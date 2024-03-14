×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

IPL 2024 Orange Cap And Purple Cap: Full List Of Winners Of Coveted IPL Titles Since 2008

IPL's Orange Cap and Purple Cap recognize top batsmen and bowlers; dominant performers etch their names since 2008.

Full List Of Winners Of Orange And Purple Cap Since 2008
Full List Of Winners Of Orange And Purple Cap Since 2008
The Indian Premier League is one of the biggest T20 tournaments in the world and is celebrated as a festival in India. Players from all over the world participate in this and prove their mettle in the competition. The opening match of IPL 2024 is happening between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Indian Premier League (IPL), known for its explosive batting and nail-biting finishes, also recognizes individual brilliance through two prestigious awards: the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap.

The Orange Cap is awarded to the batsman with the most runs scored in a particular IPL season.  The Purple Cap, on the other hand, honors the bowler who takes the most wickets in the tournament.

Since the IPL's inception in 2008, these awards have seen some of the biggest names in cricket etch their dominance. Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit all the IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners since 2008:

Orange Cap Winners (2008-2023)

 

YearWinnerTeamRunsAverageSR50100Highest Score
2023Shubman GillGT89059.33157.843129
2022Jos ButtlerRR86357.53149.0544116
2021Ruturaj GaikwadCSK63545.35136.2641101*
2020KL RahulKXIP67055.83129.3451132*
2019David WarnerSRH69269.2143.8781100
2018Kane WilliamsonSRH73552.5142.448084
2017David WarnerSRH64158.27141.8141126
2016Virat KohliRCB97381.08152.0374113
2015David WarnerSRH56243.23156.547091
2014Robin UthappaKKR66044137.785083
2013Michael HusseyCSK73352.35129.56095
2012Chris GayleRCB73361.08160.7471128
2011Chris GayleRCB60867.55183.1332107
2010Sachin TendulkarMI61847.53132.615089
2009Matthew HaydenCSK57252144.815089
2008Shaun MarshKXIP61668.44139.6851115

 

Purple Cap Winners (2008-2023)

 

YearWinnerInningsWicketsAverageEconomy4W hauls
2023Mohammed Shami (GT)172818.648.032
2022Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)172719.517.751
2021Harshal Patel (RCB)153214.348.141
2020Kagiso Rabada (DC)173018.268.342
2019Imran Tahir (CSK)172616.576.692
2018Andrew Tye (PBKS)142418.6683
2017Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (SRH)142614.197.050
2016Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (SRH)172321.37.421
2015Dwayne Bravo (CSK)172616.388.140
2014Mohit Sharma (CSK)162319.658.391
2013Dwayne Bravo (CSK)183215.537.951
2012Morne Morkel (DD)162518.127.191
2011Lasith Malinga (MI)162813.395.950
2010Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers)162120.427.290
2009RP Singh (Deccan Chargers)162318.136.981
2008Sohail Tanvir (RR)112212.096.461
Whatsapp logo