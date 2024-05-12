Updated May 12th, 2024 at 05:35 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, orange cap race, puple cap race after KKR vs MI

Here are the updated IPL points table, orange cap race, purple cap race after match between KKR and MI.

The Kolkata Knight Riders squared off against Mumbai Indians in a rain affected contest at the Eden Gardens in match 60 of IPL 2024 on Saturday. 

The match was reduced to 16 overs and despite a sluggish start to thier innings, KKR inspired by Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Russell managed to set a target of 158 for MI to chase in 16 overs. 

An underwhelming knock by Rohit Sharma overshadowed the efforts of Tilak Verma and Naman Dhir as MI fell short by 18 runs in the end. 

The win marked KKR's ninth win in IPL 2024 as they moved to the top spot in the points table with 18 points. With this victory KKR have become the first team to qualify for IPL playoffs 2024. The Mumbai Indians are already knocked out of IPL 2024 and are at ninth spot with just 8 points in 13 games. 

IPL 2024 Points Table 

RankTeamsMatWLPts.NRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders1283181.428
2Rajasthan Royals1183160.476
3Sunrisers Hyderabad1275140.406
4Chennai Super Kings1266120.491
5Delhi Capitals126612-0.316
6Lucknow Super Giants126612-0.769
7Royal Challengers Bengaluru1257100.217
8Gujarat Titans125710-1.063
9Mumbai Indians13488-0.271
10Punjab Kings12488-0.423

IPL 2024 Orange cap Race

POSITIONNAMETEAMMATCHESRUNSAVERAGES/R
1Virat KohliRCB1263470.44153.51
2Ruturaj GaikwadCSK1254154.1145.82
3Travis HeadSRH1153353.3201.89
4Sai SudharshanGT1252747.91141.28
5Sanju SamsonRR1147167.29163.54
6Sunil NarineKKR1246138.42182.93
7KL RahulLSG1246038.33136.09
8Riyan ParagRR1143654.5156.27
9Phil SaltKKR1243539.55182
10Shubman GillGT1242638.73147.4
       

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Race 

Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah continued his fantastic run of form and regained control of the purple cap with 20 wickets in 13 games. KKR's Harshit Rana jumped up to 4th spot in the purple cap after KKR vs MI.

POSNAMETEAMWICKETSMATCHESRUNSAVGECONOMY
1Jasprit BumrahMI201333616.86.48
2Harshal PatelPBKS2012400209.75
3Varun ChakravarthyKKR181236421.878.75
4Harshit RanaKKR161033220.759.71
5Arshdeep SinghPBKS161243727.3110.32
6Sunil NarineKKR151231220.86.63
7T NatarajanSRH151036824.539.35
8Andre RussellKKR151226117.410.3
9Mukesh KumarDC15831220.810.94
10Kuldeep YadavDC14928920.648.25
