×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

'At this age...': Dinesh Karthik gives Shahid Afridi an RKO outta nowhere with SAVAGE comment

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is infamous for announcing retirements multiple times in his career and then taking them back.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik | Image:RCB/PSL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik has strongly hinted that the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be his last, signaling an impending retirement following his stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Since joining RCB in the 2022 IPL mega auction, Karthik's three-year contract is set to conclude at the end of the current season, with a new mega auction scheduled for May.

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma? We're going to get him from Mumbai': LSG coach Justin Langer makes massive admission

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik takes a jibe at Shahid Afridi

In a playful jab at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's multiple retirements, Dinesh Karthik discussed the challenges of deciding when to retire from the sport. The seasoned Indian wicketkeeper-batsman also revealed two career regrets: not staying with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2014 and never playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Advertisement

"You know I have had this in conversation with both of you at different points in time during my last stint in the UK on how you decide when to retire; is there something called a nice swansong? It is coming to an end. It has come to an end. I did bat well in a couple of games. I felt good, which was very surprising. It is not easy mixing, brodcasting, and playing. I played the DY Patil Tournament and felt abysmal in it," Karthik shared on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast with Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton.

He added, "Unless you are Shahid Afridi (on retirement), but in most cases, once it's done, it's done. How I look at it is, once you finish, do I regret anything or am I missing anything? I have a couple of regrets. One missed the opportunity to be retained by the Mumbai Indians. I think I missed the opportunity; they were keen on me not playing for the Super Kings because I am from Chennai. They have always bid for me but could never get me. I wish I could turn the clock back and change things."

Advertisement

Also Read: 'It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the T20 WC 11': Prasad's interesting take

Advertisement

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is infamous for announcing retirements multiple times in his career and then taking them back. Dinesh Karthik's comment on Sky Sports was a jibe at Shahid Afridi. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

IPLChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that the island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

2 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

4 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Beijing on Wednesday.

Xi on Taiwan Unification

13 minutes ago
Coffee

Foods To Avoid In Summer

15 minutes ago
narendra modi

They Mistreated Amma Jaya

18 minutes ago
Brian Lara slams RCB

Brian Lara slams RCB

18 minutes ago
Rajkumar Anand

Delhi Minister Resigns

19 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

LS Polls Phase I: From Ze

20 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Chinese distortions

22 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

22 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay's Weirdest Fan

25 minutes ago
Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone

Viral Video Of Lost Husky

26 minutes ago
Gold jewellery

Gold above Rs 72,000

27 minutes ago
Vietnam

Air India new route

37 minutes ago
Drones banned in Tamil Nadu's Trichy

ISRO places order

38 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RJD List: Lalu's Family, Bahubalis, Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education10 hours ago

  3. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 11 hours ago

  4. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News18 hours ago

  5. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo