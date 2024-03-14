Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is one of the biggest T20 tournaments in the world and is celebrated as a festival in India. Players from all over the world participate in this and prove their mettle in the competition. The opening match of IPL 2024 is happening between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Indian Premier League (IPL), known for its explosive batting and nail-biting finishes, also recognizes individual brilliance through two prestigious awards: the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap.

The Orange Cap is awarded to the batsman with the most runs scored in a particular IPL season. The Purple Cap, on the other hand, honors the bowler who takes the most wickets in the tournament.

Since the IPL's inception in 2008, these awards have seen some of the biggest names in cricket etch their dominance. Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit all the IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners since 2008:

Orange Cap Winners (2008-2023)

Year Winner Team Runs Average SR 50 100 Highest Score 2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.8 4 3 129 2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101* 2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132* 2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.2 143.87 8 1 100 2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.5 142.44 8 0 84 2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126 2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113 2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91 2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44 137.78 5 0 83 2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.5 6 0 95 2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128 2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107 2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89 2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52 144.81 5 0 89 2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

Purple Cap Winners (2008-2023)

Year Winner Innings Wickets Average Economy 4W hauls 2023 Mohammed Shami (GT) 17 28 18.64 8.03 2 2022 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 17 27 19.51 7.75 1 2021 Harshal Patel (RCB) 15 32 14.34 8.14 1 2020 Kagiso Rabada (DC) 17 30 18.26 8.34 2 2019 Imran Tahir (CSK) 17 26 16.57 6.69 2 2018 Andrew Tye (PBKS) 14 24 18.66 8 3 2017 Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (SRH) 14 26 14.19 7.05 0 2016 Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (SRH) 17 23 21.3 7.42 1 2015 Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 17 26 16.38 8.14 0 2014 Mohit Sharma (CSK) 16 23 19.65 8.39 1 2013 Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 18 32 15.53 7.95 1 2012 Morne Morkel (DD) 16 25 18.12 7.19 1 2011 Lasith Malinga (MI) 16 28 13.39 5.95 0 2010 Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers) 16 21 20.42 7.29 0 2009 RP Singh (Deccan Chargers) 16 23 18.13 6.98 1 2008 Sohail Tanvir (RR) 11 22 12.09 6.46 1