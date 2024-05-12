Updated May 11th, 2024 at 09:06 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Who stands where updated IPL standings as GT beat CSK in Ahmedabad
The latest IPL 2024 Points Table features GT defeating CSK in Ahmedabad and the current standings in the Indian Premier League.
Despite suffering a 35-run loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were able to hold onto their spot in the top four. in the other hand, the Titans shot up to the eighth slot in the standings after starting from the bottom. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a big 60-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Thursday, which resulted in a drop in their rankings. With this triumph, RCB won five games this season, and PBKS held onto seventh place.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a remarkable 10-wicket margin on Wednesday, reigniting their hopes of making the playoffs. In just 9.4 overs, SRH secured the victory by chasing a small goal of 166. Even after the loss, LSG remained in sixth position.
With a convincing 20-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals (DC) enhanced their chances of making the playoffs. DC's victory dashed RR's hopes of moving up to the top, which is presently held by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs CSK
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.476
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|14
|+0.406
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|12
|+0.491
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.769
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|5
|7
|10
|+0.217
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|5
|7
|10
|-1.063
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.212
|10
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.423
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After GT vs CSK
As the leading run scorer, Virat Kohli is still unstoppable with 634 runs at a strike average of 153.51 in 12 games. Closely after, Ruturaj Gaikwad, with an average of 54.10 and 541 runs from 12 innings, takes second place.
Travis Head moves up to third place in the batting standings with a remarkable 53.30 average after scoring 533 runs in 11 games. Sai Sudharsan does the same, moving up from ninth to fourth position with 527 runs in 12 games and an impressive strike percentage of 141.28.
Sanju Samson, who was ranked fourth, moves up to fifth place after scoring 471 runs at an amazing average of 67.28 in 11 innings, among other noteworthy feats. Rising from fifth to sixth place, Sunil Narine scores 461 runs in 11 innings with an incredible strike percentage of 183.66.
|Sr. No
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|12
|12
|3
|634
|113*
|70.44
|413
|153.51
|1
|5
|0
|55
|30
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|12
|12
|2
|541
|108*
|54.1
|371
|145.82
|1
|4
|1
|57
|16
|3
|Travis Head
|SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|0
|61
|31
|4
|B Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.9
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|0
|48
|16
|5
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|11
|11
|4
|471
|86
|67.28
|288
|163.54
|0
|5
|1
|44
|23
|6
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|11
|11
|0
|461
|109
|41.9
|251
|183.66
|1
|3
|0
|46
|32
|7
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|12
|12
|0
|460
|82
|38.33
|338
|136.09
|0
|3
|0
|41
|16
|8
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|11
|10
|2
|436
|84*
|54.5
|279
|156.27
|0
|4
|0
|31
|28
|9
|Phil Salt
|KKR
|11
|11
|1
|429
|89*
|42.9
|234
|183.33
|0
|4
|1
|50
|23
|10
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|12
|12
|1
|426
|104
|38.72
|289
|147.4
|1
|2
|0
|37
|15
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After GT vs CSK
With an astounding 20 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20, Harshal Patel is the top bowler in the rankings. With a noteworthy strike rate of 15.94 and 18 wickets in 12 innings, Jasprit Bumrah maintains his hold on the second spot.
After taking 16 wickets at an economy rate of 8.75 in 11 matches, Varun Chakravarthy secured third place, maintaining his status as the top bowlers. Arshdeep Singh, who has 16 wickets in 12 games and a strike percentage of 15.87, is still in fourth place.
Mukesh Kumar is still playing well, as he is in fifth position after taking 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 20.80. Likewise, T Natarajan, with 15 wickets in 10 innings and an economy rate of 9.35, holds sixth place.
|Sr. No
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|1
|Harpreet V Patel
|PBKS
|12
|12
|246
|41
|0
|400
|20
|3/15
|20.00
|9.75
|12.30
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit J Bumrah
|MI
|12
|12
|287
|47.5
|0
|297
|18
|5/21
|16.50
|6.20
|15.94
|0
|1
|3
|Varun CV
|KKR
|11
|11
|240
|40
|0
|350
|16
|3/16
|21.87
|8.75
|15.00
|0
|0
|4
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|12
|12
|254
|42.2
|0
|437
|16
|4/29
|27.31
|10.32
|15.87
|1
|0
|5
|Mukesh Kumar
|DC
|8
|8
|171
|28.3
|0
|312
|15
|3/14
|20.80
|10.94
|11.40
|0
|0
|6
|Thangarasu Natarajan
|SRH
|10
|10
|236
|39.2
|1
|368
|15
|4/19
|24.53
|9.35
|15.73
|1
|0
|7
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|9
|9
|210
|35
|0
|287
|14
|4/55
|20.50
|8.20
|15.00
|1
|0
|8
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|11
|11
|264
|44
|0
|291
|14
|2/22
|20.78
|6.61
|18.85
|0
|0
|9
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|9
|8
|187
|31.1
|0
|298
|14
|3/24
|21.28
|9.56
|13.35
|0
|0
|10
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|9
|9
|206
|34.2
|1
|318
|14
|4/29
|22.71
|9.26
|14.71
|1
|0
