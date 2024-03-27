GT could not reach the target as they were able to score 143 runs and lost eight wickets as CSK won the match by 63 runs | Image: BCCI/IPL

The defending champion Chennai Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans by a dominating 63 runs on Tuesday at Chepauk thanks to their impressive display. By choosing to bat first, CSK was able to take advantage of a fantastic performance from New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra, who scored a quick 46 runs and established a strong base for the home team. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored the same as him, offering crucial assistance, although neither player reached a personal half-century.

Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube made significant contributions to CSK's victory in their IPL 2024 campaign, helping the squad reach a formidable total of more than 200 runs. Shivam Dube's explosive half-century demonstrated CSK's depth even if they lost their opening batters early. Sameer Rizvi added a rapid 14 runs, while Daryl Mitchell supplied an undefeated 24 runs, helping CSK to a threatening total. In the middle of the assault, Rashid Khan took a few wickets for Gujarat. Gujarat Titans struggled to chase down a daunting 207 runs, managing only 143/8 in the 20 overs that were given to them. Their batters faltered in the face of Chennai's disciplined bowling and fielding performance. With two wickets apiece, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Patel, and Deepak Chahar all made an impact, while CSK's fielders played brilliantly to help their team win handily.

POS TEAM P W L NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RECENT FORM 1 CSK 2 2 0 0 1.979 382/38.4 316/40.0 4 WW 2 RR 1 1 0 0 1.000 193/20.0 173/20.0 2 W 3 KKR 1 1 0 0 0.200 208/20.0 204/20.0 2 W 4 PBKS 2 1 1 0 0.025 353/39.2 352/39.2 2 LW 5 RCB 2 1 1 0 -0.180 351/39.2 352/38.4 2 WL 6 GT 2 1 1 0 -1.425 311/40.0 368/40.0 2 LW 7 SRH 1 0 1 0 -0.200 204/20.0 208/20.0 0 L 8 MI 1 0 1 0 -0.300 162/20.0 168/20.0 0 L 9 DC 1 0 1 0 -0.455 174/20.0 177/19.2 0 L 10 LSG 1 0 1 0 -1.000 173/20.0 193/20.0 0 L

Virat Kohli, the prolific batsman, remains at the top of the lists, having his eyes on the orange cap following a superb 77-run performance against PBKS. Kohli has scored 98 runs in two outings and has a terrific strike rate of 142.02. Sam Curran of PBKS comes in second with 86 runs and a strike rate of 134.37. Shivam Dube of CSK has moved into third place with an excellent aggregate of 85 runs and a strike rate of 166.66. Meanwhile, his teammate Rachin Ravindra has risen to fourth place, scoring 83 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 237.14

POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 2 2 0 98 77 49.00 69 142.02 0 1 11 3 2 Sam Curran 2 2 0 86 63 43.00 64 134.37 0 1 9 1 3 Shivam Dube 2 2 1 85 51 85.00 51 166.66 0 1 6 6 4 Rachin Ravindra 2 2 0 83 46 41.50 35 237.14 0 0 9 6 5 Sanju Samson 1 1 1 82 82* – 52 157.69 0 1 3 6



IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder: Player that has taken the most wickets

The number one slot is still occupied by Mustafizur Rahman of CSK, who is top of the bowling standings after taking four wickets at an economy rate of 7.25. With an economy rate of 3.50, MI's Jasprit Bumrah has shot up to the second rank after taking three significant wickets against GT.

The bowling combination from PBKS, Harpreet Brar and Kagiso Rabada, have moved up to third and fourth position in the rankings, respectively. Three wickets have been grabbed by Harpreet Brar, who has an economy rate of 3.85, and by Kagiso Rabada, who has an economy rate of 7.37. T Nataran of the SRH, however, has fallen at number five after taking three wickets at an economy rate of eight.



POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Mustafizur Rahman 2 2 8.0 59 6 29/4 9.83 7.37 8.00 1 0 2 Jasprit Bumrah 1 1 4.0 14 3 14/3 4.66 3.50 8.00 0 0 3 Harpreet Brar 2 2 7.0 27 3 13/2 9.00 3.85 14.00 0 0 4 Kagiso Rabada 2 2 8.0 59 3 23/2 19.66 7.37 16.00 0 0 5 T Natarajan 1 1 4.0 32 3 32/3 10.66 8.00 8.00 0 0