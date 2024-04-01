Updated April 1st, 2024 at 08:06 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after DC vs CSK match
Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of DC vs CSK.
- Sports
- 3 min read
On Sunday, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam, securing their first victory of the IPL season.
Following this victory, DC moved up from tenth to seventh place in the points standings, while CSK dropped to second place.
Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Titans defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, moving them up to fourth place on the points table.
The Titans easily knocked down the Sunrisers' 163-run total, claiming victory with seven wickets in hand.
Mohit Sharma, a seasoned bowler, was instrumental in the victory, bowling an outstanding stint of 3/25 and making great use of his slower delivery variation.
During the chase, the Titans' batsmen worked together, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill laying a good platform with a quick partnership. Following their departures, David Miller and Sai Sudharsan anchored the batting, with Miller leading his team to victory with an undefeated 44-run knock.
As a consequence of Sunday's results, the Kolkata Knight Riders rose to the top of the rankings.
Here’s how the stats look like after the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match –
IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs CSK match
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.047
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.976
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.800
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.738
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+0.204
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.025
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.016
|8
|Punjab Kings
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.337
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.711
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.925
Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after DC vs CSK
Virat Kohli, the star player of RCB, maintains his position at the top of the run-scorers chart in the current campaign, accumulating 181 runs. Following closely behind is Heinrich Klaasen from SRH, the South African batsman, who has amassed 167 runs, including his notable 24-run innings against GT.
Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of PBKS, secures the third spot in the list with a tally of 137 runs, while David Warner follows closely with 130 runs, courtesy of his half-century performance against CSK.
Riyan Parag from RR occupies the fifth position on the table with a total of 127 runs scored in the ongoing tournament.
|No
|Player
|Team
|R
|Mat
|BF
|Avg
|H.S
|SR
|4s
|6s
|100s
|50s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|181
|3
|128
|90.5
|83
|141.41
|15
|7
|--
|2
|2
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|167
|3
|76
|83.5
|80
|219.74
|5
|17
|--
|2
|3
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|137
|3
|103
|45.67
|70
|133.01
|16
|4
|--
|1
|4
|David Warner
|DC
|130
|3
|90
|43.33
|52
|144.44
|13
|8
|--
|1
|5
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|127
|2
|74
|127
|84
|171.62
|8
|9
|--
|1
|6
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|127
|3
|106
|42.33
|45
|119.81
|10
|2
|--
|--
|7
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|124
|3
|62
|41.33
|63
|200
|9
|11
|--
|1
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|106
|2
|62
|106
|64
|170.97
|7
|7
|--
|1
|9
|Shivam Dubey
|CSK
|103
|3
|68
|51.5
|51
|151.47
|7
|6
|--
|1
|10
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|97
|2
|66
|97
|82
|146.97
|6
|6
|--
|1
Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 DC vs CSK
Mustafizur Rahman, the CSK seamer, presently tops the Purple Cap standings with an amazing 7 wickets this season, which was boosted by David Warner's dismissal.
GT's Mohit Sharma takes second place with 6 wickets after a spectacular three-wicket effort against SRH earlier in the day. Khalil Ahmed, the bowler from DC, is third on the list with 5 wickets, thanks to his vital dismissals of CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravichandra.
Harshit Rana of KKR is in fourth place this season, having taken 5 wickets. He is closely followed by CSK's Matheesha Pathirana, who took three wickets by dismissing Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, and Tristan Stubbs.
No
Bowler
Team
Wkts
Mat
Ovs
BBI
Balls
Avg
Ecn
R
4-Fers
5-Fers
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|7
|3
|12
|4/29
|72
|15.14
|8.83
|106
|1
|--
|2
|Mohit Sharma
|GT
|6
|3
|12
|3/25
|72
|15.5
|7.75
|93
|--
|--
|3
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|5
|3
|11
|2/9
|66
|15.2
|6.91
|76
|--
|--
|4
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|5
|2
|8
|3/33
|48
|14.4
|9
|72
|--
|--
|5
|Matheesha Pathirana
|CSK
|4
|2
|8
|3/31
|48
|15
|7.5
|60
|--
|--
|6
|Pat Cummins
|SRH
|4
|3
|12
|2/35
|72
|23.75
|7.92
|95
|--
|--
|7
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|4
|3
|12
|2/23
|72
|24.25
|8.08
|97
|--
|--
|8
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|4
|3
|8
|3/28
|48
|17
|8.5
|68
|--
|--
|9
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|4
|2
|6
|2/25
|36
|13.5
|9
|54
|--
|--
|10
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|4
|3
|10.2
|2/28
|62
|24.5
|9.48
|98
|--
|--
Published April 1st, 2024 at 07:52 IST
