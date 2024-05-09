Advertisement

Match number 58 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place in the calm splendour of Dharamsala's snow-capped peaks and hills. Both sides are under pressure because the remaining games are all must-win scenarios. Punjab has an additional incentive this season to exact revenge for their previous defeat to Bengaluru. With an equal amount of victories and losses, both teams are tied for the most points. In the standings, Bengaluru surpasses the hosts thanks to their higher net run rate. Punjab's season has been uneventful, with brief periods of optimism interspersed by defeat when it counted most.

Bengaluru is the only team they have defeated in the first month of this edition, making their victory over Punjab earlier in the tournament noteworthy. Due to the fact that both clubs want to secure their spots in the standings, this game is especially important. Here, who do you believe has the upper hand?

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Thank you Agarkar for saving us from KL': Rahul hits 29 from 33 balls, then Head exposes him

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Vice Captain: Will Jacks

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Advertisement

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Rajat Patidar, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Sam Curran

Advertisement

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Rahu Chahar

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB Toss Update

The IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB match toss will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, H. P.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB Weather Report

According to Accuweather, Dharamshala is predicted to experience an evening temperature of approximately 20 degrees Celsius, with a feel-like temperature of 18 degrees. It is predicted that the humidity will be about 44%. There is little forecast of rain in the evening despite a 61% chance of rain during the day.

Also Read: WATCH: KL Rahul gets a dressing down from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka in front of everyone

Advertisement

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB Pitch Update

It is well known that the surface at HPCA Stadium is hitter-friendly, with a bounce that helps fast bowlers. Its elevated position above sea level promises swing for the new ball, encouraging pace bowlers who can take advantage of such circumstances. It has historically hosted high-scoring matches. But because there's not much turn, spinners usually don't get much help here. As such, it is set up to be an excellent batting surface, providing the pacers with the occasional bounce and movement.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted XI Team

Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted XI Team

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB Full Squad

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan