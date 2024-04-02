×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 08:06 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after MI vs RR match

Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of MI vs RR.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Mumbai Indians Loss Against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians Loss Against Rajasthan Royals | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, which is still advancing to its peak, Riyan Parag is still shining brilliantly. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he scored an outstanding half-century to help the Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeat the Mumbai Indians (MI). In contrast to MI's run of three straight defeats, this was Parag's second consecutive fifty of the season and RR's third consecutive victory.

Sanju Samson, the skipper of RR, made the wise choice to field first, as Mumbai managed a meek total of 125/9 in the 20 overs they were given in the first place With his blistering speed, Trent Boult set the tone, while Yuzvendra Chahal added to Mumbai's misery by taking three wickets apiece. The batting order for RR then easily led them to victory in the chase, with several batters making significant contributions. The key to Rajasthan's success was Parag's fifty, which helped them reach 127/4 in just 15.3 overs.

Also Read: BIG UPDATE on KL Rahul's fitness: LSG remain tight-lipped

Here’s how the stats look like after the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match –

IPL 2024 Points Table After MI vs RR match 

 

Position

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

1Rajasthan Royals3306+1.249
2Kolkata Knight Riders2204+1.047
3Chennai Super Kings3214+0.976
4Gujarat Titans3214-0.738
5Sunrisers Hyderabad3122+0.204
6Lucknow Super Giants2112+0.025
7Delhi Capitals3122-0.016
8Punjab Kings3122-0.337
9Royal Challengers Bengaluru3122-0.711
10Mumbai Indians3030-1.423

Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after MI vs RR

:

NoPlayerTeamRMatBFAvgH.SSR4s6s100s50s
1Riyan ParagRR181311318184160.181312--2
2Virat KohliRCB181312890.583141.41157--2
3Heinrich KlaasenSRH16737683.580219.74517--2
4Shikhar DhawanPBKS137310345.6770133.01164--1
5David WarnerDC13039043.3352144.44138--1
6Sai SudharsanGT127310642.3345119.81102----
7Abhishek SharmaSRH12436241.3363200911--1
8Tilak VarmaMI12138240.3364147.5639--1
9Sanju SamsonRR10937654.582143.4296--1
10Nicholas PooranLSG10626210664170.9777--1

With a remarkable leap, Riyan Parag has taken the top place on the orange cap list. At a remarkable average of 160.17, he has scored a total of 181 runs. Consistent player Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has fallen to second place with 181 runs at a little lower strike rate of 141.40.

Heinrich Klaasen, an explosive T20 hitter, is ranked third after he scored 167 runs in three innings for the SRH at an astounding strike rate of 219.73. Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of PBKS, is just behind, having secured the fourth position with 137 runs at a strike rate of 133.

Despite scoring 130 runs with a strike rate of 144.44, David Warner is ranked sixth, which is a minor down from his typical level of play.

Also Read: Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 MI vs RR

:

NoBowlerTeamWktsMatOvsBBIBallsAvgEcnR4-Fers5-Fers
1Mustafizur RahmanCSK73124/297215.148.831061--
2Yuzvendra ChahalRR63103/11609.175.555----
3Mohit SharmaGT63123/257215.57.7593----
4Khaleel AhmedDC53122/217217.67.3388----
5Trent BoultRR53113/226617.27.8286----
6Harshit RanaKKR5283/334814.4972----
7Nandre BurgerRR53102/296018.29.191----
8Matheesha PathiranaCSK4283/3148157.560----
9Pat CumminsSRH43122/357223.757.9295----
10Kagiso RabadaPBKS43122/237224.258.0897----

With seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.83 and no changes to the top rank, Mustafizur Rahman of CSK is still leading the purple cap table. But there's a noticeable change as Yuzvendra Chahal of RR moves up to the number-two spot after taking six wickets at a 5.50 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma of GT is next in line, finishing in third position with six wickets at an economy rate of 7.75, which is somewhat higher. Khaleel Ahmed of DC falls to fourth position after taking five wickets at an economy of 7.33.

Trent Boult of RR makes his mark at the top of the order, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.81 to demonstrate his effectiveness on the bowling front.

 

 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 08:06 IST

