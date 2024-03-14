Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:24 IST
IPL 2024 Orange Cap And Purple Cap: Full List Of Winners Of Coveted IPL Titles Since 2008
IPL's Orange Cap and Purple Cap recognize top batsmen and bowlers; dominant performers etch their names since 2008.
The Indian Premier League is one of the biggest T20 tournaments in the world and is celebrated as a festival in India. Players from all over the world participate in this and prove their mettle in the competition. The opening match of IPL 2024 is happening between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Indian Premier League (IPL), known for its explosive batting and nail-biting finishes, also recognizes individual brilliance through two prestigious awards: the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap.
The Orange Cap is awarded to the batsman with the most runs scored in a particular IPL season. The Purple Cap, on the other hand, honors the bowler who takes the most wickets in the tournament.
Since the IPL's inception in 2008, these awards have seen some of the biggest names in cricket etch their dominance. Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit all the IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners since 2008:
Orange Cap Winners (2008-2023)
|Year
|Winner
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|SR
|50
|100
|Highest Score
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.8
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.2
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.5
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.5
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
Purple Cap Winners (2008-2023)
|Year
|Winner
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|4W hauls
|2023
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|17
|28
|18.64
|8.03
|2
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|17
|27
|19.51
|7.75
|1
|2021
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|15
|32
|14.34
|8.14
|1
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada (DC)
|17
|30
|18.26
|8.34
|2
|2019
|Imran Tahir (CSK)
|17
|26
|16.57
|6.69
|2
|2018
|Andrew Tye (PBKS)
|14
|24
|18.66
|8
|3
|2017
|Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|14
|26
|14.19
|7.05
|0
|2016
|Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|17
|23
|21.3
|7.42
|1
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|17
|26
|16.38
|8.14
|0
|2014
|Mohit Sharma (CSK)
|16
|23
|19.65
|8.39
|1
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|18
|32
|15.53
|7.95
|1
|2012
|Morne Morkel (DD)
|16
|25
|18.12
|7.19
|1
|2011
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|16
|28
|13.39
|5.95
|0
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers)
|16
|21
|20.42
|7.29
|0
|2009
|RP Singh (Deccan Chargers)
|16
|23
|18.13
|6.98
|1
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir (RR)
|11
|22
|12.09
|6.46
|1
