Advertisement

The match 41 of IPL 2024 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally exorcise their demons as they registered their second victory of the campaign by 35 runs over the high flying Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first and his team backed the decision up by posting a target of 207. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green all starred with the bat for RCB.

Advertisement

Considering the way SRH has batted throughout the tournament, the chase looked comfortable for Hyderabad but Faf du Plessis' bold call to hand the ball to spinner Will Jacks meant that they got rid of the dangerous Travis Head in the very first over. The RCB bowling line up clutched up and got crucial wickets of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma meant that SRH were always playing the catch up game.

A valiant effort in the lower order by Sunrisers Hyderebad skipper Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed wasn't enough as Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally picked up their second win of the season.

Advertisement

With this victory, RCB are still in the hunt to somehow qualify for the IPL playoffs. Their victory takes them level with Punjab Kings for four points but RCB's inferior net run rate means they are still at the bottom of standings. As for SRH, they missed a chance to go to the second spot in the table and still find themselves at third spot with 10 points. Here are the updated IPL standings orange cap race and purple cap race.

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race

Virat Kohli's innings of 51 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 41 of IPL 2024, meant that the star batsman is still leading the race for the Orange Cap with 430 runs in nine matches.

Advertisement

No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s 1 Virat Kohli 9 9 2 430 113* 61.43 295 145.76 1/3 40/17 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 8 8 2 348 107* 58 244 142.62 1/2 38/10 3 Rishabh Pant 9 9 2 342 88* 48.85 212 161.32 0/3 27/21 4 Sai Sudharsan 9 9 0 334 65 37.11 259 128.95 0/1 35/5 5 Travis Head 7 7 0 325 102 46.43 153 212.42 1/2 39/18

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race

Player W Avg Ovr R BBF EC SR 3w 5w Mdns 1Jasprit Bumrah 13 15 32 204 5/21 6 14 2 1 0 2Yuzvendra Chahal 13 20 30 265 3/11 8 13 1 0 0 3Harshal Patel 13 21 29 278 3/15 9 13 2 0 0 4Kuldeep Yadav 12 15 24 181 4/55 7 12 2 0 0 5T Natarajan 12 17 24 209 4/19 8 12 2 0 1