Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is preparing for big changes. The team, under the direction of Faf du Plessis, has made references to a possible renaming; an announcement is anticipated during the RCB Unbox event on March 19.

‘Bangalore’ to be replaced by ‘Bengaluru’ in the RCB

There are rumours that "Bengaluru," the ancient name of the city, would take the place of "Bangalore". This action is the result of protracted demonstrations by local supporters who have long pushed for the change. Supporters of the RCB are nonetheless upbeat about the upcoming change even if there has been no formal confirmation.

Apart from the possible rebranding, the team is anticipated to present its new attire for the following campaign. There will be more shocks, but specifics are still to come.

Meanwhile, Indian players on the RCB squad have begun practice sessions, but senior players have yet to join. Notably, Virat Kohli's participation is questionable, as he seeks a remarkable season to win a berth on India's T20 World Cup roster for 2024. Kohli's absence from public appearances since his last sighting in England with his daughter, Vamika, has stoked curiosity about his potential homecoming.

RCB is preparing for the season, which begins on March 22 against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Following the Unbox event, the squad plans to fly to Chennai the following day to adjust to the circumstances, notably the pitch's spin-friendly characteristics.

IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Captain: Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Wicketkeeper(s):

Dinesh Karthik (India)

Anuj Rawat (India)

Batsman:

Virat Kohli (India)

Rajat Patidar (India)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Cameron Green (Australia)

Suyash Prabhudessai (India)

Will Jacks (England) (if available)

Mahipal Lomror (India)

Saurav Chauhan (India)

All-rounders:

Mahipal Lomror (India) (can also be listed as batsman)

Manoj Bhandage (India)

Bowlers:

Pace: Mohammed Siraj (India) Akash Deep (India) Yash Dayal (India) Alzarri Joseph (West Indies) Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) Tom Curran (England) (if available)

Spin: Karn Sharma (India) Mayank Dagar (India) Rajan Kumar (India) Himanshu Sharma (India)

