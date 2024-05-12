Advertisement

Despite suffering a 35-run loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were able to hold onto their spot in the top four. in the other hand, the Titans shot up to the eighth slot in the standings after starting from the bottom. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a big 60-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Thursday, which resulted in a drop in their rankings. With this triumph, RCB won five games this season, and PBKS held onto seventh place.



The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a remarkable 10-wicket margin on Wednesday, reigniting their hopes of making the playoffs. In just 9.4 overs, SRH secured the victory by chasing a small goal of 166. Even after the loss, LSG remained in sixth position.



With a convincing 20-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals (DC) enhanced their chances of making the playoffs. DC's victory dashed RR's hopes of moving up to the top, which is presently held by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs CSK

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After GT vs CSK

As the leading run scorer, Virat Kohli is still unstoppable with 634 runs at a strike average of 153.51 in 12 games. Closely after, Ruturaj Gaikwad, with an average of 54.10 and 541 runs from 12 innings, takes second place.

Travis Head moves up to third place in the batting standings with a remarkable 53.30 average after scoring 533 runs in 11 games. Sai Sudharsan does the same, moving up from ninth to fourth position with 527 runs in 12 games and an impressive strike percentage of 141.28.

Sanju Samson, who was ranked fourth, moves up to fifth place after scoring 471 runs at an amazing average of 67.28 in 11 innings, among other noteworthy feats. Rising from fifth to sixth place, Sunil Narine scores 461 runs in 11 innings with an incredible strike percentage of 183.66.

Sr. No Player Team Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli RCB 12 12 3 634 113* 70.44 413 153.51 1 5 0 55 30 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 12 12 2 541 108* 54.1 371 145.82 1 4 1 57 16 3 Travis Head SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 0 61 31 4 B Sai Sudharsan GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.9 373 141.28 1 2 0 48 16 5 Sanju Samson RR 11 11 4 471 86 67.28 288 163.54 0 5 1 44 23 6 Sunil Narine KKR 11 11 0 461 109 41.9 251 183.66 1 3 0 46 32 7 KL Rahul LSG 12 12 0 460 82 38.33 338 136.09 0 3 0 41 16 8 Riyan Parag RR 11 10 2 436 84* 54.5 279 156.27 0 4 0 31 28 9 Phil Salt KKR 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33 0 4 1 50 23 10 Shubman Gill GT 12 12 1 426 104 38.72 289 147.4 1 2 0 37 15

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After GT vs CSK

With an astounding 20 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20, Harshal Patel is the top bowler in the rankings. With a noteworthy strike rate of 15.94 and 18 wickets in 12 innings, Jasprit Bumrah maintains his hold on the second spot.

After taking 16 wickets at an economy rate of 8.75 in 11 matches, Varun Chakravarthy secured third place, maintaining his status as the top bowlers. Arshdeep Singh, who has 16 wickets in 12 games and a strike percentage of 15.87, is still in fourth place.

Mukesh Kumar is still playing well, as he is in fifth position after taking 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 20.80. Likewise, T Natarajan, with 15 wickets in 10 innings and an economy rate of 9.35, holds sixth place.

Sr. No Player Team Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Harpreet V Patel PBKS 12 12 246 41 0 400 20 3/15 20.00 9.75 12.30 0 0 2 Jasprit J Bumrah MI 12 12 287 47.5 0 297 18 5/21 16.50 6.20 15.94 0 1 3 Varun CV KKR 11 11 240 40 0 350 16 3/16 21.87 8.75 15.00 0 0 4 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 12 12 254 42.2 0 437 16 4/29 27.31 10.32 15.87 1 0 5 Mukesh Kumar DC 8 8 171 28.3 0 312 15 3/14 20.80 10.94 11.40 0 0 6 Thangarasu Natarajan SRH 10 10 236 39.2 1 368 15 4/19 24.53 9.35 15.73 1 0 7 Kuldeep Yadav DC 9 9 210 35 0 287 14 4/55 20.50 8.20 15.00 1 0 8 Sunil Narine KKR 11 11 264 44 0 291 14 2/22 20.78 6.61 18.85 0 0 9 Harshit Rana KKR 9 8 187 31.1 0 298 14 3/24 21.28 9.56 13.35 0 0 10 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0