Updated April 18th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after GT vs DC

IPL: Match 32 of Tata IPL saw Delhi Capitals thump Gujarat Titans. Here are the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap race.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
GT vs DC | Image:IPLT20.com
Advertisement

In the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Delhi Capitals secured a resounding victory over the Gujarat Titans, triumphing by 6 wickets. Opting to bowl first, DC's decision was validated by their bowlers' stellar performance, restricting GT to a mere 90 runs. Ishant Sharma's early dismissal of GT skipper Shubman Gill set the tone, with Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, and Wriddhiman Saha failing to make substantial contributions. Despite Rashid Khan's commendable 31 off 24 balls for GT, the rest of the batting lineup struggled. Mukesh Kumar claimed 3 wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs secured 2 wickets each, ensuring DC's dominance with the ball.

IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs DC

TeamsMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Rajasthan Royals76100120.677
Kolkata Knight Riders6420081.399
Chennai Super Kings6420080.726
Sunrisers Hyderabad6420080.502
Lucknow Super Giants6330060.038
Delhi Capitals734006-0.074
Gujarat Titans734006-1.303
Punjab Kings624004-0.218
Mumbai Indians624004-0.234
Royal Challengers Bengaluru716002-1.185

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen backs star India Stumper to be prepared for T20 CWC

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After GT vs DC

Following the conclusion of the GT vs DC encounter, there have been notable shifts in the Orange Cap Holder standings. Virat Kohli maintains his position at the summit with an impressive tally of 361 runs, while Riyan Parag closely follows in second place with 318 runs to his name. Shubman Gill's noteworthy performance sees him surpass Rohit Sharma, securing the fifth spot with 263 runs, edging ahead of Sharma's 261 runs.

PlayerMatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageBalls FacedStrike Rate100s50s4s6s
Virat Kohli772361113*72.2245147.34123514
Riyan Parag77231884*63.6197161.42032220
Sunil Narine66027610946147187.75112620
Sanju Samson77227682*55.2178155.05032711
Shubman Gill77126389*43.83174151.1402219

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After GT vs DC

Following the conclusion of the GT vs DC match, the Purple Cap Holder rankings have witnessed some alterations. Yuzvendra Chahal maintains his dominance at the top spot with an impressive haul of 12 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah closely trails in second place, also boasting 10 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed's commendable performance sees him securing the third position with a tally of 10 wickets, adding depth to the leaderboard.

PlayerMatchesInningsOversRunsWicketsBest BowlingAverageEconomyStrike Rate4 Wickets5 Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal7726217123/1118.088.341300
Jasprit Bumrah6624146105/2114.66.0814.401
Khaleel Ahmed7728229102/2122.98.1716.800
Mustafizur Rahman5520183104/2918.39.151210
Pat Cummins662418993/43217.871600

 

 


 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published April 18th, 2024 at 09:00 IST