In a highly anticipated IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, PBKS stands in 8th position after 5 matches, winning 2 and losing 3 in the IPL 2024 so far. Rajasthan Royals is in top form, as they stand at the top of the table with just one loss so far. The Kings' squad boasts a formidable lineup including Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Woakes, while the Royals are led by Sanju Samson and feature players like Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. Expect an intense IPL 2024 T20 showdown between these two powerhouse teams tonight at 7:30 pm.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction picks

Keeper – Jos Butler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Singh

All-rounders – Sam Curran (vc), Riyan Parag (c)

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Toss Update

Toss for PBKS vs RR match will take place at 7:00 PM i:e 30 mins before the match.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Weather Report

On Saturday in Chandigarh, the weather is forecasted to be overcast with a temperature of approximately 37°C. The humidity is expected to peak at 30%, while the average wind speed will be around 18 km/h. These conditions suggest a warm day with a moderate level of humidity and relatively breezy winds in the region.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Pitch Update

At present, this venue has hosted two matches, both showcasing favorable conditions for bowlers. The bowlers are advised to incorporate varied deliveries to capitalize on the surface's grip. Additionally, the presence of dew is expected to pose a challenge, affecting the bowlers' ability to maintain a good grip on the ball. Consequently, batting may prove to be relatively easier during the second innings as the conditions could favor the batsmen due to the challenges faced by the bowlers.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.