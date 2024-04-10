Advertisement

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma both put up strong batting efforts, scoring 33 and 46 runs, respectively. But in a thrilling match that went down to the very last over, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by a razor-thin 2-run margin, despite their best efforts. Punjab made a heroic effort to win their third game of the season, needing 29 runs from the last six balls, but they were unable to do so.

Sunrisers chose to bat first and finished their 20 overs with a total of 182/9. Leading the way with a brilliant 64-run innings, Nitish Reddy also made a contribution by taking a wicket in the bowling innings. Abdul Samad made a flashy cameo, scoring 25 runs off of just 12 deliveries, before Travis Head left the game early after scoring 21 runs. Arshdeep Singh was PBKS's most impressive player, taking four vital wickets. In addition, Jitesh Sharma scored 19 runs, while Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza added 29 and 28 runs, respectively, to the total. PBKS was losing wickets at regular intervals and suffered recurrent setbacks. With two wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out, and each of the other bowlers contributed one wicket.

Advertisement

Also Read: SRH secure 2 crucial points in mid-table battle against PBKS

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder

Following the conclusion of the 23rd match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, the leaderboard for the Orange Cap remains unchanged. RCB's Virat Kohli continues to lead the list with an impressive tally of 316 runs. Sai Sudharsan and Heinrich Klaasen retain their respective positions in second and third place. Riyan Parag secures the fourth position, with Shubman Gill holding steady in fifth place.

Advertisement

.

POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG SR 30 50 100 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli 5 5 2 316 113* 105.33 146.29 0 2 1 29 12 2 Sai Sudharsan 5 5 0 191 45 38.2 129.05 5 0 0 20 2 3 Heinrich Klaasen 5 5 2 186 80* 62 193.75 0 2 0 7 17 4 Riyan Parag 4 4 2 185 84* 92.5 158.12 1 2 0 14 12 5 Shubman Gill 5 5 1 183 89* 45.75 147.58 2 1 0 13 7 6 Nicholas Pooran 4 4 3 178 64* 178 169.52 3 1 0 8 15

Also Read: SRH's 20-year-old being hailed as 'NEXT BIG THING' after debut IPL fifty

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder

Following the SRH vs PBKS match, there's a fresh addition to the Purple Cap holder list. Punjab's bowler Arshdeep Singh, showcasing an exceptional performance with four wickets in the game, has ascended to the third spot with a total of 8 wickets to his credit. Mustafizur Rahman retains the top position with 9 scalps, while Yuzvendra Chahal closely follows in second place with 8 wickets.

Advertisement

.

POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Mustafizur Rahman 4 16 0 128 9 1 0 8 Apr-29 2 Yuzvendra Chahal 4 14 0 89 8 1 0 6.35 03-Nov 3 Arshdeep Singh 5 18.2 0 160 8 1 0 8.72 Apr-29 4 Khaleel Ahmed 5 20 1 170 7 0 0 8.5 Feb-21 5 Kagiso Rabada 5 20 0 173 7 0 0 8.65 Feb-23 6 Mohit Sharma 5 19 0 165 7 1 0 8.68 Mar-25



