan Chakra, a prominent element of the Mumbai Indians' emblem.

Also Read: THIS is JUST THE START, WATCH me PLAY for INDIA: IPL fast-bowling beast Mayank Yadav clear in plans

Advertisement

Why were these players wearing the outfit?

The reason behind their unique choice of clothing was a disciplinary action imposed on them for arriving late to a team meeting. As a longstanding tradition within the Mumbai Indians team, latecomers are often subjected to wearing amusing outfits during team travels. This particular instance occurred as the Mumbai Indians team and support staff headed to Daman and Diu for a team-bonding retreat.

Advertisement

In the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians find themselves at the bottom of the points table, being the only team yet to secure any points. Despite being five-time champions, they have faced defeat in all three matches they've played in IPL 2024.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya, who took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma after being acquired from Gujarat Titans in a pre-auction transfer for an undisclosed amount, has faced criticism from MI supporters. Rohit Sharma, who had previously captained Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles from 2013 to 2023, was a beloved figure among fans. Before rejoining Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya had a successful stint with Gujarat Titans, leading them to the title in their debut season in IPL 2022 and guiding them to the finals in the following year, where they were defeated by Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: 'He should play in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I want to face him': Steve Smith excited about India star

Advertisement

Although Hardik Pandya has been associated with Mumbai Indians since his debut in 2015, his decision to leave the franchise and subsequently return as captain has not sat well with some fans, especially considering Rohit Sharma's remarkable track record as the most successful captain in the team's history.

It will be interesting to see how things fold out later in the tournament. Mumbai Indians are all set to play against Delhi Capitals in their next match on April 7. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Before the game, MI players are enjoying some off time in Daman and Diu.