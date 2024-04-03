×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:54 IST

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians take note-worthy step to PUNISH Ishan Kishan over indiscipline

In the current season of the IPL, Mumbai Indians find themselves at the bottom of the points table, being the only team yet to secure any points.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan on the right | Image:Instagram/MI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batter for Mumbai Indians, was recently seen sporting a Superman-inspired outfit during the team's mid-break journey before their upcoming match in IPL 2024. Joining him in this quirky attire were three of his teammates: Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya, and Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Thushara. The outfit notably featured the Sudharshan Chakra, a prominent element of the Mumbai Indians' emblem.

Also Read: THIS is JUST THE START, WATCH me PLAY for INDIA: IPL fast-bowling beast Mayank Yadav clear in plans

Advertisement

Why were these players wearing the outfit?

The reason behind their unique choice of clothing was a disciplinary action imposed on them for arriving late to a team meeting. As a longstanding tradition within the Mumbai Indians team, latecomers are often subjected to wearing amusing outfits during team travels. This particular instance occurred as the Mumbai Indians team and support staff headed to Daman and Diu for a team-bonding retreat.

Advertisement

In the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians find themselves at the bottom of the points table, being the only team yet to secure any points. Despite being five-time champions, they have faced defeat in all three matches they've played in IPL 2024.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya, who took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma after being acquired from Gujarat Titans in a pre-auction transfer for an undisclosed amount, has faced criticism from MI supporters. Rohit Sharma, who had previously captained Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles from 2013 to 2023, was a beloved figure among fans. Before rejoining Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya had a successful stint with Gujarat Titans, leading them to the title in their debut season in IPL 2022 and guiding them to the finals in the following year, where they were defeated by Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: 'He should play in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I want to face him': Steve Smith excited about India star

Advertisement

Although Hardik Pandya has been associated with Mumbai Indians since his debut in 2015, his decision to leave the franchise and subsequently return as captain has not sat well with some fans, especially considering Rohit Sharma's remarkable track record as the most successful captain in the team's history.

It will be interesting to see how things fold out later in the tournament. Mumbai Indians are all set to play against Delhi Capitals in their next match on April 7. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Before the game, MI players are enjoying some off time in Daman and Diu.  

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 16:36 IST

IPLGujarat Titans

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ambati Rayudu slams RCB

Rayudu's TROLLS RCB

a few seconds ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

6 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

news

10 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

14 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Flight cancelled

18 minutes ago
Online payment

UPI transaction volume

19 minutes ago
Insolvency

Approval of resolution

20 minutes ago
Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi

PM Modi

20 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath's Moye Moye Jibe

22 minutes ago
App Store

Apple sideloading apps

26 minutes ago
Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Shocker

29 minutes ago
NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024

NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon

31 minutes ago
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor Is Married

31 minutes ago
Mayawati BSP

BSP List

32 minutes ago
NSA Ajit Doval led Indian Delegation at SCO Meet in Kazakhstan

Ajit Doval at SCO Meet

32 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

35 minutes ago
F1

Liberty Media to add Moto

38 minutes ago
Hema Malini Prays at Yamuna Bank in Mathura Ahead Of Nomination Filing

Hema Malini

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News8 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo