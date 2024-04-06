Advertisement

In the Indian Premier League 2024's 18th match, Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets thanks to an incredible display of brilliance. After choosing to bat first, CSK found it difficult to reach a respectable total and finished their innings with a below-average 165 runs in the 20 overs that were allowed. With 11 balls remaining, the visiting team easily pursued down the target, demonstrating their dominance throughout the game.

Even though captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and opener Rachin Ravindra got off to strong starts, CSK was unable to build on their momentum in the critical final overs. Even though Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja contributed to Shivam Dube's outstanding effort, which gave some momentum in the middle overs, CSK was unable to set a difficult goal.

Despite a few setbacks, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated CSK to win their second match of the competition. The key to their successful chase was Aiden Markram's composed fifty and Abhishek Sharma's powerful cameo. Conversely, CSK lost for the second time in a row, severely harming their campaign.

Let's look at the statistics highlights of the exciting match between SRH and CSK in the 2024 Indian Premier League:

IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024: Orange Cap After SRH vs CSK

There has been a slight change in the Orange Cap holder list since the SRH vs CSK match. Shubman Gill, Heinrich Klaasen, Riyan Prag, and Virat Kohli are still occupying the top four slots. Nevertheless, Abhishek Sharma has advanced significantly, taking the fifth spot on the leaderboard after amassing an outstanding 161 runs.

POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG SR 30 50 100 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli 4 4 1 203 83* 67.66 140.97 0 2 0 17 8 2 Riyan Parag 3 3 2 181 84* 181 160.17 1 2 0 13 12 3 Heinrich Klaasen 4 4 2 177 80* 88.5 203.44 0 2 0 6 17 4 Shubman Gill 4 4 1 164 89* 54.66 159.22 2 1 0 11 7 5 Abhishek Sharma 4 4 0 161 63 40.25 217.56 2 1 0 12 15 6 Sai Sudharsan 4 4 0 160 45 40 128 4 0 0 16 2

IPL 2024: Purple Cap After SRH vs CSK

Following the SRH vs CSK match, the Purple Cap standings are unaltered, with Mohit Sharma holding the top spot with seven wickets. With six wickets under his belt, Mayank Yadav maintains third position, closely followed by Mustafizur Rahman in second.

POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Mohit Sharma 4 16 0 131 7 1 0 8.18 Mar-25 2 Mustafizur Rahman 3 12 0 106 7 1 0 8.83 Apr-29 3 Mayank Yadav 2 8 0 41 6 2 0 5.12 Mar-14 4 Yuzvendra Chahal 3 10 0 55 6 1 0 5.5 03-Nov 5 Khaleel Ahmed 4 16 1 131 6 0 0 8.18 Feb-21 6 Kagiso Rabada 4 16 0 141 6 0 0 8.81 Feb-23