Updated April 16th, 2024 at 07:27 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after RCB vs SRH
IPL: Match 30 of Tata IPL saw Sunrisers Hyderabad thump Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here are the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap race.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is performing exceptionally well. They are not only amassing huge run totals but also winning games, which is supporting their quest for a second title victory. Their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday saw a spectacular performance as they broke their own record for the highest-ever IPL total, eventually winning by 25 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
The ground, known for its small boundaries and good batting conditions, was a good place to have high-scoring games. Benefiting from these conditions, SRH amassed a formidable 287/3 in the 20 overs permitted, thanks to a masterful century from Travis Head and a composed half-century from Heinrich Klaasen. Despite strong efforts from Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik, the Royal Challengers of Bengal were defeated by a mere 26 runs, finishing with a respectable score of 262/7. The aggressive batting assault proved difficult for either team's bowlers to contain, as both sides amassed a combined 549 runs, setting a new record for the highest total in a Twenty20 match.
Advertisement
IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs SRH
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0.767
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1.688
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0.726
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0.502
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0.038
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-0.637
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.218
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.234
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.975
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-1.185
Also Read: Records shatter as SRH and RCB produce GIGANTIC run-fest
Advertisement
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After RCB vs SRH
Following the showdown between SRH and RCB, Virat Kohli of RCB maintains his position at the pinnacle of the orange cap standings, amassing a total of 361 runs. Trailing behind Kohli is RR's Riyan Parag, who secures the second spot with 284 runs, while his captain, Sanju Samson, claims the third position with 264 runs. MI's Rohit Sharma occupies the fourth position on the list with 261 runs, closely followed by GT's Shubman Gill, who sits in fifth place with 255 runs.
Advertisement
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|7
|7
|361
|72.2
|147.35
|35
|14
|Riyan Parag
|6
|6
|284
|71
|155.19
|18
|18
|Sanju Samson
|6
|6
|264
|66
|155.29
|25
|11
|Rohit Sharma
|6
|6
|261
|52.2
|167.31
|28
|15
|Shubman Gill
|6
|6
|255
|51
|151.79
|19
|9
IPL 2024: PurpleCap Race After RCB vs SRH
In the race for the purple cap, RR's Yuzvendra Chahal leads the pack with an impressive tally of 11 wickets. Following closely behind is MI's Jasprit Bumrah, securing the second position with 10 wickets to his name. CSK's Mustafizur Rahman shares the third spot with Bumrah, also boasting 10 wickets, but with a superior economy rate. Meanwhile, SRH's skipper, Pat Cummins, displaces PBKS' Kagiso Rabada from the fourth position, despite both having secured 9 wickets each. However, Rabada holds the edge in terms of economy rate.
Advertisement
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|6
|22
|132
|11
|14.82
|163
|-
|-
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|24
|144
|10
|14.6
|146
|-
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|5
|20
|120
|10
|18.3
|183
|1
|-
|Pat Cummins
|6
|24
|144
|9
|21
|189
|-
|-
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|24
|144
|9
|21.22
|191
|-
|-
Advertisement
Published April 16th, 2024 at 07:27 IST