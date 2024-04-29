IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after GT vs RCB & CSK vs SRH

Advertisement

Super Sunday in IPL 2024 saw two mouthwatering clashes in the double header as Gujarat Titans hosted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the afternoon game and Chennai Super Kings took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In match 45 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans openes the proceedings with the bat and set an impressive target of 201 runs for RCB courtesy Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan.

Advertisement

Usually 201 is a fighting total but given the way this IPL season has gone, it turned out be of no difficulty to RCB. Will Jacks smashed an unbeaten 41 ball 100 to seal the deal for the visiting side with support from Virat Kohli at the other end who himself was 70 not out.

RCB chased down the total with four overs to spare and continued their revival after a torrid start. As for GT, their season seems to be going off track after another disappointing loss.

Advertisement

Also Read | KKR vs DC: Dream11 tips, weather and pitch report, toss update and more

In the evening game the first innings saw a similar story as Chennai Super Kings set a target of 213 runs with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad only just missing out on his century by two runs. Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube turned it on in the middle order to help CSK set the massive score.

Advertisement

Expectations were high from Sunrisers Hyderabad given the way that have batted in the tournament but just like their previous game against RCB, SRH top order bundled early and the men in orange endured a hefty 78 run defeat.

CSK's victory over SRH means that they jump to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table by taking their tally to 10 points. The win also means that from 2nd to 6th a total of five teams (KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, and DC) are tied with 10 points each. GT with their loss stayed 7th with 8 points from 10 matches. While RCB are still 10th but their playoff hopes albeit slender are still alive with 6 points in 10 matches.

Advertisement

Here's the Updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap race and purple cap race after GT vs RCB and CSK vs SRH:

Also Read | Pat Cummins unfazed by SRH's sudden plummet in IPL 2024

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL 2024 Orange Cap

Virat Kohli with his unbeaten 70 runs has maintained his number one spot in the orange Cap leaderboard with 500 runs in 10 matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 98 runs have taken him to second spot with 447 runs. Sai Sudharsan's brilliance meant that he is now the third highest run getter this tournament with 418 runs.

No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s 1 Virat Kohli 10 10 3 500 113* 71.43 339 147.49 1/4 46/20 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 9 9 447 108* 63.86 299 149.49 1/3 48/13 3 Sai Sudharsan 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0/2 43/9 4 Sanju Samson 9 9 4 385 82* 77 239 161.08 0/4 36/17 5 KL Rahul 8 8 0 357 109 44.62 194 184.02 1/2 37/24

IPL 2024 Purple Cap

Player W Avg Ovr R BBF EC SR 3w 5w Mdns Jasprit Bumrah 14 17 36 239 5/21 6 15 2 1 0 Mustafizur Rahman 14 21 30 296 4/29 9 13 1 0 0 Harshal Patel 14 23 32 326 3/15 10 13 2 0 0 Matheesha Pathirana 13 13 22 169 4/28 7 10 2 0 0 T Natarajan 13 19 28 252 4/19 9 12 2 0 1