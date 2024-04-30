Updated April 30th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after KKR vs DC

IPL: Match 47 of Tata IPL saw KKR thump DC at the Eden Gardens. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
KKR beat DC by 7 wickets | Image:BCCI
In the latest clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) extended their impressive streak by overpowering Delhi Capitals (DC) with a convincing seven-wicket victory, securing their sixth win of the season. This triumph came as a strong rebound following their previous setback against Punjab Kings (PBKS), while it halted the winning momentum of DC, who were riding a two-match wave of success, marking their sixth defeat of the season.

Having played their recent matches at home, DC faced KKR at the formidable Eden Gardens in Kolkata. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer found himself on the losing end of the toss, with DC choosing to bat first. However, their innings faltered as they could only muster a modest 153/9, with the KKR bowlers, led by Varun Chakravarthy's impressive 3/16, wreaking havoc on their batting lineup. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana chipped in with two wickets each, further aiding KKR's cause. In response, KKR's batsmen made light work of the chase, with opener Phil Salt leading the charge with a blistering 68 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 206.06. Supported by valuable contributions from the Iyer duo, Venkatesh and Shreyash, KKR reached the target with ease in just 16.3 overs.

IPL 2024 Points Table After KKR vs DC

Team

P

W

L

PT

NRR

Rajasthan Royals981160.694
Kolkata Knight Riders963121.096
Chennai Super Kings954100.81
Sunrisers Hyderabad954100.075
Lucknow Super Giants954100.059
Delhi Capitals115610-0.442
Gujarat Titans10468-1.113
Punjab Kings9366-0.187
Mumbai Indians9366-0.261
Royal Challengers Bengaluru10376-0.415

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After KKR vs DC

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maintains his position at the pinnacle of the orange cap leaderboard, boasting an impressive tally of 500 runs. Following closely behind is Ruturaj Gaikwad from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), whose total stands at 447 runs. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans (GT) secures the third spot with 418 runs, while Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant trails closely behind with 398 runs to his credit following the recent clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR's Phil Salt has ascended to the fifth position with a commendable total of 392 runs.

POS

PLAYER

MAT

INNS

NO

RUNS

HS

AVG

SR

30

50

100

4S

6S

1Virat Kohli10103500113*71.42147.491414620
2Ruturaj Gaikwad992447108*63.85149.491314813
3Sai Sudharsan1010141884*46.44135.71720439
4Rishabh Pant1111239888*44.22158.562303124
5Phil Salt99139289*49180.642404422

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After KKR vs DC

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians (MI) leads the race for the purple cap with an impressive haul of 14 wickets. Close behind, Mustafizur Rahman from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secures the second position with an equal tally of 14 wickets, albeit with a slightly higher economy rate than Bumrah. In third place is Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings (PBKS), also with 14 wickets to his name. Following closely, Mathessha Pathirana of CSK occupies the fourth spot with 13 wickets under his belt. Meanwhile, T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) rounds up the top five with an equal tally of 13 wickets.

POS

PLAYER

MAT

OVERS

MDNS

RUNS

WKTS

3-FERS

5-FERS

ECON

BBF

1Jasprit Bumrah936023914216.635/21
2Mustafizur Rahman830.2029614109.754/29
3Harshal Patel9320326142010.183/15
4Matheesha Pathirana622016913207.684/28
5T Natarajan7281252132094/19
