In Sunday's IPL match, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 137/9 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK successfully chased down the target, scoring 141/3 in just 17.4 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 14 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Ravindra Jadeja from CSK, who excelled with figures of 3/18 in 4 overs. Top performances included Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 67 off 58 balls for CSK and Shreyas Iyer's 34 off 32 balls for KKR. CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Key bowlers were Tushar Deshpande with 3/33 and Vaibhav Arora with 2/28.

IPL 2024 Points Table

In the latest development of IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue to dominate the points table, maintaining their position at the pinnacle. This came after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8. Notably, Rajasthan stands out as the sole team in IPL 2024 to triumph in all their matches so far. Following closely behind RR are Kolkata, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and CSK.

Despite a setback against CSK, Kolkata holds onto their second-place ranking, courtesy of their superior net run rate, which places them on par with CSK with six points each.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder

Following the conclusion of the LSG vs GT match on April 7, RCB's Virat Kohli emerges as the current holder of the orange cap in IPL 2024. Significant shifts occurred in the leaderboard as Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Nicholas Pooran made notable advancements, joining Kohli and Parag in the top five run-scorers of the tournament.

POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 5 2 316 113* 105.33 216 146.29 1 2 29 12 2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 5 5 0 191 45 38.2 148 129.05 0 0 20 2 3 Riyan Parag (RR) 3 3 2 185 84* 92.5 117 158.11 0 2 13 12 4 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 5 1 183 89* 45.75 124 147.58 0 1 13 7 5 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 4 4 3 178 64* 178 105 169.52 0 1 8 15

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman clinched the coveted purple cap after an impressive performance in his return match against KKR on April 8, where he secured two crucial wickets.

POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 16 128 9 29/4 14.22 8 10.66 1 0 2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 4 4 14 89 8 11/3 11.12 6.35 10.5 0 0 3 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 5 5 20 170 7 21/2 24.28 8.5 17.14 0 0 4 Mohit Sharma (GT) 5 5 19 165 7 25/3 23.57 8.68 16.28 0 0 5 Gerald Coetzee (MI) 4 4 14.3 154 7 34/4 22 10.62 12.42 1 0