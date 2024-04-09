Advertisement

The Punjab Kings will play the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 23 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. The Punjab Kings played their first game of the season in Mullanpur, their new home, and won it against Delhi. Both Punjab and Hyderabad enter this game fresh off victories, both of which came against formidable opposition. After a thrilling victory over Gujarat in their last match, Punjab dramatically chased down a 200-run mark in the last over.

Conversely, Hyderabad also triumphed admirably over the defending champions, Chennai, an opponent they have typically lost to, making this victory all the more sweeter. With two wins from four games, both of these middle-of-the-table clubs will try to stay up with the likes of Rajasthan and Lucknow with a victory, but only one will be able to do so. A few teams are now leading the way. Who do you think will prevail?

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks PBKS vs SRH

Captain: Pat Cummins

Vice Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klassen

Batsmen: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Toss Update PBKS vs SRH

The IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH match toss will take place on Tuesday, April 09th, at 07:00 PM.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Weather Report PBKS vs SRH

The predicted temperature at Mullanpur Stadium is approximately 18°C, per accuweather.com. It is expected to be a partly cloudy day, which will make the environment enjoyable for spectators as well as players. With gusts up to 15 km/h, the wind is predicted to blow from the north at a pace of 9 km/h. With a 0% probability of thunderstorms and precipitation, there is no discernible chance of precipitation. However, vision may occasionally be impacted by the expected 60% cloud cover.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Pitch Update PBKS vs SRH

This is the second IPL 2024 match to take place at this location. Good batting conditions prevailed throughout the first match. When the ball is new, there will be some early swing, and spinners may receive some assistance. One big reason the side will have to chase after winning the toss is the dew.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Predicted Playing XI PBKS vs SRH

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Mayank Markande

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Full Squad PBKS vs SRH

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.