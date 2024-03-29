Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:06 IST

With his express pace, Nandre Burger destroyed Delhi Capitals. He took two important wickets. | Image:BCCI/IPL
The Rajasthan Royals faced off against the Delhi Capitals in a thrilling encounter. The Royals put up a strong total of 185/5 in their 20 overs, with Riyan Parag's exceptional knock of 84* off 45 balls being the standout performance. In response, the Delhi Capitals could only manage 173/5, falling short by 12 runs. Riyan Parag was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings. The match took place at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

Here’s how the stats look like after the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match –

IPL 2024 Points Table After RR vs DC match 

Position

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

1Chennai Super Kings2204+1.979
2Rajasthan Royals2204+0.800
3Sunrisers Hyderabad2112+0.675
4Kolkata Knight Riders1102+0.200
5Punjab Kings2112+0.025
6Royal Challengers Bengaluru2112-0.180
7Gujarat Titans2112-1.425
8Delhi Capitals2020-0.528
9Mumbai Indians2020-0.925
10Lucknow Super Giants1010-1.000

Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 9 of RR vs DC

Heinrich Klaasen, the destructive T20 batsman, rocketed to the top of the charts on Wednesday, scoring 143 runs for SRH in two innings with a remarkable strike rate of 226.98. Following closely behind is match-day hero Riyan Parag, who finished second with 127 runs and a remarkable strike rate of 171.62.

Meanwhile, famed run machine Virat Kohli has dropped to third place, scoring 98 runs in two games with a strike rate of 142.02. Sanju Samson of RR currently stands fourth, having scored 97 runs with a strike rate of 146.96. Abhishek Sharma of SRH rounds out the top five, sitting in fifth place with 95 runs and an outstanding strike rate of 226.19.

POSPLAYERTEAMRUNSMATCHESINNSAVGSR4S6S
1Heinrich KlaasenSRH14322143226.98415
2Riyan ParagRR12722127171.6289
3Virat KohliRCB982249142.02113
4Sanju SamsonRR972297146.9766
5Abhishek SharmaSRH952247.5226.1979
6Tilak VarmaMI892244.5167.9237
7Sam CurranPBKS862243134.3791
8Shivam DubeCSK852285166.6666
9Rachin RavindraCSK832241.5237.1496
10Sai SudharsanGT822241117.1461

Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 9 of RR vs DC

POSPLAYERTEAMWKTSRUNSOVRBBFAVGECSR3W5WMDNS
1Mustafizur RahmanCSK65984/299.837.378100
2Harpreet BrarPBKS32772/1393.8514000
3Jasprit BumrahMI35083/1416.666.2516100
4Yuzvendra ChahalRR34462/1914.667.3312000
5Kagiso RabadaPBKS35982/2319.667.3716000
6Kuldeep YadavDC36182/2020.337.6216000
7T NatarajanSRH33243/3210.6688100
8Deepak ChaharCSK36582/2821.668.1216000
9Harshit RanaKKR33343/33118.258100
10Pat CumminsSRH36782/3522.338.3716000

CSK's Mustafizur Rahman holds the top place in the bowling rankings, having taken six wickets and an outstanding economy rate of 7.37. Moving up the rankings, PBKS' Harpreet Brar is in second place, having taken three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.85.

Meanwhile, MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicketless against SRH on Wednesday, drops to third place with three wickets and an economy rate of 6.25. Yuzvendra Chahal of RR makes his debut in the rankings, rising to fourth place with three wickets and an economy rate of 7.33. Kagiso Rabada of PBKS rounds out the top five, with three wickets and an economy rate of 7.37.

