It was Saturday and it was another sixes galore in IPL 2024 as Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals were the two sides that emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in their respective double header clashes.

The match 43 of IPL 2024, saw the home team Delhi Capital hammer Mumbai Indians with a target of 258. And given what has become the new normal in IPL, Mumbai Indians came ever so close to the target and lost by just 10 runs.

The Aussie sensation Jake Fraser Mcgurk set the tone for the Capitals in the first innings with an exquisite 84 of 27 at a mind bending strike rate of 311. Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope and Tristan Subbs all contributed for the win.

As for MI, they lost the chase at the top order with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan misfiring. A valiant effort by Tim David and Tilak Varma below the order wasn't enough as Rishab Pant'd DC came away with their fifth win of the season.

As for Rajasthan Royals they continued their dominance in the campaign and proved once again that they are the team to beat this year. KL Rahul starred for Lucknow Super Giants in the first innings of match 44 of IPL 2024 to set a target of 197.

It was a decent score, but RR once again outclassed their opponents and won the match courtesy a brilliant innings by their skipper Sanju Samson. RR in the end made easy work of 197 as they chased it down with an over to spare and seven wickets in hand.

The double header has had some massive implications on the IPL 2024 points table. Rajasthan Royals have all but sealed their path for the IPL playoffs with 16 points after 8 wins in their 9 games. The real fun begins with Delhi Capitals. Their victory now takes them to 10 points, leapfrogging defending champions Chennai Super Kings by moving to the fifth spot. LSG with the defeat maintained their fourth spot but are now level with DC for 10 points. The double header seems to have played a significant impact on the race for playoffs. And for Mumbai Indians their woeful campaign continues as they remain ninth in the IPL table.

Here are the updated IPL points table, orange cap and purple cap race.

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Race

Postition Player Team Runs Matches Innings Played Average Strike Rate 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli RCB 430 9 9 61.42 145.76 40 17 2 Sanju Samson RR 385 9 9 77 161.08 36 17 3 KL Rahul LSG 378 9 9 42 144.27 34 14 4 Rishabh Pant DC 371 10 10 46.37 160.6 29 23 5 Sunil Narine KKR 357 8 8 44.62 184.02 37 24 6 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 349 8 8 58.16 142.44 38 10 7 Tilak Varma MI 336 9 9 48 158.49 23 18 8 Sai Sudharsan GT 334 9 9 37.11 128.95 35 5 9 Riyan Parag RR 332 9 8 55.33 159.61 22 21 10 Travis Head SRH 325 7 7 46.42 212.41 39 18

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Race

Player W Avg Ovr R BBF EC SR 3w 5w Mdns Jasprit Bumrah 14 17 36 239 5/21 6 15 2 1 0 Harshal Patel 14 23 32 326 3/15 10 13 2 0 0 Yuzvendra Chahal 13 23 34 306 3/11 9 15 1 0 0 Mukesh Kumar 13 21 25 282 3/14 11 11 3 0 0 Kuldeep Yadav 12 19 27 228 4/55 8 13 2 0 0 T Natarajan 12 17 24 209 4/19 8 12 2 0 1 Khaleel Ahmed 12 29 37 351 2/21 9 18 0 0 2 Arshdeep Singh 12 25 31 302 4/29 9 15 1 0 0 Sam Curran 12 22 28 271 3/28 9 14 1 0 0 1Mustafizur Rahman 12 23 27 277 4/29 10 13 1 0 0