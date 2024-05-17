Advertisement

Rain forced the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to postpone their game, leaving no play. With 15 points, Sunrisers Hyderabad earned a position in the playoffs. Each of the two teams scored one point. As a result, Hyderabad finished the league phase with 15 points from 13 games, whereas Gujarat finished with 12 points from 14 games after two of their games were called off. Hyderabad passed Chennai to take third position in the IPL 2024 points standings as a result.

For the other teams, the washout was important. With one game remaining, Sunrisers Hyderabad has already secured 15 points from 13 games, eliminating Delhi Capitals because of their inferior net run rate than that of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs GT

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After SRH vs GT

The Orange Cap is given to the player who finishes the Indian Premier League season with the most runs. Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore is the current Orange Cap holder with 661 runs scored in 13 games.

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17 3 Travis Head

SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31 4 Riyan Parag RR 13 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31 5 Sai Sudharsan

GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After SRH vs GT

The top five bowlers in the IPL 2024 are as follows: Harshal Patel from Punjab Kings (PBKS) has taken 22 wickets in 13 matches with a best bowling performance of 3/15, an average of 19.45, and an economy rate of 9.51. Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians (MI) follows closely with 20 wickets in 13 matches, an average of 16.8, and an economy rate of 6.48. Varun Chakravarthy from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has taken 18 wickets in 12 matches with an average of 20.38. Yuzvendra Chahal from Rajasthan Royals (RR) has 17 wickets in 13 matches with a best performance of 3/11, an average of 27.58, and an economy rate of 9.38. Khaleel Ahmed from Delhi Capitals (DC) also has 17 wickets in 14 matches, with an average of 28.17 and an economy rate of 9.58.

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Harshal Patel

PBKS 13 13 45 428 22 15/03/24 19.45 9.51 12.27 0 0 2 Jasprit Bumrah

MI 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05/24 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 3 Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR 12 12 44 367 18 16/03/24 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0 4 Yuzvendra Chahal

RR 13 13 50 469 17 11/03/24 27.58 9.38 17.64 0 0 5 Khaleel Ahmed

DC 14 14 50 479 17 21/02/24 28.17 9.58 17.64 0 0