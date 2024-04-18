Advertisement

In the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Delhi Capitals secured a resounding victory over the Gujarat Titans, triumphing by 6 wickets. Opting to bowl first, DC's decision was validated by their bowlers' stellar performance, restricting GT to a mere 90 runs. Ishant Sharma's early dismissal of GT skipper Shubman Gill set the tone, with Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, and Wriddhiman Saha failing to make substantial contributions. Despite Rashid Khan's commendable 31 off 24 balls for GT, the rest of the batting lineup struggled. Mukesh Kumar claimed 3 wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs secured 2 wickets each, ensuring DC's dominance with the ball.

IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs DC

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen backs star India Stumper to be prepared for T20 CWC

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After GT vs DC

Following the conclusion of the GT vs DC encounter, there have been notable shifts in the Orange Cap Holder standings. Virat Kohli maintains his position at the summit with an impressive tally of 361 runs, while Riyan Parag closely follows in second place with 318 runs to his name. Shubman Gill's noteworthy performance sees him surpass Rohit Sharma, securing the fifth spot with 263 runs, edging ahead of Sharma's 261 runs.

Player Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Virat Kohli 7 7 2 361 113* 72.2 245 147.34 1 2 35 14 Riyan Parag 7 7 2 318 84* 63.6 197 161.42 0 3 22 20 Sunil Narine 6 6 0 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 26 20 Sanju Samson 7 7 2 276 82* 55.2 178 155.05 0 3 27 11 Shubman Gill 7 7 1 263 89* 43.83 174 151.14 0 2 21 9

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After GT vs DC

Following the conclusion of the GT vs DC match, the Purple Cap Holder rankings have witnessed some alterations. Yuzvendra Chahal maintains his dominance at the top spot with an impressive haul of 12 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah closely trails in second place, also boasting 10 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed's commendable performance sees him securing the third position with a tally of 10 wickets, adding depth to the leaderboard.

Player Matches Innings Overs Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4 Wickets 5 Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal 7 7 26 217 12 3/11 18.08 8.34 13 0 0 Jasprit Bumrah 6 6 24 146 10 5/21 14.6 6.08 14.4 0 1 Khaleel Ahmed 7 7 28 229 10 2/21 22.9 8.17 16.8 0 0 Mustafizur Rahman 5 5 20 183 10 4/29 18.3 9.15 12 1 0 Pat Cummins 6 6 24 189 9 3/43 21 7.87 16 0 0





Advertisement



