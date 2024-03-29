Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:06 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after RR vs DC match
Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game between RR and DC.
The Rajasthan Royals faced off against the Delhi Capitals in a thrilling encounter. The Royals put up a strong total of 185/5 in their 20 overs, with Riyan Parag's exceptional knock of 84* off 45 balls being the standout performance. In response, the Delhi Capitals could only manage 173/5, falling short by 12 runs. Riyan Parag was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings. The match took place at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.
Here’s how the stats look like after the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match –
IPL 2024 Points Table After RR vs DC match
Position
Team
Played
Won
Lost
Points
NRR
|1
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.979
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.800
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.675
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.200
|5
|Punjab Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.025
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.180
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.425
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.528
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.925
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.000
Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 9 of RR vs DC
Heinrich Klaasen, the destructive T20 batsman, rocketed to the top of the charts on Wednesday, scoring 143 runs for SRH in two innings with a remarkable strike rate of 226.98. Following closely behind is match-day hero Riyan Parag, who finished second with 127 runs and a remarkable strike rate of 171.62.
Meanwhile, famed run machine Virat Kohli has dropped to third place, scoring 98 runs in two games with a strike rate of 142.02. Sanju Samson of RR currently stands fourth, having scored 97 runs with a strike rate of 146.96. Abhishek Sharma of SRH rounds out the top five, sitting in fifth place with 95 runs and an outstanding strike rate of 226.19.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RUNS
|MATCHES
|INNS
|AVG
|SR
|4S
|6S
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|143
|2
|2
|143
|226.98
|4
|15
|2
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|127
|2
|2
|127
|171.62
|8
|9
|3
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|98
|2
|2
|49
|142.02
|11
|3
|4
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|97
|2
|2
|97
|146.97
|6
|6
|5
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|95
|2
|2
|47.5
|226.19
|7
|9
|6
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|89
|2
|2
|44.5
|167.92
|3
|7
|7
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|86
|2
|2
|43
|134.37
|9
|1
|8
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|85
|2
|2
|85
|166.66
|6
|6
|9
|Rachin Ravindra
|CSK
|83
|2
|2
|41.5
|237.14
|9
|6
|10
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|82
|2
|2
|41
|117.14
|6
|1
Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 9 of RR vs DC
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|WKTS
|RUNS
|OVR
|BBF
|AVG
|EC
|SR
|3W
|5W
|MDNS
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|6
|59
|8
|4/29
|9.83
|7.37
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Harpreet Brar
|PBKS
|3
|27
|7
|2/13
|9
|3.85
|14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|3
|50
|8
|3/14
|16.66
|6.25
|16
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|3
|44
|6
|2/19
|14.66
|7.33
|12
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|3
|59
|8
|2/23
|19.66
|7.37
|16
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|3
|61
|8
|2/20
|20.33
|7.62
|16
|0
|0
|0
|7
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|3
|32
|4
|3/32
|10.66
|8
|8
|1
|0
|0
|8
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|3
|65
|8
|2/28
|21.66
|8.12
|16
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|3
|33
|4
|3/33
|11
|8.25
|8
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Pat Cummins
|SRH
|3
|67
|8
|2/35
|22.33
|8.37
|16
|0
|0
|0
CSK's Mustafizur Rahman holds the top place in the bowling rankings, having taken six wickets and an outstanding economy rate of 7.37. Moving up the rankings, PBKS' Harpreet Brar is in second place, having taken three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.85.
Meanwhile, MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicketless against SRH on Wednesday, drops to third place with three wickets and an economy rate of 6.25. Yuzvendra Chahal of RR makes his debut in the rankings, rising to fourth place with three wickets and an economy rate of 7.33. Kagiso Rabada of PBKS rounds out the top five, with three wickets and an economy rate of 7.37.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 08:06 IST