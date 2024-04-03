Advertisement

On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants dominated Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB left significantly short of the target, to lose the match by 28 runs. It is RCB's second consecutive home defeat and third so far in IPL 2024.

Also Read | 'If choking is an olympic sport, RCB will be silver medallist everytime'

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Points Table: LSG get a promotion, RCB at 9th spot

The result of the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 encounter has slightly affected the points table and standings. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru were languishing at the 9th spot in the league table ahead of the start of the match, and following the end, their position hasn't changed. As for LSG, the win has given them an upward push. From the 6th position, they have climbed to the 4th spot. Rajasthan Royals are leading the race with three wins out of three matches. After RR, it is KKR with 4 points. Take a peek at the updated IPL 2024 points table and find out where your favorite team is sitting.

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table. Image: www.iplt20.com

Also Read | Brett Lee names bowler who has impressed him the most in IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli at the top again

Following the information related to the points table, it is time for the fans to get hold of who is the leading run-scorer after the RCB vs LSG match. Riyan Parag, who had taken the parallel position (181 runs) with Virat Kohli during the match against Mumbai Indians, has been left behind by Kohli again. Though Tuesday was a bad day at the office for Kohli, yet with a 22-run knock he has again taken the lead for the Orange cap contention. Here's how the present scenario of Orange Cap looks like.

IPL 2024 Top-5 leading run-scorers. Image: www.iplt20.com

Also Read | 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

Advertisement

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav makes an upward movement

Time to pay heed to bowlers with a bucket full of wickets. The promising young fast bowler of LSG, Mayank Yadav has picked up another 3-for. While he is rollicking the fast delivery account, has he made it to the top in the wicket-takers section as well? Let's figure that out through the following picture.

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Top-5 leading wicket-takers. Image: www.iplt20.com

That's all from the IPL 2024 statistics column. The action from the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League will continue to rock. Today, Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Vizag. The live-action will kick-start at 7:30 PM.