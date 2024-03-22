×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:28 IST

IPL 2024: Mumbai's crisis man replaces Adam Zampa for RR, GT announce Robin Minz's replacement

IPL 2024: Adam Zampa was retained by Rajasthan Royals at his Rs 1.5-crore contract but the Australian leg-spinner pulled out of IPL 2024 citing heavy workload.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai's crisis man Tanush Kotian, who played a key role in their record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph this season, was on Friday drafted in by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Aussie Adam Zampa.

Kotian joined at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, the IPL announced.

Zampa, who picked up eight wickets from six matches for the Royals last season, was retained at his Rs 1.5-crore contract but the Australian leg-spinner pulled out citing heavy workload in the build up to the T20I World Cup in June.

Kotian, an off-spinner and a handy lower-order batter, was expecting an IPL contract in 2023 after playing a vital role in Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph but was reported for a suspect bowling action.

But the 25-year-old showed resilience to fight back and become the player-of-the-tournament (502 runs and 29 wickets) in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy triumph this season.

Kotian, who usually bats at No. 8, scored an unbeaten 120 in second innings and followed it up with an 89 not out in the quarterfinal and semifinal games against Baroda and Tamil Nadu respectively.

IPL also announced Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter BR Sharath as a replacement for Robin Minz at Gujarat Titans.

Jharkhand's Minz was ruled out after getting injured in a freak motorcycle accident recently.

Sharath, who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket, has so far played 28 T20s, in addition to 20 First-Class matches and 43 List A games, and has 328 T20 runs against his name.

He will join GT for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:28 IST

