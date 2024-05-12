Updated May 12th, 2024 at 05:35 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, orange cap race, puple cap race after KKR vs MI
Here are the updated IPL points table, orange cap race, purple cap race after match between KKR and MI.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Kolkata Knight Riders squared off against Mumbai Indians in a rain affected contest at the Eden Gardens in match 60 of IPL 2024 on Saturday.
The match was reduced to 16 overs and despite a sluggish start to thier innings, KKR inspired by Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Russell managed to set a target of 158 for MI to chase in 16 overs.
Advertisement
An underwhelming knock by Rohit Sharma overshadowed the efforts of Tilak Verma and Naman Dhir as MI fell short by 18 runs in the end.
The win marked KKR's ninth win in IPL 2024 as they moved to the top spot in the points table with 18 points. With this victory KKR have become the first team to qualify for IPL playoffs 2024. The Mumbai Indians are already knocked out of IPL 2024 and are at ninth spot with just 8 points in 13 games.
Advertisement
Also Read | Virender Sehwag shares bold remark on Rohit Sharma's MI stint
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|8
|3
|18
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|0.476
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|14
|0.406
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|12
|0.491
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.769
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|5
|7
|10
|0.217
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|5
|7
|10
|-1.063
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|8
|8
|-0.271
|10
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.423
IPL 2024 Orange cap Race
|POSITION
|NAME
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|S/R
|1
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|12
|634
|70.44
|153.51
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|12
|541
|54.1
|145.82
|3
|Travis Head
|SRH
|11
|533
|53.3
|201.89
|4
|Sai Sudharshan
|GT
|12
|527
|47.91
|141.28
|5
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|11
|471
|67.29
|163.54
|6
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|12
|461
|38.42
|182.93
|7
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|12
|460
|38.33
|136.09
|8
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|11
|436
|54.5
|156.27
|9
|Phil Salt
|KKR
|12
|435
|39.55
|182
|10
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|12
|426
|38.73
|147.4
Also Read | Preview: Confident Axar-led DC ready to take on RCB in Bengaluru
Advertisement
IPL 2024 Purple Cap Race
Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah continued his fantastic run of form and regained control of the purple cap with 20 wickets in 13 games. KKR's Harshit Rana jumped up to 4th spot in the purple cap after KKR vs MI.
Advertisement
|POS
|NAME
|TEAM
|WICKETS
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|AVG
|ECONOMY
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|20
|13
|336
|16.8
|6.48
|2
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|20
|12
|400
|20
|9.75
|3
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|18
|12
|364
|21.87
|8.75
|4
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|16
|10
|332
|20.75
|9.71
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|16
|12
|437
|27.31
|10.32
|6
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|15
|12
|312
|20.8
|6.63
|7
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|15
|10
|368
|24.53
|9.35
|8
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|15
|12
|261
|17.4
|10.3
|9
|Mukesh Kumar
|DC
|15
|8
|312
|20.8
|10.94
|10
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|14
|9
|289
|20.64
|8.25
Advertisement
Published May 12th, 2024 at 05:35 IST