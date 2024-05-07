Updated May 7th, 2024 at 07:04 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after MI vs SRH

Here are the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap after MI vs SRH

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2024 Points table updated after MI vs SRH | Image:BCCI
Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians managed to stay alive in the IPL playoffs race after registering a commanding seven wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya and won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. MI put in a decent bowling effort to restrict the visiting side to a total of 173.

Advertisement

Chasing 174, MI lost their momentum early on in their innings as they were 31/3 inside the powerplay. But a fantastic 102 run unbeaten innings by Suryakumar Yadav with Tilak Varma as the supporting act meant that MI raced to victory with seven wickets and 16 balls to spare.

The win lifts Mumbai Indians away from the bottom of the table as they move up to ninth spot with 8 points, demoting Gujarat Titans to the last spot in IPL poins table. As for Sunrisers Hyderabad they missed a chance to go to third in the table and remain at the 4th spot with 12 points.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Lucky to have him in my team': Hardik heaps major praise on teammate

Here are the Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after MI vs SRH

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs SRH

RankTeamsMatWLNR(No Result)Pts.NRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders11830161.453
2Rajasthan Royals10820160.622
3Chennai Super Kings11650120.7
4Sunrisers Hyderabad1165012-0.065
5Lucknow Super Giants1165012-0.371
6Delhi Capitals1156010-0.442
7Royal Challengers Bengaluru114708-0.049
8Punjab Kings114708-0.187
9Mumbai Indians124808-0.212
10Gujarat Titans114708-1.32

IPL 2024 Orange Cap updated after MI vs SRH 

Travis Head with his innings of 48 runs broke into the top 5 of the orange cap race in IPL 2024. He is currently at 4th spot with 444 runs in 10 innings. Virat Kohli is at the top spot while Ruturaj Gaikwad is in second.

POSPLAYERMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR
1Virat Kohli
RCB		11113542113*67.75366148.08
2Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		11112541108*60.11368147.01
3Sunil Narine
KKR		1111046110941.91251183.66
4K L Rahul
LSG		111104318239.18305141.31
5Phil Salt
KKR		1111142989*42.9234183.33

Also Read | Former AUS captain slams Hardik Pandya-led MI over questionable call

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Purple Cap updated after MI vs SRH

POSPLAYERMATINNSOVRUNSWKTSAVGECONSR4W5W
1Jasprit Bumrah
MI		111143.52741716.116.2515.4701
2Harshal Patel
PBKS		1111373621721.299.7813.0500
3Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		1111393431522.868.7915.600
4T Natarajan
SRH		88322871519.138.9612.810
5Arshdeep Singh
PBKS		111139.23961526.410.0615.7310
Advertisement

Published May 7th, 2024 at 07:04 IST