Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians managed to stay alive in the IPL playoffs race after registering a commanding seven wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya and won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. MI put in a decent bowling effort to restrict the visiting side to a total of 173.

Advertisement

Chasing 174, MI lost their momentum early on in their innings as they were 31/3 inside the powerplay. But a fantastic 102 run unbeaten innings by Suryakumar Yadav with Tilak Varma as the supporting act meant that MI raced to victory with seven wickets and 16 balls to spare.

The win lifts Mumbai Indians away from the bottom of the table as they move up to ninth spot with 8 points, demoting Gujarat Titans to the last spot in IPL poins table. As for Sunrisers Hyderabad they missed a chance to go to third in the table and remain at the 4th spot with 12 points.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Lucky to have him in my team': Hardik heaps major praise on teammate

Here are the Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after MI vs SRH

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs SRH

IPL 2024 Orange Cap updated after MI vs SRH

Travis Head with his innings of 48 runs broke into the top 5 of the orange cap race in IPL 2024. He is currently at 4th spot with 444 runs in 10 innings. Virat Kohli is at the top spot while Ruturaj Gaikwad is in second.

POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 3 Sunil Narine

KKR 11 11 0 461 109 41.91 251 183.66 4 K L Rahul

LSG 11 11 0 431 82 39.18 305 141.31 5 Phil Salt

KKR 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33

Also Read | Former AUS captain slams Hardik Pandya-led MI over questionable call

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Purple Cap updated after MI vs SRH

POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Jasprit Bumrah

MI 11 11 43.5 274 17 16.11 6.25 15.47 0 1 2 Harshal Patel

PBKS 11 11 37 362 17 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0 3 Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR 11 11 39 343 15 22.86 8.79 15.6 0 0 4 T Natarajan

SRH 8 8 32 287 15 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0 5 Arshdeep Singh

PBKS 11 11 39.2 396 15 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0