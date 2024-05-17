Advertisement

In the race for the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting legend Virat Kohli has emerged as the frontrunner, showcasing consistency throughout the tournament. Kohli has scored five half-centuries and 1 century in the ongoing edition, the joint-highest number of fifties thus far. Only Sanju Samson has scored as many fifties as Kohli this season.

IPL 2024: Updated Orange List

With an exceptional display of skill and determination, Virat Kohli has amassed a staggering total of 661 runs in 13 matches, firmly establishing himself as the leading run-scorer in the league. His remarkable batting average of 66.10, coupled with a blistering strike rate of 155.56, underscores his dominance on the field.

In pursuit of Virat Kohli's formidable tally, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) young sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad emerges as a formidable contender, trailing closely behind with an impressive haul of 583 runs from 13 matches. Gaikwad's stellar batting average of 58.30 and a commendable strike rate of 141.50 reflect his remarkable consistency.

Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) explosive opener Travis Head has also left a significant mark in the tournament, amassing 533 runs in just 11 matches. His astonishing strike rate of 201.89, coupled with a solid batting average of 53.30, underscores his ability to deliver impactful performances for his side.

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) young prodigy Riyan Parag has also made significant strides in the run-scoring chart this season, accumulating 531 runs in 13 matches. With a batting average of 59.00 and an impressive strike rate of 152.58, Parag has emerged as a vital asset for his team, consistently delivering with the bat.

Gujarat Titans' (GT) formidable batsman B Sai Sudharsan completes the top five, showcasing his batting prowess with a commendable tally of 527 runs in 12 matches. His gritty performances, highlighted by a solid batting average of 47.90 and a respectable strike rate of 141.28, have played a pivotal role in his team's success throughout the tournament.

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 13 661 66.10 155.56 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 13 583 58.30 141.50 108* Travis Head SRH 11 533 53.30 201.89 102 Riyan Parag RR 13 531 59.00 152.58 84* Sai Sudharsan GT 12 527 47.90 141.28 103