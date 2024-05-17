Updated May 17th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Who stands where in IPL 2024 standings as SRH vs GT gets washed-out

The IPL 2024 points table showcases the current standings, highlighting the top teams, while a match between SRH and GT is washed out.

SRH vs GT gets abandoned due to rain | Image:BCCI
Rain forced the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to postpone their game, leaving no play. With 15 points, Sunrisers Hyderabad earned a position in the playoffs. Each of the two teams scored one point. As a result, Hyderabad finished the league phase with 15 points from 13 games, whereas Gujarat finished with 12 points from 14 games after two of their games were called off. Hyderabad passed Chennai to take third position in the IPL 2024 points standings as a result.

For the other teams, the washout was important. With one game remaining, Sunrisers Hyderabad has already secured 15 points from 13 games, eliminating Delhi Capitals because of their inferior net run rate than that of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs GT

  

IPL Points Table 2024

Rank

Teams

Mat

W

L

NR(No Result)

Pts.

NRR

1Kolkata Knight Riders13931191.428
2Rajasthan Royals13850160.273
3Sunrisers Hyderabad13751150.406
4Chennai Super Kings13760140.528
5Delhi Capitals1477014-0.377
6Royal Challengers Bengaluru13670120.387
7Lucknow Super Giants1367012-0.787
8Gujarat Titans1457212-1.063
9Punjab Kings1358010-0.347
10Mumbai Indians134908-0.271

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After SRH vs GT

The Orange Cap is given to the player who finishes the Indian Premier League season with the most runs. Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore is the current Orange Cap holder with 661 runs scored in 13 games.

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024

POS

PLAYER

MAT

INNS

NO

RUNS

HS

AVG

BF

SR

100

50

4S

6S

1Virat Kohli
RCB		13133661113*66.10426155.16155633
2Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		13133577108*57.70409141.07145817
3Travis Head
SRH		1111153310253.3264201.89146131
4Riyan Parag RR1312353184*59348152.58043831
5Sai Sudharsan
GT		1212152710347.91373141.28124816

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After SRH vs GT

The top five bowlers in the IPL 2024 are as follows: Harshal Patel from Punjab Kings (PBKS) has taken 22 wickets in 13 matches with a best bowling performance of 3/15, an average of 19.45, and an economy rate of 9.51. Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians (MI) follows closely with 20 wickets in 13 matches, an average of 16.8, and an economy rate of 6.48. Varun Chakravarthy from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has taken 18 wickets in 12 matches with an average of 20.38. Yuzvendra Chahal from Rajasthan Royals (RR) has 17 wickets in 13 matches with a best performance of 3/11, an average of 27.58, and an economy rate of 9.38. Khaleel Ahmed from Delhi Capitals (DC) also has 17 wickets in 14 matches, with an average of 28.17 and an economy rate of 9.58.

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024

POS

PLAYER

MAT

INNS

OV

RUNS

WKTS

BBI

AVG

ECON

SR

4W

5W

1Harshal Patel
PBKS		1313454282215/03/2419.459.5112.2700
2Jasprit Bumrah
MI		131351.53362021/05/2416.86.4815.5501
3Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		1212443671816/03/2420.388.3414.6600
4Yuzvendra Chahal
RR		1313504691711/03/2427.589.3817.6400
5Khaleel Ahmed
DC		1414504791721/02/2428.179.5817.6400

 

 

IPL