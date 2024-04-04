Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders unleashed an onslaught with the bat in an exciting match in Vizag, amassing the second-highest total in Indian Premier League history. Their outstanding performance helped them defeat the Delhi Capitals with ease. With their amazing innings, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell led the way. Angkrish Raghuvansh, a young player, further enhanced the show with a fast-moving half-century. With their outstanding effort, KKR managed to reach a formidable total of 272/7 in the 20 overs that were allocated.

After making a tremendous effort, the Delhi Capitals were unable to overcome the overwhelming obstacle as they set out to pursue the enormous goal. They lost four wickets in short succession to start their journey with a number of losses. While both Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs, the captain, put together an impressive middle-overs partnership and scored half-centuries, it was not enough to lead the Capitals to victory. The Capitals were overcome by the tremendous pressure of KKR's formidable total and ended their innings with 166 runs in 17.2 overs.

IPL 2024 Points Table After KKR vs DC

Here’s how the stats look like after the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match –

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 3 0 6 +2.581 2 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 6 +1.249 3 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 4 +0.976 4 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 4 +0.483 5 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 4 -0.738 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 +0.204 7 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337 8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 3 2 -0.876 9 Delhi Capitals 4 1 3 2 -1.347 10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

IPL 2024: Orange Cap After KKR vs DC

Currently, in the race for the coveted Orange Cap in the ongoing tournament, Virat Kohli leads the pack with an impressive tally of 203 runs, firmly securing the top spot. Following closely behind is Riyan Parag, displaying remarkable form as he holds the second position with a total of 181 runs to his name. Heinrich Klaasen maintains his standing in third place, accumulating a respectable 167 runs thus far in the competition. Rishabh Pant has made a significant leap to claim the fourth spot after his standout performance, including a crucial half-century against KKR. Meanwhile, David Warner rounds off the top five contenders in the list.

.

POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG SR 30 50 100 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli 4 4 1 203 83* 67.66 140.97 0 2 0 17 8 2 Riyan Parag 3 3 2 181 84* 181 160.17 1 2 0 13 12 3 Heinrich Klaasen 3 3 1 167 80* 83.5 219.73 0 2 0 5 17 4 Rishabh Pant 4 4 0 152 55 38 158.33 0 2 0 12 9 5 David Warner 4 4 0 148 52 37 143.68 1 1 0 15 9 6 Nicholas Pooran 3 3 2 146 64* 146 175.9 2 1 0 8 12

IPL 2024: Purple Cap

The standings in the competition for the coveted Purple Cap are unaltered as of the end of the 16th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League. At the top of the list, Mustafizur Rahman is still imposing his will after taking seven wickets thus far. Mayank Yadav, who has demonstrated his bowling power with an astounding total of 6 wickets, is ranked second.



POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Mustafizur Rahman 3 12 0 106 7 1 0 8.83 Apr-29 2 Mayank Yadav 2 8 0 41 6 2 0 5.12 Mar-14 3 Yuzvendra Chahal 3 10 0 55 6 1 0 5.5 03-Nov 4 Mohit Sharma 3 12 0 93 6 1 0 7.75 Mar-25 5 Khaleel Ahmed 4 16 1 131 6 0 0 8.18 Feb-21