Updated March 28th, 2024 at 07:43 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after SRH vs MI match

Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game between SRH and MI.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma | Image:BCCI
  • 3 min read
The exciting match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024's eight match took the front stage on Wednesday, March 27. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad served as the arena for this historic match.

In the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to bat first and led by Travis Head, they launched an unrelenting assault. The Australian powerhouse ignited the innings with a brilliant 62 runs off of 54 balls. After Head's spectacular performance, Abhishek Sharma took over at the bat and quickly gained momentum by scoring an incredible half-century of his own, scoring 63 runs off of just 23 balls.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sharma's explosive performance left the Mumbai Indians bowling team reeling, unable to halt the attack. There was more to come as Heinrich Klaasen (80*) and Aiden Markram (42*) worked together to fortify an unassailable stronghold of runs. With their unbroken 116-run partnership, SRH amassed a massive total of 277 runs, the highest score ever recorded in an IPL match.

Mumbai Indians headed by Rohit Sharma (26), and Ishan Kishan (34), set a strong platform for their chase with a 56-run opening partnership. The Mumbai Indians' hopes were maintained by the youthful guns, Naman Dhir (30) and Tilak Varma (64), who carried on the assault at a steady run rate of almost 14 runs per over.

Nevertheless, after Varma's exit, the Hardik Pandya-led team found it difficult to score runs at will. Mumbai Indians failed to make a stunning comeback against SRH's strong total, losing by 31 runs despite a heroic effort from Tim David (42*).

Also Read: Record-breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs

IPL 2024 points table after match 8 of SRH vs MI 

POSTEAMPWLNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTSRECENT FORM
1CSK22001.979382/38.4316/40.04WW
2RR11001.000193/20.0173/20.02W
3SRH21100.675481/40.0454/40.02WL
4KKR11000.200208/20.0204/20.02W
5PBKS21100.025353/39.2352/39.22LW
6RCB2110-0.180351/39.2352/38.42WL
7GT2110-1.425311/40.0368/40.02LW
8DC1010-0.455174/20.0177/19.20L
9MI2020-0.925408/40.0445/40.00LL
10LSG1010-1.000173/20.0193/20.00L


After the encounter between SRH and MI in the eighth match of the 2024 Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings were able to cling onto their position atop the points table by sharing it with the Rajasthan Royals. With the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to third place, while Kolkata Knight Riders dropped to fourth. Right now, Punjab Kings are in fifth place, followed by Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The remaining teams in the competition are still aiming for their first-ever triumph.

Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 8 of SRH vs MI

POSPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAvgBFSR100504s6s
1Heinrich Klaasen22114380*143.0063226.9802415
2Virat Kohli 220987749.0069142.0201113
3Abhishek Sharma 220956347.5042226.190179
4Tilak Varma 220896444.5053167.920137
5Sam Curran 220866343.0064134.370191

 

Heinrich Klaasen climbed to the top of the batting statistics after smashing an explosive 80 runs against MI in the SRH vs. MI match, earning him a step closer to the coveted Orange Cap for the 2024 IPL. Virat Kohli, who has scored 98 runs in the competition thus far, is not far behind. Thanks to their outstanding half-centuries, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are now in the top four. Right now, Sam Curran is ranked sixth in the batting rankings.

Also Read: Rohit takes captaincy duties amid SRH carnage, sends Hardik to outfield

Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 8 of SRH vs MI

POSPlayerMatInnsOvRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSR4w5w
1Mustafizur Rahman228.059629/49.837.378.0010
2Harpreet Brar 227.027313/29.003.8514.0000
3Jasprit Bumrah 228.050314/316.666.2516.0000
4Kagiso Rabada 228.059323/219.667.3716.0000
5T Natarajan 114.032332/310.668.008.0000

 

 

 

 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 07:43 IST

