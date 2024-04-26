Updated April 26th, 2024 at 10:13 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after SRH vs RCB
Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap race, purple cap after the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Sports
- 2 min read
The match 41 of IPL 2024 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally exorcise their demons as they registered their second victory of the campaign by 35 runs over the high flying Sunrisers Hyderabad.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first and his team backed the decision up by posting a target of 207. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green all starred with the bat for RCB.
Considering the way SRH has batted throughout the tournament, the chase looked comfortable for Hyderabad but Faf du Plessis' bold call to hand the ball to spinner Will Jacks meant that they got rid of the dangerous Travis Head in the very first over. The RCB bowling line up clutched up and got crucial wickets of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma meant that SRH were always playing the catch up game.
A valiant effort in the lower order by Sunrisers Hyderebad skipper Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed wasn't enough as Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally picked up their second win of the season.
With this victory, RCB are still in the hunt to somehow qualify for the IPL playoffs. Their victory takes them level with Punjab Kings for four points but RCB's inferior net run rate means they are still at the bottom of standings. As for SRH, they missed a chance to go to the second spot in the table and still find themselves at third spot with 10 points. Here are the updated IPL standings orange cap race and purple cap race.
IPL 2024 Updated Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|14
|0.698
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|10
|1.206
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|10
|0.577
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|10
|0.148
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0.415
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.386
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.974
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.227
|9
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.292
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-0.721
IPL 2024 Orange Cap race
Virat Kohli's innings of 51 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 41 of IPL 2024, meant that the star batsman is still leading the race for the Orange Cap with 430 runs in nine matches.
|No.
|Player
|M
|Ins
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100/50
|4s/6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|9
|9
|2
|430
|113*
|61.43
|295
|145.76
|1/3
|40/17
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|8
|8
|2
|348
|107*
|58
|244
|142.62
|1/2
|38/10
|3
|Rishabh Pant
|9
|9
|2
|342
|88*
|48.85
|212
|161.32
|0/3
|27/21
|4
|Sai Sudharsan
|9
|9
|0
|334
|65
|37.11
|259
|128.95
|0/1
|35/5
|5
|Travis Head
|7
|7
|0
|325
|102
|46.43
|153
|212.42
|1/2
|39/18
IPL 2024 Purple Cap race
|Player
|W
|Avg
|Ovr
|R
|BBF
|EC
|SR
|3w
|5w
|Mdns
|1Jasprit Bumrah
|13
|15
|32
|204
|5/21
|6
|14
|2
|1
|0
|2Yuzvendra Chahal
|13
|20
|30
|265
|3/11
|8
|13
|1
|0
|0
|3Harshal Patel
|13
|21
|29
|278
|3/15
|9
|13
|2
|0
|0
|4Kuldeep Yadav
|12
|15
|24
|181
|4/55
|7
|12
|2
|0
|0
|5T Natarajan
|12
|17
|24
|209
|4/19
|8
|12
|2
|0
|1
