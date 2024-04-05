×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after GT vs PBKS match

Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of GT vs PBKS

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets | Image:X-@IPL
At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in a dramatic match to halt their losing skid. The team's new additions, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, produced an incredible comeback, leading Punjab Kings to a thrilling three-wicket victory while chasing a challenging target of 200 runs, despite looking to be down for most of the match.

With this significant win, Punjab Kings' tournament campaign was revitalised as they shot up to the fifth spot in the points table. However, as a result of this loss, Gujarat Titans dropped to sixth position. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals are behind Gujarat Titans in the standings, and Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table after three games without a victory.

IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs PBKS

PosTeamMatWonLostPointsNRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders3306+2.518
2Rajasthan Royals3306+1.249
3Chennai Super Kings3214+0.976
4Lucknow Super Giants3214+0.483
5Punjab Kings4224-0.220
6Gujarat Titans4224-0.580
7Sunrisers Hyderabad3122+0.204
8Royal Challengers Bengaluru4132-0.876
9Delhi Capitals4132-1.347
10Mumbai Indians3030-1.423

IPL 2024: Orange Cap After GT vs PBKS

:

PlayerMatchesInningsRunsAverageStrike Rate4s6s
Virat Kohli4420367.67140.97178
Riyan Parag33181181160.181312
Heinrich Klaasen3316783.5219.74517
Rishabh Pant4415238158.33129
David Warner4414837143.69159

 IPL 2024: Purple Cap After GT vs PBKS

PlayerMatchesOversBallsWicketsAvgRuns4-fers
Mustafizur Rahman31272715.141061
Mayank Yadav284866.8341-
Yuzvendra Chahal3106069.1755-
Mohit Sharma31272615.593-
Khaleel Ahmed41696621.83131-

 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

