Updated April 26th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after SRH vs RCB

Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap race, purple cap after the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs RCB | Image:BCCI
Advertisement

The match 41 of IPL 2024 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally exorcise their demons as they registered their second victory of the campaign by 35 runs over the high flying Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first and his team backed the decision up by posting a target of 207. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green all starred with the bat for RCB. 

Advertisement

Considering the way SRH has batted throughout the tournament, the chase looked comfortable for Hyderabad but Faf du Plessis' bold call to hand the ball to spinner Will Jacks meant that they got rid of the dangerous Travis Head in the very first over. The RCB bowling line up clutched up and got crucial wickets of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma meant that SRH were always playing the catch up game. 

A valiant effort in the lower order by Sunrisers Hyderebad skipper Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed wasn't enough as Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally picked up their second win of the season. 

Advertisement

With this victory, RCB are still in the hunt to somehow qualify for the IPL playoffs. Their victory takes them level with Punjab Kings for four points but RCB's inferior net run rate means they are still at the bottom of standings. As for SRH, they missed a chance to go to the second spot in the table and still find themselves at third spot with 10 points. Here are the updated IPL standings orange cap race and purple cap race. 

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table

Pos.TeamMat.WonLostPointsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals871140.698
2Kolkata Knight Riders752101.206
3Sunrisers Hyderabad853100.577
4Lucknow Super Giants853100.148
5Chennai Super Kings84480.415
6Delhi Capitals9458-0.386
7Gujarat Titans9458-0.974
8Mumbai Indians8356-0.227
9Punjab Kings8264-0.292
10Royal Challengers Bengaluru9274-0.721

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race

Virat Kohli's innings of 51 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 41 of IPL 2024, meant that the star batsman is still leading the race for the Orange Cap with 430 runs in nine matches. 

Advertisement
No.PlayerMInsNORunsHSAvgBFSR100/504s/6s
1Virat Kohli992430113*61.43295145.761/340/17
2Ruturaj Gaikwad882348107*58244142.621/238/10
3Rishabh Pant99234288*48.85212161.320/327/21
4Sai Sudharsan9903346537.11259128.950/135/5
5Travis Head77032510246.43153212.421/239/18

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race

PlayerWAvgOvrRBBFECSR3w5wMdns
1Jasprit Bumrah1315322045/21614210
2Yuzvendra Chahal1320302653/11813100
3Harshal Patel1321292783/15913200
4Kuldeep Yadav1215241814/55712200
5T Natarajan1217242094/19812201

 

Advertisement

Published April 26th, 2024 at 10:13 IST