The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the verge of winning a coveted playoff position in the Indian Premier League after defeating the Punjab Kings by a dominating 60 runs on Thursday. Despite their victory, RCB remained in seventh place on the points standings. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings dropped to ninth place, thereby ending their hopes of entering the playoffs.

Virat Kohli, leading from the front, demonstrated his abilities with a brilliant performance of 92 runs, powering his side to a daunting total of 241 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson collaborated excellently to take six wickets, limiting Punjab Kings to just 181 runs in 17 overs.

In other matches this week, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to third position in the rankings after defeating Lucknow Super Giants, who dropped to sixth. Mumbai Indians were the first team eliminated from the competition. Currently, the Kolkata Knight Riders lead the table with 16 points from 11 matches, followed by the Rajasthan Royals by a mere net run rate.

IPL 2024 Points Table After PBKS vs RCB

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After PBKS vs RCB

Virat Kohli secured his place atop the Indian Premier League's Orange Cap leaderboard with a stunning performance against Punjab Kings on Friday, hitting 92 runs off only 47 balls. Kohli's outstanding performance drove him to become the first batter this season to break the 600-run mark, with an astounding total of 634 runs in 12 innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings is in second place with 533 runs, behind only Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head, who has the same total. Sanju Samson, captain of the Rajasthan Royals, is fourth with 471 runs, while Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders rounds out the top five with 461.

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 12 634 70.44 153.51 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 11 541 60.11 147.01 108* Travis Head SRH 11 533 53.30 201.89 102 Sanju Samson RR 11 471 67.28 163.54 86 Sunil Narine KKR 11 461 41.90 183.66 109

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After PBKS vs RCB

Following the culmination of match 58 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024, there was a notable shuffle in the Purple Cap standings. PBKS' pace ace Harshal Patel seized the top position from Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah after a stellar three-wicket performance, elevating his wicket tally to 20. Consequently, Bumrah slipped to the second spot with 18 wickets to his credit.

In the wake of Patel's ascent, his teammate Arshdeep Singh, who clinched one wicket in the encounter, surged to the fourth position with a total of 16 scalps. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Varun Chakravarthy retained his grip on the third spot, having secured the same number of wickets, courtesy of a superior economy rate. Completing the top five is Sunrisers Hyderabad's T. Natarajan, boasting 15 wickets in his impressive bowling campaign thus far.

Player Team Matches Wkts Econ Avg BBI Harshal Patel PBKS 12 20 9.75 20.00 3/15 Jasprit Bumrah MI 12 18 6.20 16.50 5/21 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 11 16 8.75 21.87 3/16 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 12 16 10.32 27.31 4/29 Mukesh Kumar DC 8 15 10.94 20.80 3/14