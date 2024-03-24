Updated March 24th, 2024 at 19:32 IST
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals beat LSG by 20 runs to make winning start
Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs to make a winning start to their IPL campaign here on Sunday.
For RR, skipper Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 82 in 52 balls in their total of 193 for four. Samson led from the front and struck three fours and six sixes while adding 93 runs for the third wicket with Riyan Parag (43).
In reply, Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 64 off 41 balls went in vain as LSG finished on 173 for 6. Skipper KL Rahul made a sedate 58 off 44 balls, eating up a lot of deliveries.
Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 193/4 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82 not out, Riyan Parag 43) beat LSG 173/6 (Nicholas Pooran 64 not out, KL Rahul 58, Trent Boult 2/35).
Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:32 IST
