Advertisement

The exciting match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024's eight match took the front stage on Wednesday, March 27. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad served as the arena for this historic match.

In the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to bat first and led by Travis Head, they launched an unrelenting assault. The Australian powerhouse ignited the innings with a brilliant 62 runs off of 54 balls. After Head's spectacular performance, Abhishek Sharma took over at the bat and quickly gained momentum by scoring an incredible half-century of his own, scoring 63 runs off of just 23 balls.

Advertisement

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sharma's explosive performance left the Mumbai Indians bowling team reeling, unable to halt the attack. There was more to come as Heinrich Klaasen (80*) and Aiden Markram (42*) worked together to fortify an unassailable stronghold of runs. With their unbroken 116-run partnership, SRH amassed a massive total of 277 runs, the highest score ever recorded in an IPL match.

Mumbai Indians headed by Rohit Sharma (26), and Ishan Kishan (34), set a strong platform for their chase with a 56-run opening partnership. The Mumbai Indians' hopes were maintained by the youthful guns, Naman Dhir (30) and Tilak Varma (64), who carried on the assault at a steady run rate of almost 14 runs per over.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, after Varma's exit, the Hardik Pandya-led team found it difficult to score runs at will. Mumbai Indians failed to make a stunning comeback against SRH's strong total, losing by 31 runs despite a heroic effort from Tim David (42*).

Also Read: Record-breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs

Advertisement

IPL 2024 points table after match 8 of SRH vs MI

POS TEAM P W L NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RECENT FORM 1 CSK 2 2 0 0 1.979 382/38.4 316/40.0 4 WW 2 RR 1 1 0 0 1.000 193/20.0 173/20.0 2 W 3 SRH 2 1 1 0 0.675 481/40.0 454/40.0 2 WL 4 KKR 1 1 0 0 0.200 208/20.0 204/20.0 2 W 5 PBKS 2 1 1 0 0.025 353/39.2 352/39.2 2 LW 6 RCB 2 1 1 0 -0.180 351/39.2 352/38.4 2 WL 7 GT 2 1 1 0 -1.425 311/40.0 368/40.0 2 LW 8 DC 1 0 1 0 -0.455 174/20.0 177/19.2 0 L 9 MI 2 0 2 0 -0.925 408/40.0 445/40.0 0 LL 10 LSG 1 0 1 0 -1.000 173/20.0 193/20.0 0 L



After the encounter between SRH and MI in the eighth match of the 2024 Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings were able to cling onto their position atop the points table by sharing it with the Rajasthan Royals. With the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to third place, while Kolkata Knight Riders dropped to fourth. Right now, Punjab Kings are in fifth place, followed by Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The remaining teams in the competition are still aiming for their first-ever triumph.

Advertisement

Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 8 of SRH vs MI

POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Heinrich Klaasen 2 2 1 143 80* 143.00 63 226.98 0 2 4 15 2 Virat Kohli 2 2 0 98 77 49.00 69 142.02 0 1 11 3 3 Abhishek Sharma 2 2 0 95 63 47.50 42 226.19 0 1 7 9 4 Tilak Varma 2 2 0 89 64 44.50 53 167.92 0 1 3 7 5 Sam Curran 2 2 0 86 63 43.00 64 134.37 0 1 9 1

Heinrich Klaasen climbed to the top of the batting statistics after smashing an explosive 80 runs against MI in the SRH vs. MI match, earning him a step closer to the coveted Orange Cap for the 2024 IPL. Virat Kohli, who has scored 98 runs in the competition thus far, is not far behind. Thanks to their outstanding half-centuries, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are now in the top four. Right now, Sam Curran is ranked sixth in the batting rankings.

Also Read: Rohit takes captaincy duties amid SRH carnage, sends Hardik to outfield

Advertisement

Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 8 of SRH vs MI

POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Mustafizur Rahman 2 2 8.0 59 6 29/4 9.83 7.37 8.00 1 0 2 Harpreet Brar 2 2 7.0 27 3 13/2 9.00 3.85 14.00 0 0 3 Jasprit Bumrah 2 2 8.0 50 3 14/3 16.66 6.25 16.00 0 0 4 Kagiso Rabada 2 2 8.0 59 3 23/2 19.66 7.37 16.00 0 0 5 T Natarajan 1 1 4.0 32 3 32/3 10.66 8.00 8.00 0 0