At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in a dramatic match to halt their losing skid. The team's new additions, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, produced an incredible comeback, leading Punjab Kings to a thrilling three-wicket victory while chasing a challenging target of 200 runs, despite looking to be down for most of the match.



With this significant win, Punjab Kings' tournament campaign was revitalised as they shot up to the fifth spot in the points table. However, as a result of this loss, Gujarat Titans dropped to sixth position.



Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals are behind Gujarat Titans in the standings, and Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table after three games without a victory.

IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs PBKS

IPL 2024: Orange Cap After GT vs PBKS

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Virat Kohli 4 4 203 67.67 140.97 17 8 Riyan Parag 3 3 181 181 160.18 13 12 Heinrich Klaasen 3 3 167 83.5 219.74 5 17 Rishabh Pant 4 4 152 38 158.33 12 9 David Warner 4 4 148 37 143.69 15 9

IPL 2024: Purple Cap After GT vs PBKS

Player Matches Overs Balls Wickets Avg Runs 4-fers Mustafizur Rahman 3 12 72 7 15.14 106 1 Mayank Yadav 2 8 48 6 6.83 41 - Yuzvendra Chahal 3 10 60 6 9.17 55 - Mohit Sharma 3 12 72 6 15.5 93 - Khaleel Ahmed 4 16 96 6 21.83 131 -