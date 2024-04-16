Advertisement

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is performing exceptionally well. They are not only amassing huge run totals but also winning games, which is supporting their quest for a second title victory. Their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday saw a spectacular performance as they broke their own record for the highest-ever IPL total, eventually winning by 25 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The ground, known for its small boundaries and good batting conditions, was a good place to have high-scoring games. Benefiting from these conditions, SRH amassed a formidable 287/3 in the 20 overs permitted, thanks to a masterful century from Travis Head and a composed half-century from Heinrich Klaasen. Despite strong efforts from Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik, the Royal Challengers of Bengal were defeated by a mere 26 runs, finishing with a respectable score of 262/7. The aggressive batting assault proved difficult for either team's bowlers to contain, as both sides amassed a combined 549 runs, setting a new record for the highest total in a Twenty20 match.

IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs SRH

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After RCB vs SRH

Following the showdown between SRH and RCB, Virat Kohli of RCB maintains his position at the pinnacle of the orange cap standings, amassing a total of 361 runs. Trailing behind Kohli is RR's Riyan Parag, who secures the second spot with 284 runs, while his captain, Sanju Samson, claims the third position with 264 runs. MI's Rohit Sharma occupies the fourth position on the list with 261 runs, closely followed by GT's Shubman Gill, who sits in fifth place with 255 runs.

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s Virat Kohli 7 7 361 72.2 147.35 35 14 Riyan Parag 6 6 284 71 155.19 18 18 Sanju Samson 6 6 264 66 155.29 25 11 Rohit Sharma 6 6 261 52.2 167.31 28 15 Shubman Gill 6 6 255 51 151.79 19 9

IPL 2024: PurpleCap Race After RCB vs SRH

In the race for the purple cap, RR's Yuzvendra Chahal leads the pack with an impressive tally of 11 wickets. Following closely behind is MI's Jasprit Bumrah, securing the second position with 10 wickets to his name. CSK's Mustafizur Rahman shares the third spot with Bumrah, also boasting 10 wickets, but with a superior economy rate. Meanwhile, SRH's skipper, Pat Cummins, displaces PBKS' Kagiso Rabada from the fourth position, despite both having secured 9 wickets each. However, Rabada holds the edge in terms of economy rate.

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers Yuzvendra Chahal 6 22 132 11 14.82 163 - - Jasprit Bumrah 6 24 144 10 14.6 146 - 1 Mustafizur Rahman 5 20 120 10 18.3 183 1 - Pat Cummins 6 24 144 9 21 189 - - Kagiso Rabada 6 24 144 9 21.22 191 - -