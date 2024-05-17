Updated May 17th, 2024 at 09:12 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Who stands where in IPL 2024 standings as SRH vs GT gets washed-out
The IPL 2024 points table showcases the current standings, highlighting the top teams, while a match between SRH and GT is washed out.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Rain forced the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to postpone their game, leaving no play. With 15 points, Sunrisers Hyderabad earned a position in the playoffs. Each of the two teams scored one point. As a result, Hyderabad finished the league phase with 15 points from 13 games, whereas Gujarat finished with 12 points from 14 games after two of their games were called off. Hyderabad passed Chennai to take third position in the IPL 2024 points standings as a result.
For the other teams, the washout was important. With one game remaining, Sunrisers Hyderabad has already secured 15 points from 13 games, eliminating Delhi Capitals because of their inferior net run rate than that of Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Advertisement
Also Read: Sharp criticism hovers over Sanju Samson-led RR after recent dip
IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs GT
IPL Points Table 2024
Rank
Teams
Mat
W
L
NR(No Result)
Pts.
NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.273
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|0.406
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.528
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0.387
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.787
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|-1.063
|9
|Punjab Kings
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|-0.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After SRH vs GT
The Orange Cap is given to the player who finishes the Indian Premier League season with the most runs. Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore is the current Orange Cap holder with 661 runs scored in 13 games.
Advertisement
Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS
PLAYER
MAT
INNS
NO
RUNS
HS
AVG
BF
SR
100
50
4S
6S
|1
|Virat Kohli
RCB
|13
|13
|3
|661
|113*
|66.10
|426
|155.16
|1
|5
|56
|33
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|13
|13
|3
|577
|108*
|57.70
|409
|141.07
|1
|4
|58
|17
|3
|Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|Riyan Parag RR
|13
|12
|3
|531
|84*
|59
|348
|152.58
|0
|4
|38
|31
|5
|Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After SRH vs GT
The top five bowlers in the IPL 2024 are as follows: Harshal Patel from Punjab Kings (PBKS) has taken 22 wickets in 13 matches with a best bowling performance of 3/15, an average of 19.45, and an economy rate of 9.51. Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians (MI) follows closely with 20 wickets in 13 matches, an average of 16.8, and an economy rate of 6.48. Varun Chakravarthy from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has taken 18 wickets in 12 matches with an average of 20.38. Yuzvendra Chahal from Rajasthan Royals (RR) has 17 wickets in 13 matches with a best performance of 3/11, an average of 27.58, and an economy rate of 9.38. Khaleel Ahmed from Delhi Capitals (DC) also has 17 wickets in 14 matches, with an average of 28.17 and an economy rate of 9.58.
Advertisement
Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
POS
PLAYER
MAT
INNS
OV
RUNS
WKTS
BBI
AVG
ECON
SR
4W
5W
|1
|Harshal Patel
PBKS
|13
|13
|45
|428
|22
|15/03/24
|19.45
|9.51
|12.27
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05/24
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|3
|Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03/24
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|13
|13
|50
|469
|17
|11/03/24
|27.58
|9.38
|17.64
|0
|0
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed
DC
|14
|14
|50
|479
|17
|21/02/24
|28.17
|9.58
|17.64
|0
|0
Advertisement
Published May 17th, 2024 at 08:50 IST