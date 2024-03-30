Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the road on Friday to win 2 IPL 2024 matches. With 3.1 overs left in the game, KKR secured the victory behind an outstanding showing from their batters. The Knight Riders had a good start thanks to opening batsmen Philip Salt and Sunil Narine, who were chasing a 183-run mark.

While Narine scored 47 runs off just 22 deliveries, he was barely short of a half-century. Salt chipped in with 30 runs. Then, to lead their side to victory, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer contributed vital innings of 50 and 39 runs, respectively. The RCB bowlers could not hold their total, even with the undefeated 83 runs made by Virat Kohli. Glenn Maxwell scored 28 runs, while Cameron Green added 33 runs in another crucial inning. For KKR, Andre Russell and Harshit Rana both took two wickets.

Here’s how the stats look like after the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match –

IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs KKR match

POS TEAM P W L NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RECENT FORM 1 CSK 2 2 0 0 1.979 382/38.4 316/40.0 4 WW 2 KKR 2 2 0 0 1.047 394/36.5 386/40.0 4 WW 3 RR 2 2 0 0 0.800 378/40.0 346/40.0 4 WW 4 SRH 2 1 1 0 0.675 481/40.0 454/40.0 2 WL 5 PBKS 2 1 1 0 0.025 353/39.2 352/39.2 2 LW 6 RCB 3 1 2 0 -0.711 533/59.2 538/55.3 2 LWL 7 GT 2 1 1 0 -1.425 311/40.0 368/40.0 2 LW 8 DC 2 0 2 0 -0.528 347/40.0 362/39.2 0 LL 9 MI 2 0 2 0 -0.925 408/40.0 445/40.0 0 LL 10 LSG 1 0 1 0 -1.000 173/20.0 193/20.0 0 L

Following their victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Kolkata Knight Riders have moved up to second place in the points standings, behind just the Chennai Super Kings at the moment. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are in fourth place, and the Rajasthan Royals have dropped to third. In fifth position are the Gujarat Titans then the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, followed by the Punjab Kings. It is still up to the remaining teams to win the tournament.

Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 10 of RCB vs KKR

POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 3 3 1 181 83* 90.50 128 141.40 0 2 15 7 2 Heinrich Klaasen 2 2 1 143 80* 143.00 63 226.98 0 2 4 15 3 Riyan Parag 2 2 1 127 84* 127.00 74 171.62 0 1 8 9 4 Sanju Samson 2 2 1 97 82* 97.00 66 146.96 0 1 6 6 5 Abhishek Sharma 2 2 0 95 63 47.50 42 226.19 0 1 7 9

In the IPL 2024, Virat Kohli currently holds the orange cap, having secured the top position after his unbeaten innings of 83 runs in the RCB vs KKR match. Heinrich Klaasen occupies the second spot, followed by Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, and Abhishek Sharma in succession.

Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 10 of RCB vs KKR

POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Mustafizur Rahman 2 2 8.0 59 6 29/4 9.83 7.37 8.00 1 0 2 Harshit Rana 2 2 8.0 72 5 33/3 14.40 9.00 9.60 0 0 3 Andre Russell 2 2 6.0 54 4 25/2 13.50 9.00 9.00 0 0 4 Harpreet Brar 2 2 7.0 27 3 13/2 9.00 3.85 14.00 0 0 5 Jasprit Bumrah 2 2 8.0 50 3 14/3 16.66 6.25 16.00 0 0

In the IPL 2024, Mustafizur Rahman currently holds the purple cap as the leading wicket-taker. Following their outstanding performances in the RCB vs KKR match, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell have secured the second and third positions respectively. Harpreet Brar and Jasprit Bumrah share three wickets each, placing them in the fourth and fifth positions respectively on the leaderboard.