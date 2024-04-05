Updated April 5th, 2024 at 08:29 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after GT vs PBKS match
Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of GT vs PBKS
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in a dramatic match to halt their losing skid. The team's new additions, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, produced an incredible comeback, leading Punjab Kings to a thrilling three-wicket victory while chasing a challenging target of 200 runs, despite looking to be down for most of the match.
With this significant win, Punjab Kings' tournament campaign was revitalised as they shot up to the fifth spot in the points table. However, as a result of this loss, Gujarat Titans dropped to sixth position.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals are behind Gujarat Titans in the standings, and Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table after three games without a victory.
IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs PBKS
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.518
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+1.249
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.976
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.483
|5
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.220
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.580
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+0.204
|8
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.876
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-1.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
IPL 2024: Orange Cap After GT vs PBKS
:
Advertisement
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|4
|4
|203
|67.67
|140.97
|17
|8
|Riyan Parag
|3
|3
|181
|181
|160.18
|13
|12
|Heinrich Klaasen
|3
|3
|167
|83.5
|219.74
|5
|17
|Rishabh Pant
|4
|4
|152
|38
|158.33
|12
|9
|David Warner
|4
|4
|148
|37
|143.69
|15
|9
IPL 2024: Purple Cap After GT vs PBKS
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wickets
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|Mustafizur Rahman
|3
|12
|72
|7
|15.14
|106
|1
|Mayank Yadav
|2
|8
|48
|6
|6.83
|41
|-
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3
|10
|60
|6
|9.17
|55
|-
|Mohit Sharma
|3
|12
|72
|6
|15.5
|93
|-
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4
|16
|96
|6
|21.83
|131
|-
Advertisement
Published April 5th, 2024 at 08:29 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.