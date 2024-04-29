Updated April 29th, 2024 at 10:27 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after GT vs RCB & CSK vs SRH
Here's the updates IPL 2024 points table, orange cap race and purple cap race after the clash between GT vs RCB and CSK vs SRH in Super Sunday.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Super Sunday in IPL 2024 saw two mouthwatering clashes in the double header as Gujarat Titans hosted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the afternoon game and Chennai Super Kings took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In match 45 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans openes the proceedings with the bat and set an impressive target of 201 runs for RCB courtesy Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan.
Advertisement
Usually 201 is a fighting total but given the way this IPL season has gone, it turned out be of no difficulty to RCB. Will Jacks smashed an unbeaten 41 ball 100 to seal the deal for the visiting side with support from Virat Kohli at the other end who himself was 70 not out.
RCB chased down the total with four overs to spare and continued their revival after a torrid start. As for GT, their season seems to be going off track after another disappointing loss.
Advertisement
Also Read | KKR vs DC: Dream11 tips, weather and pitch report, toss update and more
In the evening game the first innings saw a similar story as Chennai Super Kings set a target of 213 runs with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad only just missing out on his century by two runs. Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube turned it on in the middle order to help CSK set the massive score.
Advertisement
Expectations were high from Sunrisers Hyderabad given the way that have batted in the tournament but just like their previous game against RCB, SRH top order bundled early and the men in orange endured a hefty 78 run defeat.
CSK's victory over SRH means that they jump to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table by taking their tally to 10 points. The win also means that from 2nd to 6th a total of five teams (KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, and DC) are tied with 10 points each. GT with their loss stayed 7th with 8 points from 10 matches. While RCB are still 10th but their playoff hopes albeit slender are still alive with 6 points in 10 matches.
Advertisement
Here's the Updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap race and purple cap race after GT vs RCB and CSK vs SRH:
Also Read | Pat Cummins unfazed by SRH's sudden plummet in IPL 2024
Advertisement
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|16
|0.694
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|5
|3
|10
|0.972
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|5
|4
|10
|0.81
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|10
|0.075
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|5
|4
|10
|0.059
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.276
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-1.113
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.187
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.261
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.415
IPL 2024 Orange Cap
Virat Kohli with his unbeaten 70 runs has maintained his number one spot in the orange Cap leaderboard with 500 runs in 10 matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 98 runs have taken him to second spot with 447 runs. Sai Sudharsan's brilliance meant that he is now the third highest run getter this tournament with 418 runs.
|No.
|Player
|M
|Ins
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100/50
|4s/6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|10
|10
|3
|500
|113*
|71.43
|339
|147.49
|1/4
|46/20
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|9
|9
|447
|108*
|63.86
|299
|149.49
|1/3
|48/13
|3
|Sai Sudharsan
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|308
|135.71
|0/2
|43/9
|4
|Sanju Samson
|9
|9
|4
|385
|82*
|77
|239
|161.08
|0/4
|36/17
|5
|KL Rahul
|8
|8
|0
|357
|109
|44.62
|194
|184.02
|1/2
|37/24
IPL 2024 Purple Cap
|Player
|W
|Avg
|Ovr
|R
|BBF
|EC
|SR
|3w
|5w
|Mdns
|Jasprit Bumrah
|14
|17
|36
|239
|5/21
|6
|15
|2
|1
|0
|Mustafizur Rahman
|14
|21
|30
|296
|4/29
|9
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Harshal Patel
|14
|23
|32
|326
|3/15
|10
|13
|2
|0
|0
|Matheesha Pathirana
|13
|13
|22
|169
|4/28
|7
|10
|2
|0
|0
|T Natarajan
|13
|19
|28
|252
|4/19
|9
|12
|2
|0
|1
Advertisement
Published April 29th, 2024 at 10:27 IST