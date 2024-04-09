×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 07:29 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after CSK vs KKR

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after CSK vs KKR.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's knock for CSK. He scored 67 runs to take his side to victory against KKR. | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In Sunday's IPL match, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 137/9 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK successfully chased down the target, scoring 141/3 in just 17.4 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 14 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Ravindra Jadeja from CSK, who excelled with figures of 3/18 in 4 overs. Top performances included Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 67 off 58 balls for CSK and Shreyas Iyer's 34 off 32 balls for KKR. CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Key bowlers were Tushar Deshpande with 3/33 and Vaibhav Arora with 2/28.

IPL 2024 Points Table

In the latest development of IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue to dominate the points table, maintaining their position at the pinnacle. This came after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8. Notably, Rajasthan stands out as the sole team in IPL 2024 to triumph in all their matches so far. Following closely behind RR are Kolkata, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and CSK.
Despite a setback against CSK, Kolkata holds onto their second-place ranking, courtesy of their superior net run rate, which places them on par with CSK with six points each.

IPL Points Table 2024

Rank

Teams

Mat

W

L

NR(No Result)

Pts.

NRR

1Rajasthan Royals440081.120
2Kolkata Knight Riders431061.528
3Lucknow Super Giants431060.775
4Chennai Super Kings532060.666
5Sunrisers Hyderabad422040.409
6Punjab Kings42204-0.22
7Gujarat Titans52304-0.797
8Mumbai Indians41302-0.704
9Royal Challengers Bengaluru51402-0.843
10Delhi Capitals51402-1.370

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder

Following the conclusion of the LSG vs GT match on April 7, RCB's Virat Kohli emerges as the current holder of the orange cap in IPL 2024. Significant shifts occurred in the leaderboard as Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Nicholas Pooran made notable advancements, joining Kohli and Parag in the top five run-scorers of the tournament.

POS

Player

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Avg

BF

SR

100

50

4s

6s

1Virat Kohli (RCB)552316113*105.33216146.29122912
2Sai Sudharsan (GT)5501914538.2148129.0500202
3Riyan Parag (RR)33218584*92.5117158.11021312
4Shubman Gill (GT)55118389*45.75124147.5801137
5Nicholas Pooran (LSG)44317864*178105169.5201815

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman clinched the coveted purple cap after an impressive performance in his return match against KKR on April 8, where he secured two crucial wickets.

POS

Player

Mat

Inns

Ov

Runs

Wkts

BBI

Avg

Econ

SR

4w

5w

1Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)4416128929/414.22810.6610
2Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)441489811/311.126.3510.500
3Khaleel Ahmed (DC)5520170721/224.288.517.1400
4Mohit Sharma (GT)5519165725/323.578.6816.2800
5Gerald Coetzee (MI)4414.3154734/42210.6212.4210
Published April 9th, 2024 at 07:29 IST

