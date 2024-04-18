Updated April 18th, 2024 at 09:00 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after GT vs DC
IPL: Match 32 of Tata IPL saw Delhi Capitals thump Gujarat Titans. Here are the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap race.
In the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Delhi Capitals secured a resounding victory over the Gujarat Titans, triumphing by 6 wickets. Opting to bowl first, DC's decision was validated by their bowlers' stellar performance, restricting GT to a mere 90 runs. Ishant Sharma's early dismissal of GT skipper Shubman Gill set the tone, with Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, and Wriddhiman Saha failing to make substantial contributions. Despite Rashid Khan's commendable 31 off 24 balls for GT, the rest of the batting lineup struggled. Mukesh Kumar claimed 3 wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs secured 2 wickets each, ensuring DC's dominance with the ball.
IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs DC
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|0.677
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1.399
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0.726
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0.502
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0.038
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|-0.074
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|-1.303
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.218
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.234
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-1.185
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After GT vs DC
Following the conclusion of the GT vs DC encounter, there have been notable shifts in the Orange Cap Holder standings. Virat Kohli maintains his position at the summit with an impressive tally of 361 runs, while Riyan Parag closely follows in second place with 318 runs to his name. Shubman Gill's noteworthy performance sees him surpass Rohit Sharma, securing the fifth spot with 263 runs, edging ahead of Sharma's 261 runs.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Balls Faced
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|7
|7
|2
|361
|113*
|72.2
|245
|147.34
|1
|2
|35
|14
|Riyan Parag
|7
|7
|2
|318
|84*
|63.6
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|Sunil Narine
|6
|6
|0
|276
|109
|46
|147
|187.75
|1
|1
|26
|20
|Sanju Samson
|7
|7
|2
|276
|82*
|55.2
|178
|155.05
|0
|3
|27
|11
|Shubman Gill
|7
|7
|1
|263
|89*
|43.83
|174
|151.14
|0
|2
|21
|9
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After GT vs DC
Following the conclusion of the GT vs DC match, the Purple Cap Holder rankings have witnessed some alterations. Yuzvendra Chahal maintains his dominance at the top spot with an impressive haul of 12 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah closely trails in second place, also boasting 10 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed's commendable performance sees him securing the third position with a tally of 10 wickets, adding depth to the leaderboard.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4 Wickets
|5 Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|3/11
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|6
|24
|146
|10
|5/21
|14.6
|6.08
|14.4
|0
|1
|Khaleel Ahmed
|7
|7
|28
|229
|10
|2/21
|22.9
|8.17
|16.8
|0
|0
|Mustafizur Rahman
|5
|5
|20
|183
|10
|4/29
|18.3
|9.15
|12
|1
|0
|Pat Cummins
|6
|6
|24
|189
|9
|3/43
|21
|7.87
|16
|0
|0
