Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 4th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table after KKR vs DC: Where do KKR and DC stand, Where is Kohli in Orange Cap list

Following the end of the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match, let's take a peek at the updated points table. Know where your favorite team lies on the table.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
DC vs KKR
DC vs KKR | Image:IPL/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Kolkata Knight Riders unleashed an onslaught with the bat in an exciting match in Vizag, amassing the second-highest total in Indian Premier League history. Their outstanding performance helped them defeat the Delhi Capitals with ease. With their amazing innings, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell led the way. Angkrish Raghuvansh, a young player, further enhanced the show with a fast-moving half-century. With their outstanding effort, KKR managed to reach a formidable total of 272/7 in the 20 overs that were allocated.

After making a tremendous effort, the Delhi Capitals were unable to overcome the overwhelming obstacle as they set out to pursue the enormous goal. They lost four wickets in short succession to start their journey with a number of losses. While both Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs, the captain, put together an impressive middle-overs partnership and scored half-centuries, it was not enough to lead the Capitals to victory. The Capitals were overcome by the tremendous pressure of KKR's formidable total and ended their innings with 166 runs in 17.2 overs.

IPL 2024 Points Table After KKR vs DC

Here’s how the stats look like after the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match –

IPL 2024 Points Table After KKR vs DC

Position

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

1Kolkata Knight Riders3306+2.581
2Rajasthan Royals3306+1.249
3Chennai Super Kings3214+0.976
4Lucknow Super Giants3214+0.483
5Gujarat Titans3214-0.738
6Sunrisers Hyderabad3122+0.204
7 Punjab Kings3122-0.337
8Royal Challengers Bengaluru4132-0.876
9Delhi Capitals4132-1.347
10Mumbai Indians3030-1.423

IPL 2024: Orange Cap After KKR vs DC

Currently, in the race for the coveted Orange Cap in the ongoing tournament, Virat Kohli leads the pack with an impressive tally of 203 runs, firmly securing the top spot. Following closely behind is Riyan Parag, displaying remarkable form as he holds the second position with a total of 181 runs to his name. Heinrich Klaasen maintains his standing in third place, accumulating a respectable 167 runs thus far in the competition. Rishabh Pant has made a significant leap to claim the fourth spot after his standout performance, including a crucial half-century against KKR. Meanwhile, David Warner rounds off the top five contenders in the list.

.

POSPLAYERMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGSR30501004S6S
1Virat Kohli44120383*67.66140.97020178
2Riyan Parag33218184*181160.171201312
3Heinrich Klaasen33116780*83.5219.73020517
4Rishabh Pant4401525538158.33020129
5David Warner4401485237143.68110159
6Nicholas Pooran33214664*146175.9210812
              

IPL 2024: Purple Cap

The standings in the competition for the coveted Purple Cap are unaltered as of the end of the 16th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League. At the top of the list, Mustafizur Rahman is still imposing his will after taking seven wickets thus far. Mayank Yadav, who has demonstrated his bowling power with an astounding total of 6 wickets, is ranked second.
 

POSPLAYERMATOVERSMDNSRUNSWKTS3-FERS5-FERSECONBBF 
1Mustafizur Rahman31201067108.83Apr-29 
2Mayank Yadav280416205.12Mar-14 
3Yuzvendra Chahal3100556105.503-Nov 
4Mohit Sharma3120936107.75Mar-25 
5Khaleel Ahmed41611316008.18Feb-21 
Published April 4th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

