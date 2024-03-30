Updated March 30th, 2024 at 08:11 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after RCB vs KKR match

Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of RCB vs KKR.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
IPL 2024: Gambhir vs Kohli as RCB face KKR in Bengaluru | Image:BCCI/KKR
Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the road on Friday to win 2 IPL 2024 matches. With 3.1 overs left in the game, KKR secured the victory behind an outstanding showing from their batters. The Knight Riders had a good start thanks to opening batsmen Philip Salt and Sunil Narine, who were chasing a 183-run mark.

While Narine scored 47 runs off just 22 deliveries, he was barely short of a half-century. Salt chipped in with 30 runs. Then, to lead their side to victory, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer contributed vital innings of 50 and 39 runs, respectively. The RCB bowlers could not hold their total, even with the undefeated 83 runs made by Virat Kohli. Glenn Maxwell scored 28 runs, while Cameron Green added 33 runs in another crucial inning. For KKR, Andre Russell and Harshit Rana both took two wickets.

Advertisement

Here’s how the stats look like after the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match –

IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs KKR match 

POSTEAMPWLNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTSRECENT FORM
1CSK22001.979382/38.4316/40.04WW
2KKR22001.047394/36.5386/40.04WW
3RR22000.800378/40.0346/40.04WW
4SRH21100.675481/40.0454/40.02WL
5PBKS21100.025353/39.2352/39.22LW
6RCB3120-0.711533/59.2538/55.32LWL
7GT2110-1.425311/40.0368/40.02LW
8DC2020-0.528347/40.0362/39.20LL
9MI2020-0.925408/40.0445/40.00LL
10LSG1010-1.000173/20.0193/20.00L

Following their victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Kolkata Knight Riders have moved up to second place in the points standings, behind just the Chennai Super Kings at the moment. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are in fourth place, and the Rajasthan Royals have dropped to third. In fifth position are the Gujarat Titans then the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, followed by the Punjab Kings. It is still up to the remaining teams to win the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2024: KRK comes up with a word of advice for Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 10 of RCB vs KKR

POSPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAvgBFSR100504s6s
1Virat Kohli 33118183*90.50128141.4002157
2Heinrich Klaasen 22114380*143.0063226.9802415
3Riyan Parag22112784*127.0074171.620189
4Sanju Samson 2219782*97.0066146.960166
5Abhishek Sharma 220956347.5042226.190179

In the IPL 2024, Virat Kohli currently holds the orange cap, having secured the top position after his unbeaten innings of 83 runs in the RCB vs KKR match. Heinrich Klaasen occupies the second spot, followed by Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, and Abhishek Sharma in succession.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 10 of RCB vs KKR

POSPlayerMatInnsOvRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSR4w5w
1Mustafizur Rahman228.059629/49.837.378.0010
2Harshit Rana 228.072533/314.409.009.6000
3Andre Russell 226.054425/213.509.009.0000
4Harpreet Brar 227.027313/29.003.8514.0000
5Jasprit Bumrah 228.050314/316.666.2516.0000

In the IPL 2024, Mustafizur Rahman currently holds the purple cap as the leading wicket-taker. Following their outstanding performances in the RCB vs KKR match, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell have secured the second and third positions respectively. Harpreet Brar and Jasprit Bumrah share three wickets each, placing them in the fourth and fifth positions respectively on the leaderboard.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 08:11 IST