Updated April 11th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after RR vs GT

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after RR vs GT.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
GT beat RR by 3 wickets | Image:IPLT20.com
Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan emerged as heroes in a thrilling Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, guiding Gujarat to a stunning three-wicket victory and ending Rajasthan's unbeaten run. The target of 197 appeared tough, but Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill's superb 72 and Sai Sudharsan's contribution of 35 lay the groundwork for the chase.

However, Rashid and Tewatia's brave efforts in the final two overs helped Gujarat win the game. Despite Rajasthan's valiant efforts, particularly Kuldeep Sen's remarkable three-wicket haul and Yuzvendra Chahal's two wickets, Gujarat came victors, with Tewatia and Rashid guiding them home.

Earlier in the match, Riyan Parag's blistering 76 and skipper Sanju Samson's undefeated 68 helped Rajasthan reach a competitive total of 196/3. Gujarat's bowlers, headed by Umesh Yadav, Rashid, and Mohit Sharma, were able to limit Rajasthan's score and capture important wickets, setting up an exciting chase.

IPL 2024 Points Table 

Position

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

1Rajasthan Royals5418+0.871
2Kolkata Knight Riders4316+1.528
3Lucknow Super Giants4316+0.775
4Chennai Super Kings5326+0.666
5Sunrisers Hyderabad5326+0.344
6Gujarat Titans6336-0.637
7Punjab Kings5234-0.196
8Mumbai Indians4132-0.704
9Royal Challengers Bengaluru5142-0.843
10Delhi Capitals5142-1.370

IPL 2024 Orange Cap

Virat Kohli from RCB continues to dominate the Orange Cap leaderboard, boasting 316 runs to his credit. Following closely behind is Riyan Parag in the second position with 261 runs, while Gujarat Titans' skipper, Shubman Gill, secures the third spot with 255 runs to his name.
 

POSPLAYERMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGSR30501004S6S 
1Virat Kohli552316113*105.33146.290212912 
2Riyan Parag55226184*87158.181301717 
3Shubman Gill66125589*51151.78220199 
4Sanju Samson55224682*82157.690302410 
5Sai Sudharsan6602264537.66127.68600233 

IPL 2024 Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal took two significant wickets in his 150th IPL encounter, showcasing his bowling ability and moving up to the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard with ten wickets. Mustafizur Rahman of CSK is right behind him, having taken nine wickets to take second place. Third place goes to Arshdeep Singh, who has eight wickets.

Mohit Sharma moves up to fourth place with eight wickets in the tournament after adding a wicket in the RR vs. GT match.

.

POSPLAYERMATOVERSMDNSRUNSWKTS3-FERS5-FERSECONBBF
1Yuzvendra Chahal518013210107.3303-Nov
2Mustafizur Rahman41601289108Apr-29
3Arshdeep Singh518.201608108.72Apr-29
4Mohit Sharma62302168109.39Mar-25
5Khaleel Ahmed52011707008.5Feb-21
6Kagiso Rabada52001737008.65Feb-23
           
Published April 11th, 2024 at 07:55 IST