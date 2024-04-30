Advertisement

In the latest clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) extended their impressive streak by overpowering Delhi Capitals (DC) with a convincing seven-wicket victory, securing their sixth win of the season. This triumph came as a strong rebound following their previous setback against Punjab Kings (PBKS), while it halted the winning momentum of DC, who were riding a two-match wave of success, marking their sixth defeat of the season.

Having played their recent matches at home, DC faced KKR at the formidable Eden Gardens in Kolkata. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer found himself on the losing end of the toss, with DC choosing to bat first. However, their innings faltered as they could only muster a modest 153/9, with the KKR bowlers, led by Varun Chakravarthy's impressive 3/16, wreaking havoc on their batting lineup. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana chipped in with two wickets each, further aiding KKR's cause. In response, KKR's batsmen made light work of the chase, with opener Phil Salt leading the charge with a blistering 68 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 206.06. Supported by valuable contributions from the Iyer duo, Venkatesh and Shreyash, KKR reached the target with ease in just 16.3 overs.

Advertisement

Also Read: Hardik Pandya vs Rishabh Pant: Two-horse race for Vice-captaincy spot

IPL 2024 Points Table After KKR vs DC

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After KKR vs DC

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maintains his position at the pinnacle of the orange cap leaderboard, boasting an impressive tally of 500 runs. Following closely behind is Ruturaj Gaikwad from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), whose total stands at 447 runs. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans (GT) secures the third spot with 418 runs, while Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant trails closely behind with 398 runs to his credit following the recent clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR's Phil Salt has ascended to the fifth position with a commendable total of 392 runs.

Advertisement

POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG SR 30 50 100 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli 10 10 3 500 113* 71.42 147.49 1 4 1 46 20 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 9 9 2 447 108* 63.85 149.49 1 3 1 48 13 3 Sai Sudharsan 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 135.71 7 2 0 43 9 4 Rishabh Pant 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 158.56 2 3 0 31 24 5 Phil Salt 9 9 1 392 89* 49 180.64 2 4 0 44 22

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After KKR vs DC

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians (MI) leads the race for the purple cap with an impressive haul of 14 wickets. Close behind, Mustafizur Rahman from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secures the second position with an equal tally of 14 wickets, albeit with a slightly higher economy rate than Bumrah. In third place is Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings (PBKS), also with 14 wickets to his name. Following closely, Mathessha Pathirana of CSK occupies the fourth spot with 13 wickets under his belt. Meanwhile, T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) rounds up the top five with an equal tally of 13 wickets.

Advertisement

POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Jasprit Bumrah 9 36 0 239 14 2 1 6.63 5/21 2 Mustafizur Rahman 8 30.2 0 296 14 1 0 9.75 4/29 3 Harshal Patel 9 32 0 326 14 2 0 10.18 3/15 4 Matheesha Pathirana 6 22 0 169 13 2 0 7.68 4/28 5 T Natarajan 7 28 1 252 13 2 0 9 4/19