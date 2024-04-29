Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has backed the ultra agressive way his team has been playing this IPL despite their recent drubbings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

In sunday’s encounter Chennai Super Kings posted a target of 213 runs to chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The way SRH have batted in IPL 2024 suggested that the target won’t be safe but as it turned out, their top order failed to make an impact and the team bundled for 134 runs and lost the match by 78 runs.

This was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s second loss in a row chasing a 200 plus total as they previously lost to RCB by 35 runs. This has invited criticism and questions around the ultra aggressive approach adopted by the men in blue.

Pat Cummins backs SRH approach

Pat Cummins was quizzed in his post match press conference about whether SRH’s approach is leading to their downfall. But Cummins put the pin on those suggestions and further backed the approach by saying it is the way this IPL has been going.

“T20 is always on the batting side, and it has gone to a whole new level this season,” said Pat Cummins.

Cummins further addressed that their approach is the only way to win IPL saying, “The way we set up, we had the best chance if we got some really aggressive batters, and that's the way to win the tournament”.

This IPL has become a graveyard of the bowlers given the flat pitches, shorter boundaries and the fearlessness of batters. IPL 2024 has witnessed six 250 plus totals already with 200 no more a safe total. Prior this edition, 250 was only breached twice in the history of IPL.

Given the circumstances, Pat Cummins is confident that if SRH want to win the tournament then they need to improve their chases and keep playing with the same intent to win the tournament.

