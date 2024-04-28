Updated April 28th, 2024 at 06:00 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after DC vs MI & LSG vs RR

Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap race, purple cap race after the double header clash DC vs MI & LSG vs RR

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rajasthan Royals squad celebrate after the fall of a wicket | Image: BCCI
It was Saturday and it was another sixes galore in IPL 2024 as Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals were the two sides that emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in their respective double header clashes.

The match 43 of IPL 2024, saw the home team Delhi Capital hammer Mumbai Indians with a target of 258. And given what has become the new normal in IPL, Mumbai Indians came ever so close to the target and lost by just 10 runs.

The Aussie sensation Jake Fraser Mcgurk set the tone for the Capitals in the first innings with an exquisite 84 of 27 at a mind bending strike rate of 311. Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope and Tristan Subbs all contributed for the win.

As for MI, they lost the chase at the top order with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan misfiring. A valiant effort by Tim David and Tilak Varma below the order wasn't enough as Rishab Pant'd DC came away with their fifth win of the season.

As for Rajasthan Royals they continued their dominance in the campaign and proved once again that they are the team to beat this year. KL Rahul starred for Lucknow Super Giants in the first innings of match 44 of IPL 2024 to set a  target of 197.

It was a decent score, but RR once again outclassed their opponents and won the match courtesy a brilliant innings by their skipper Sanju Samson. RR in the end made easy work of 197 as they chased it down with an over to spare and seven wickets in hand.

The double header has had some massive implications on the IPL 2024 points table. Rajasthan Royals have all but sealed their path for the IPL playoffs with 16 points after 8 wins in their 9 games. The real fun begins with Delhi Capitals. Their victory now takes them to 10 points, leapfrogging defending champions Chennai Super Kings by moving to the fifth spot.  LSG with the defeat maintained their fourth spot but are now level with DC for 10 points. The double header seems to have played a significant impact on the race for playoffs. And for Mumbai Indians their woeful campaign continues as they remain ninth in the IPL table. 

Here are the updated IPL points table, orange cap and purple cap race.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos.TeamMat.WonLostPointsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals98116+0.694
2Kolkata Knight Riders85310+0.972
3Sunrisers Hyderabad85310+0.577
4Lucknow Super Giants95410+0.059
5Delhi Capitals105510+0.276
6Chennai Super Kings8448+0.415
7Gujarat Titans9458-0.974
8Punjab Kings9366-0.187
9Mumbai Indians9366-0.261
10Royal Challengers Bengaluru9274-0.721

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Race

PostitionPlayerTeamRunsMatchesInnings PlayedAverageStrike Rate4s6s
1Virat KohliRCB4309961.42145.764017
2Sanju SamsonRR3859977161.083617
3KL RahulLSG3789942144.273414
4Rishabh PantDC371101046.37160.62923
5Sunil NarineKKR3578844.62184.023724
6Ruturaj GaikwadCSK3498858.16142.443810
7Tilak VarmaMI3369948158.492318
8Sai SudharsanGT3349937.11128.95355
9Riyan ParagRR3329855.33159.612221
10Travis HeadSRH3257746.42212.413918

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Race 

PlayerWAvgOvrRBBFECSR3w5wMdns
Jasprit Bumrah1417362395/21615210
Harshal Patel1423323263/151013200
Yuzvendra Chahal1323343063/11915100
Mukesh Kumar1321252823/141111300
Kuldeep Yadav1219272284/55813200
T Natarajan1217242094/19812201
Khaleel Ahmed1229373512/21918002
Arshdeep Singh1225313024/29915100
Sam Curran1222282713/28914100
1Mustafizur Rahman1223272774/291013100
