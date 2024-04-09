Updated April 9th, 2024 at 07:29 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after CSK vs KKR
Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after CSK vs KKR.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In Sunday's IPL match, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 137/9 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK successfully chased down the target, scoring 141/3 in just 17.4 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 14 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Ravindra Jadeja from CSK, who excelled with figures of 3/18 in 4 overs. Top performances included Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 67 off 58 balls for CSK and Shreyas Iyer's 34 off 32 balls for KKR. CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Key bowlers were Tushar Deshpande with 3/33 and Vaibhav Arora with 2/28.
Also Read: Age FINALLY catching up with MS Dhoni? Former CSK captain drops a sitter
Advertisement
IPL 2024 Points Table
In the latest development of IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue to dominate the points table, maintaining their position at the pinnacle. This came after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8. Notably, Rajasthan stands out as the sole team in IPL 2024 to triumph in all their matches so far. Following closely behind RR are Kolkata, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and CSK.
Despite a setback against CSK, Kolkata holds onto their second-place ranking, courtesy of their superior net run rate, which places them on par with CSK with six points each.
Advertisement
IPL Points Table 2024
Rank
Teams
Mat
W
L
NR(No Result)
Pts.
NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1.120
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.528
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.775
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.666
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.409
|6
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.22
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.797
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.704
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-0.843
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-1.370
IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder
Following the conclusion of the LSG vs GT match on April 7, RCB's Virat Kohli emerges as the current holder of the orange cap in IPL 2024. Significant shifts occurred in the leaderboard as Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Nicholas Pooran made notable advancements, joining Kohli and Parag in the top five run-scorers of the tournament.
Advertisement
POS
Player
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Avg
BF
SR
100
50
4s
6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|5
|5
|2
|316
|113*
|105.33
|216
|146.29
|1
|2
|29
|12
|2
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|5
|5
|0
|191
|45
|38.2
|148
|129.05
|0
|0
|20
|2
|3
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|3
|3
|2
|185
|84*
|92.5
|117
|158.11
|0
|2
|13
|12
|4
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|5
|5
|1
|183
|89*
|45.75
|124
|147.58
|0
|1
|13
|7
|5
|Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|4
|4
|3
|178
|64*
|178
|105
|169.52
|0
|1
|8
|15
Also Read: MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir set differences aside share LOVELY HUG
IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder
Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman clinched the coveted purple cap after an impressive performance in his return match against KKR on April 8, where he secured two crucial wickets.
POS
Player
Mat
Inns
Ov
Runs
Wkts
BBI
Avg
Econ
SR
4w
5w
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|4
|4
|16
|128
|9
|29/4
|14.22
|8
|10.66
|1
|0
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|4
|4
|14
|89
|8
|11/3
|11.12
|6.35
|10.5
|0
|0
|3
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|5
|5
|20
|170
|7
|21/2
|24.28
|8.5
|17.14
|0
|0
|4
|Mohit Sharma (GT)
|5
|5
|19
|165
|7
|25/3
|23.57
|8.68
|16.28
|0
|0
|5
|Gerald Coetzee (MI)
|4
|4
|14.3
|154
|7
|34/4
|22
|10.62
|12.42
|1
|0
Advertisement
Published April 9th, 2024 at 07:29 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.