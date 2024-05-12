Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders squared off against Mumbai Indians in a rain affected contest at the Eden Gardens in match 60 of IPL 2024 on Saturday.

The match was reduced to 16 overs and despite a sluggish start to thier innings, KKR inspired by Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Russell managed to set a target of 158 for MI to chase in 16 overs.

An underwhelming knock by Rohit Sharma overshadowed the efforts of Tilak Verma and Naman Dhir as MI fell short by 18 runs in the end.

The win marked KKR's ninth win in IPL 2024 as they moved to the top spot in the points table with 18 points. With this victory KKR have become the first team to qualify for IPL playoffs 2024. The Mumbai Indians are already knocked out of IPL 2024 and are at ninth spot with just 8 points in 13 games.

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL 2024 Orange cap Race

POSITION NAME TEAM MATCHES RUNS AVERAGE S/R 1 Virat Kohli RCB 12 634 70.44 153.51 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 12 541 54.1 145.82 3 Travis Head SRH 11 533 53.3 201.89 4 Sai Sudharshan GT 12 527 47.91 141.28 5 Sanju Samson RR 11 471 67.29 163.54 6 Sunil Narine KKR 12 461 38.42 182.93 7 KL Rahul LSG 12 460 38.33 136.09 8 Riyan Parag RR 11 436 54.5 156.27 9 Phil Salt KKR 12 435 39.55 182 10 Shubman Gill GT 12 426 38.73 147.4

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Race

Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah continued his fantastic run of form and regained control of the purple cap with 20 wickets in 13 games. KKR's Harshit Rana jumped up to 4th spot in the purple cap after KKR vs MI.

POS NAME TEAM WICKETS MATCHES RUNS AVG ECONOMY 1 Jasprit Bumrah MI 20 13 336 16.8 6.48 2 Harshal Patel PBKS 20 12 400 20 9.75 3 Varun Chakravarthy KKR 18 12 364 21.87 8.75 4 Harshit Rana KKR 16 10 332 20.75 9.71 5 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 16 12 437 27.31 10.32 6 Sunil Narine KKR 15 12 312 20.8 6.63 7 T Natarajan SRH 15 10 368 24.53 9.35 8 Andre Russell KKR 15 12 261 17.4 10.3 9 Mukesh Kumar DC 15 8 312 20.8 10.94 10 Kuldeep Yadav DC 14 9 289 20.64 8.25