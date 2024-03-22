×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 10:43 IST

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live streaming: How to watch, Guest perfomers, Time - Everything to know

Get hold of the live streaming details of the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony, learn about the star performers and more details of the event.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni | Image:IPL/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On Friday, March 22, 2024, Chennai Super Kings will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the much-awaited inaugural match of the 2024 Indian Premier League. This match not only ushers in the revival of the spectacular game of cricket, but it also paves the way for the historic contest between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. With strong lineups on both sides, the competition at the legendary MA Chidambaram Stadium is sure to get off to an exciting start.

Fans are excitedly awaiting another season of exhilarating cricket action and lavish celebrations as the IPL 2024 draws near. The first game in Chennai is scheduled to take place on Friday between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A star-studded opening ceremony with performances by well-known superstars like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam, and AR Rahman is planned before the game.

AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will wow the crowd with their performances at the opening ceremony, which is sure to be a spectacle. The toss has been rescheduled from 7:00 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST due to the celebrations, with the opening innings starting at 8:00 PM IST.

Also Read: MASSIVE! IPL 2024 to have sign language feed for differently abled

When does the IPL 2024 opening ceremony take place?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 22, at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2024 opening ceremony be held?

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the  IPL 2024 opening ceremony.

How can I watch the  IPL 2024 opening ceremony live on TV?

Star Sports Network will provide a live feed of the IPL 2024 opening ceremony in India.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's BRILLIANT reaction to MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy

How to watch the IPL 2024 opening ceremony live streaming?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app in India.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 10:43 IST

