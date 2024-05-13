Advertisement

In what feels like a monumental Super Sunday for IPL 2024 playoffs race, both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their respective games which means that the likelihood of seeing both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli together in the IPL playoffs for one last time has increased.

The odds of both Virat Kohli's RCB and MS Dhoni's CSK making the IPL playoffs this season looked bleak, however because of the way the table has shaped out in the past week there has emerged only one possibility in which both RCB and CSK qualify. So how can CSK and RCB both qualify for the playoffs? Let's find out.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2024 Points Table: Fresh standings following RCB's win over DC

The ONLY possibility both CSK and RCB qualify for the Playoffs

The victory over RR has put CSK in touching distance to make the IPL playoffs with 14 points in 13 games and RCB also have a strong chance of qualifying with 12 points in 13 games. Before digging into the possibility of RCB and CSK qualifying, let's take a look at the IPL points table.

IPL 2024 Points Table, Image - X/@IPL

As it can be seen in the IPL points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at 4th spot in the IPL standings with 14 points and they are yet to play two more games against Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. The race for the IPL playoffs is firmly in the hands of SRH.

Advertisement

Call it fate but both CSK and RCB's only remaining league game in this year's IPL is against each other on Saturday, 18th May. SRH will need to lose both their remaining games and RCB need to beat CSK by a decent margin to go on 14 points and better their net run rate if they want to qualify. RCB while chasing need to win within 18 overs against CSK and RCB while defending need to win by 18 runs or more to stand a chance of qualifying.

RCB will also require assistance from Lucknow Super Giants as they are on 12 points in 12 games. Hence, LSG need to lose at least one of their games for RCB to have a shot at qualifying alongside CSK. Delhi Capitals will face LSG in their last game, hence results can fall in RCB's favour.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2024: RCB set up legendary knockout match against MS Dhoni's CSK

RCB and CSK will face each other in Eliminator

If results turnout the way mentioned above then not only will RCB and CSK feature in the playoffs, it could mean that Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will face each other in the Playoffs.

Yes if RCB do make the playoffs, then that would mean CSK will finish with 14 points and will not have the opportunity to overtake RR in second place. Hence, qualifier 1 will take place between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. And MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will face each other in a mouthwatering Eliminator clash between CSK and RCB.