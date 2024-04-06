×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after SRH vs CSK match

Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of SRH vs CSK.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
SRH vs CSK
SRH vs CSK | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the Indian Premier League 2024's 18th match, Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets thanks to an incredible display of brilliance. After choosing to bat first, CSK found it difficult to reach a respectable total and finished their innings with a below-average 165 runs in the 20 overs that were allowed. With 11 balls remaining, the visiting team easily pursued down the target, demonstrating their dominance throughout the game.

Even though captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and opener Rachin Ravindra got off to strong starts, CSK was unable to build on their momentum in the critical final overs. Even though Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja contributed to Shivam Dube's outstanding effort, which gave some momentum in the middle overs, CSK was unable to set a difficult goal.

Advertisement

Despite a few setbacks, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated CSK to win their second match of the competition. The key to their successful chase was Aiden Markram's composed fifty and Abhishek Sharma's powerful cameo. Conversely, CSK lost for the second time in a row, severely harming their campaign.

Let's look at the statistics highlights of the exciting match between SRH and CSK in the 2024 Indian Premier League:

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs CSK

Position

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

1Kolkata Knight Riders3306+2.581
2Rajasthan Royals3306+1.249
3Chennai Super Kings3214+0.976
4Lucknow Super Giants3214+0.483
5Sunrisers Hyderabad4224+0.409
6Punjab Kings4224-0.220
7Gujarat Titans4224-0.580
8Royal Challengers Bengaluru4132-0.876
9Delhi Capitals4132-1.347
10Mumbai Indians3030-1.423

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh heavily backs this CSK all-rounder, calls him GAMECHANGER

Advertisement

IPL 2024: Orange Cap After SRH vs CSK

There has been a slight change in the Orange Cap holder list since the SRH vs CSK match. Shubman Gill, Heinrich Klaasen, Riyan Prag, and Virat Kohli are still occupying the top four slots. Nevertheless, Abhishek Sharma has advanced significantly, taking the fifth spot on the leaderboard after amassing an outstanding 161 runs.

Advertisement

.

POSPLAYERMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGSR30501004S6S
1Virat Kohli44120383*67.66140.97020178
2Riyan Parag33218184*181160.171201312
3Heinrich Klaasen44217780*88.5203.44020617
4Shubman Gill44116489*54.66159.22210117
5Abhishek Sharma4401616340.25217.562101215
6Sai Sudharsan4401604540128400162

 

 IPL 2024: Purple Cap After SRH vs CSK

Following the SRH vs CSK match, the Purple Cap standings are unaltered, with Mohit Sharma holding the top spot with seven wickets. With six wickets under his belt, Mayank Yadav maintains third position, closely followed by Mustafizur Rahman in second.

Advertisement

.

POSPLAYERMATOVERSMDNSRUNSWKTS3-FERS5-FERSECONBBF 
1Mohit Sharma41601317108.18Mar-25 
2Mustafizur Rahman31201067108.83Apr-29 
3Mayank Yadav280416205.12Mar-14 
4Yuzvendra Chahal3100556105.503-Nov 
5Khaleel Ahmed41611316008.18Feb-21 
6Kagiso Rabada41601416008.81Feb-23 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Big Budget Unthinkable

a few seconds ago
Paul Heyman

Heyman goes retro in HOF

2 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt

Pitt Slams Angelina Jolie

11 minutes ago
The Family Star

The Family Star BO

23 minutes ago
Praise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP turned costly for Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari

Babri Supporter Attacked

23 minutes ago
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

Charan Das Mahant Booked

32 minutes ago
Jewellery cleaning tips

Jewellery Cleaning Tips

36 minutes ago
MS Dhoni, Tom Moody and Pat Cummins

Moody lauds Pat Cummins

37 minutes ago
Celebrating The International Day Of Sport For Development And Peace 2024

Day Of Sport Development

42 minutes ago
India's plastic exports

India's plastic exports

43 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

'Ram Naam Satya'

an hour ago
Greece's Evzones Captivate the Internet with Centuries-Old Ceremony

Greece's Elite Guards

an hour ago
Quiet Luxury

Quiet Luxury Travelling

an hour ago
Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan on Typecasting

an hour ago
The Judgement Day

WWE SmackDown Results

2 hours ago
Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan on CSK star

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News18 hours ago

  4. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo