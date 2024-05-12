Updated May 11th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Who stands where updated IPL standings as GT beat CSK in Ahmedabad

The latest IPL 2024 Points Table features GT defeating CSK in Ahmedabad and the current standings in the Indian Premier League.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan Smashes Century Against CSK | Image:IPL
Despite suffering a 35-run loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were able to hold onto their spot in the top four. in the other hand, the Titans shot up to the eighth slot in the standings after starting from the bottom.  The Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a big 60-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Thursday, which resulted in a drop in their rankings. With this triumph, RCB won five games this season, and PBKS held onto seventh place.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a remarkable 10-wicket margin on Wednesday, reigniting their hopes of making the playoffs. In just 9.4 overs, SRH secured the victory by chasing a small goal of 166. Even after the loss, LSG remained in sixth position. 

With a convincing 20-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals (DC) enhanced their chances of making the playoffs. DC's victory dashed RR's hopes of moving up to the top, which is presently held by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). 

IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs CSK

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostPointsNRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders118316+1.453
2Rajasthan Royals118316+0.476
3Sunrisers Hyderabad127514+0.406
4Chennai Super Kings126612+0.491
5Delhi Capitals126612-0.316
6Lucknow Super Giants126612-0.769
7Royal Challengers Bengaluru125710+0.217
8Gujarat Titans125710-1.063
9Mumbai Indians12488-0.212
10Punjab Kings12488-0.423

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After GT vs CSK

As the leading run scorer, Virat Kohli is still unstoppable with 634 runs at a strike average of 153.51 in 12 games. Closely after, Ruturaj Gaikwad, with an average of 54.10 and 541 runs from 12 innings, takes second place.

Travis Head moves up to third place in the batting standings with a remarkable 53.30 average after scoring 533 runs in 11 games. Sai Sudharsan does the same, moving up from ninth to fourth position with 527 runs in 12 games and an impressive strike percentage of 141.28.

Sanju Samson, who was ranked fourth, moves up to fifth place after scoring 471 runs at an amazing average of 67.28 in 11 innings, among other noteworthy feats. Rising from fifth to sixth place, Sunil Narine scores 461 runs in 11 innings with an incredible strike percentage of 183.66.

Sr. NoPlayerTeamMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Virat KohliRCB12123634113*70.44413153.511505530
2Ruturaj GaikwadCSK12122541108*54.1371145.821415716
3Travis HeadSRH1111153310253.3264201.891406131
4B Sai SudharsanGT1212152710347.9373141.281204816
5Sanju SamsonRR111144718667.28288163.540514423
6Sunil NarineKKR1111046110941.9251183.661304632
7KL RahulLSG121204608238.33338136.090304116
8Riyan ParagRR1110243684*54.5279156.270403128
9Phil SaltKKR1111142989*42.9234183.330415023
10Shubman GillGT1212142610438.72289147.41203715

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After GT vs CSK

With an astounding 20 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20, Harshal Patel is the top bowler in the rankings. With a noteworthy strike rate of 15.94 and 18 wickets in 12 innings, Jasprit Bumrah maintains his hold on the second spot.

After taking 16 wickets at an economy rate of 8.75 in 11 matches, Varun Chakravarthy secured third place, maintaining his status as the top bowlers. Arshdeep Singh, who has 16 wickets in 12 games and a strike percentage of 15.87, is still in fourth place.

Mukesh Kumar is still playing well, as he is in fifth position after taking 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 20.80. Likewise, T Natarajan, with 15 wickets in 10 innings and an economy rate of 9.35, holds sixth place.

Sr. NoPlayerTeamMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Harpreet V PatelPBKS1212246410400203/1520.009.7512.3000
2Jasprit J BumrahMI121228747.50297185/2116.506.2015.9401
3Varun CVKKR1111240400350163/1621.878.7515.0000
4Arshdeep SinghPBKS121225442.20437164/2927.3110.3215.8710
5Mukesh KumarDC8817128.30312153/1420.8010.9411.4000
6Thangarasu NatarajanSRH101023639.21368154/1924.539.3515.7310
7Kuldeep YadavDC99210350287144/5520.508.2015.0010
8Sunil NarineKKR1111264440291142/2220.786.6118.8500
9Harshit RanaKKR9818731.10298143/2421.289.5613.3500
10Mustafizur RahmanCSK9920634.21318144/2922.719.2614.7110
Published May 11th, 2024 at 09:06 IST