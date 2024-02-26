English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings to play home games at newly-developed stadium in Mullanpur

The Mullanpur stadium also has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops.

Republic Sports Desk
Mullanpur stadium, Punjab
Mullanpur stadium, Punjab | Image:X/HarbhajanSingh
Punjab Kings on Monday announced that their home matches for the coming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will shift to the newly-developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. The stadium, which has hosted domestic matches for the last couple of years, comprises all the modern facilities and top class infrastructure, and can host a capacity of 33,000 fans.

The Mullanpur stadium also has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops. Instead of using traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain, but provides good stability. It is equipped with two international-standard dressing rooms having facilities for steam, sauna and ice bath, while a world-class gym has also been set up at this complex.

The stadium will officially be inaugurated when Punjab Kings begin their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on 23rd March.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

