Updated April 10th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after PBKS vs SRH

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after PBKS vs SRH.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
SRH Beat PBKS
SRH Beat PBKS | Image:IPLT20.com
  • 2 min read
Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma both put up strong batting efforts, scoring 33 and 46 runs, respectively. But in a thrilling match that went down to the very last over, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by a razor-thin 2-run margin, despite their best efforts. Punjab made a heroic effort to win their third game of the season, needing 29 runs from the last six balls, but they were unable to do so.

Sunrisers chose to bat first and finished their 20 overs with a total of 182/9. Leading the way with a brilliant 64-run innings, Nitish Reddy also made a contribution by taking a wicket in the bowling innings. Abdul Samad made a flashy cameo, scoring 25 runs off of just 12 deliveries, before Travis Head left the game early after scoring 21 runs. Arshdeep Singh was PBKS's most impressive player, taking four vital wickets. In addition, Jitesh Sharma scored 19 runs, while Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza added 29 and 28 runs, respectively, to the total. PBKS was losing wickets at regular intervals and suffered recurrent setbacks. With two wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out, and each of the other bowlers contributed one wicket.

Also Read: SRH secure 2 crucial points in mid-table battle against PBKS

IPL 2024 Points Table

Position

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

1Rajasthan Royals4408+1.120
2Kolkata Knight Riders4316+1.528
3Lucknow Super Giants4316+0.775
4Chennai Super Kings5326+0.666
5Sunrisers Hyderabad5326+0.344
6Punjab Kings5234-0.196
7Gujarat Titans5234-0.797
8Mumbai Indians4132-0.704
9Royal Challengers Bengaluru5142-0.843
10Delhi Capitals5142-1.370

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder

Following the conclusion of the 23rd match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, the leaderboard for the Orange Cap remains unchanged. RCB's Virat Kohli continues to lead the list with an impressive tally of 316 runs. Sai Sudharsan and Heinrich Klaasen retain their respective positions in second and third place. Riyan Parag secures the fourth position, with Shubman Gill holding steady in fifth place.

POSPLAYERMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGSR30501004S6S
1Virat Kohli552316113*105.33146.290212912
2Sai Sudharsan5501914538.2129.05500202
3Heinrich Klaasen55218680*62193.75020717
4Riyan Parag44218584*92.5158.121201412
5Shubman Gill55118389*45.75147.58210137
6Nicholas Pooran44317864*178169.52310815

Also Read: SRH's 20-year-old being hailed as 'NEXT BIG THING' after debut IPL fifty

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder

Following the SRH vs PBKS match, there's a fresh addition to the Purple Cap holder list. Punjab's bowler Arshdeep Singh, showcasing an exceptional performance with four wickets in the game, has ascended to the third spot with a total of 8 wickets to his credit. Mustafizur Rahman retains the top position with 9 scalps, while Yuzvendra Chahal closely follows in second place with 8 wickets.

POSPLAYERMATOVERSMDNSRUNSWKTS3-FERS5-FERSECONBBF
1Mustafizur Rahman41601289108Apr-29
2Yuzvendra Chahal4140898106.3503-Nov
3Arshdeep Singh518.201608108.72Apr-29
4Khaleel Ahmed52011707008.5Feb-21
5Kagiso Rabada52001737008.65Feb-23
6Mohit Sharma51901657108.68Mar-25


 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

