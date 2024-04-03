×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 08:47 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after RCB vs LSG match

Following the end of the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match, let's take a peek at the updated points table. Know where your favorite team lies on the table.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2024 Updated Points Table
IPL 2024 Updated Points Table | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants dominated Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB left significantly short of the target, to lose the match by 28 runs. It is RCB's second consecutive home defeat and third so far in IPL 2024. 

Also Read | 'If choking is an olympic sport, RCB will be silver medallist everytime'

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Points Table: LSG get a promotion, RCB at 9th spot 

The result of the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 encounter has slightly affected the points table and standings. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru were languishing at the 9th spot in the league table ahead of the start of the match, and following the end, their position hasn't changed. As for LSG, the win has given them an upward push. From the 6th position, they have climbed to the 4th spot. Rajasthan Royals are leading the race with three wins out of three matches. After RR, it is KKR with 4 points. Take a peek at the updated IPL 2024 points table and find out where your favorite team is sitting. 

Advertisement
IPL 2024 Updated Points Table. Image: www.iplt20.com

Also Read | Brett Lee names bowler who has impressed him the most in IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli at the top again

Following the information related to the points table, it is time for the fans to get hold of who is the leading run-scorer after the RCB vs LSG match. Riyan Parag, who had taken the parallel position (181 runs) with Virat Kohli during the match against Mumbai Indians, has been left behind by Kohli again. Though Tuesday was a bad day at the office for Kohli, yet with a 22-run knock he has again taken the lead for the Orange cap contention. Here's how the present scenario of Orange Cap looks like.

IPL 2024 Top-5 leading run-scorers. Image: www.iplt20.com

Also Read | 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

Advertisement

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav makes an upward movement

Time to pay heed to bowlers with a bucket full of wickets. The promising young fast bowler of LSG, Mayank Yadav has picked up another 3-for. While he is rollicking the fast delivery account, has he made it to the top in the wicket-takers section as well? Let's figure that out through the following picture. 

Advertisement
IPL 2024 Top-5 leading wicket-takers. Image: www.iplt20.com

 

That's all from the IPL 2024 statistics column. The action from the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League will continue to rock. Today, Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Vizag. The live-action will kick-start at 7:30 PM.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

3 minutes ago
Video Of Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People On A Chennai Street Goes Viral

Zombie Behaviour

13 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

16 minutes ago
Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes

Suprs draw with West Ham

19 minutes ago
Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

Burnley lets lead slip

23 minutes ago
Richest Copa Libertadores gets started with Brazilian teams the favorites to win

Copa favourites

27 minutes ago
Exam Results

KSEAB 2nd PUC Results

28 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

33 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

33 minutes ago
Man United defenders Martinez and Lindelof ruled out for at least a month because of injuries

United's injury woes

33 minutes ago
India bond yields fall

Bond yields

35 minutes ago
Calvert-Lewin

Everton draw at Newcastle

37 minutes ago
Education News

CTET registration date

38 minutes ago
Visweswara Rao

Visweswara Rao Dies

39 minutes ago
Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer On Fake Patriotism

42 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Fact Check

43 minutes ago
Gopal Rai

India News LIVE

44 minutes ago
Education News

KCET hall ticket

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World11 hours ago

  3. IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Woman, Her Friend Faked Kidnapping to Get Money For Abroad Trip

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Student Trying April Fool's Trick Over Video Call, Ends Up Hanging Self

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo