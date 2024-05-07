Updated May 7th, 2024 at 07:04 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after MI vs SRH
The Mumbai Indians managed to stay alive in the IPL playoffs race after registering a commanding seven wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of IPL 2024.
Hardik Pandya and won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. MI put in a decent bowling effort to restrict the visiting side to a total of 173.
Chasing 174, MI lost their momentum early on in their innings as they were 31/3 inside the powerplay. But a fantastic 102 run unbeaten innings by Suryakumar Yadav with Tilak Varma as the supporting act meant that MI raced to victory with seven wickets and 16 balls to spare.
The win lifts Mumbai Indians away from the bottom of the table as they move up to ninth spot with 8 points, demoting Gujarat Titans to the last spot in IPL poins table. As for Sunrisers Hyderabad they missed a chance to go to third in the table and remain at the 4th spot with 12 points.
Here are the Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after MI vs SRH
IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs SRH
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|0
|16
|0.622
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.7
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|-0.065
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|-0.371
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.442
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.049
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.212
|10
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.32
IPL 2024 Orange Cap updated after MI vs SRH
Travis Head with his innings of 48 runs broke into the top 5 of the orange cap race in IPL 2024. He is currently at 4th spot with 444 runs in 10 innings. Virat Kohli is at the top spot while Ruturaj Gaikwad is in second.
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|1
|Virat Kohli
RCB
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|366
|148.08
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|11
|11
|2
|541
|108*
|60.11
|368
|147.01
|3
|Sunil Narine
KKR
|11
|11
|0
|461
|109
|41.91
|251
|183.66
|4
|K L Rahul
LSG
|11
|11
|0
|431
|82
|39.18
|305
|141.31
|5
|Phil Salt
KKR
|11
|11
|1
|429
|89*
|42.9
|234
|183.33
IPL 2024 Purple Cap updated after MI vs SRH
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|11
|11
|43.5
|274
|17
|16.11
|6.25
|15.47
|0
|1
|2
|Harshal Patel
PBKS
|11
|11
|37
|362
|17
|21.29
|9.78
|13.05
|0
|0
|3
|Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|11
|11
|39
|343
|15
|22.86
|8.79
|15.6
|0
|0
|4
|T Natarajan
SRH
|8
|8
|32
|287
|15
|19.13
|8.96
|12.8
|1
|0
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
PBKS
|11
|11
|39.2
|396
|15
|26.4
|10.06
|15.73
|1
|0
