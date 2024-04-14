Updated April 14th, 2024 at 07:38 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after PBKS vs RR
Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after PBKS vs RR.
In the most recent IPL match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings in an exciting triumph that was decided by 3 wickets in a thrilling last over. In the 27th match of the IPL, Shimron Hetmyer's incredible exhibition of power-hitting proved to be the decisive factor as the Royals, needing 10 runs to win, destroyed PBKS's chances with critical sixes on the third and fifth deliveries.
PBKS had targeted the Royals for 148 runs, but their batting order was unable to muster enough innings. With two wickets apiece, Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj displayed outstanding bowling outings. Tanush Kotian and Yashasvi Jaiswal set a strong platform for the Royals in their chase of the mark with a potent opening combination of 56 runs. But Rabada was able to remove Sanju Samson and Jaiswal, and Arshdeep took care of the highly effective Riyan Parag. Hetmyer proved his mettle in spite of these losses, leading the Rajasthan Royals to an outstanding triumph.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0.767
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.528
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.666
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.436
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.344
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-0.637
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.073
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.218
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.975
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|-1.124
IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder
Following the conclusion of the PBKS vs RR clash, notable changes have occurred in the orange cap holder standings. Virat Kohli maintains his stronghold at the summit with an impressive tally of 319 runs. Riyan Parag follows closely behind, securing the second position with 284 runs to his name. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has surged to claim the third spot with 264 runs, surpassing Shubman Gill, who now resides in fourth place with 255 runs.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|6
|6
|2
|319
|113*
|79.75
|225
|141.77
|1
|2
|29
|12
|Riyan Parag
|6
|6
|2
|284
|84*
|71
|183
|155.19
|0
|3
|18
|18
|Sanju Samson
|6
|6
|2
|264
|82*
|66
|170
|155.29
|0
|3
|25
|11
|Shubman Gill
|6
|6
|1
|255
|89*
|51
|168
|151.78
|0
|2
|19
|9
|Sai Sudharsan
|6
|6
|0
|226
|45
|37.67
|177
|127.68
|0
|0
|23
|3
IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder
In the race for the Purple Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal has reclaimed the coveted top spot, boasting an impressive haul of 11 wickets. Following closely behind is Mumbai Indians' pace sensation, Jasprit Bumrah, occupying the second position with 10 wickets to his credit. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada holds firm in third place with a commendable tally of 9 wickets.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|6
|6
|22
|163
|11
|3/11
|14.81
|7.4
|12.00
|0
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|5
|5
|20
|119
|10
|5/21
|11.90
|5.95
|12.00
|0
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|6
|24
|191
|9
|2/18
|21.22
|7.95
|16.00
|0
|0
|Mustafizur Rahman
|4
|4
|16
|128
|9
|4/29
|14.22
|8.00
|10.66
|1
|0
|Khaleel Ahmed
|6
|6
|24
|211
|9
|2/21
|23.44
|8.79
|16.00
|0
|0
