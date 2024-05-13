Advertisement

Sunday, May 12, 2024, turned out to be quite an eventful day in IPL 2024. It was a doubleheader with three out of the four teams in contention for the playoffs. As the day has concluded, one team has partially progressed, while the other two- RCB and DC- are still in the reckoning.

IPL 2024 Points Table after RCB beat DC by 45 runs

Chennai Super Kings got the better of Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets, and in the evening match-up, RCB humbled Delhi Capitals by 45 runs. The results have impacted some movements on the points table. Let's find out what the new standings look like if any change has been incurred.

Following the win over Rajasthan Royals, CSK have climbed to the third spot, whereas, RCB have come at the edge of the playoffs zone. Delhi Capitals are behind RCB on the 6th spot. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are the two teams at the bottom and being eliminated from the race. Kolkata Knight Riders are standing at the top of the pole, and have qualified for the playoffs.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Virat Kohli still an invincible force

Virat Kohli is the top run-getter after 13 matches. Kohli has so far amassed 661 runs in IPL 2024. Behind him is CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with 583 runs.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap: Boom Boom Bumrah ruling the chart

Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Purple Cap competition with 20 wickets. Harshal Patel is tied with Bumrah with 20 wickets, but Bumrah is at the pole because of a superior average.

The IPL 2024 league stage is at its business end. Still, three playoff spots are open and it would be intriguing to see who will make it into the top-4 eventually. The IPL 2024 action will continue. On May 13, 2024, Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders. It is a crucial match for GT, as a loss would officially put an end to their campaign.