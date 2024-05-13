Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes in IPL 2024 after losing six out of their first seven games in the tournament. At one point it felt like RCB's season would end in disaster as Virat Kohli was the only one performing but their recent run of five consecutive victories have given them a great chance of qualifying for IPL playoffs.

RCB’s recent 47 run victory over Delhi Capitals has meant that RCB are now on 12 points in 13 games and currently sit fifth in the IPL points table. They have one more game remaining against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday a win could see RCB miraculously qualify for IPL playoffs.

So how have RCB managed to turn their season around despite all the shortcomings in the lineup?

RCB star reveals Truth behind RCB’s turnaround

RCB’s star pacer Yash Dayal has admitted that RCB were in a terrible spot midway through the campaign. According to Dayal, the big reason why RCB managed to turn their campaign around was that there was no blame game being played in the dressing room and everyone had a positive approach.

“Even when we were losing, fingers were not pointed at anyone. We have remained positive throughout the season,” said Yash Dayal.

Yash Dayal further confirmed that the team continuously losing matches at the start of the season had its toll on the dressing room’s morale, but the players took it in their stride.

“When you lose matches continuously, like it happened with us, morale will come down a bit. But we took it in our stride and bounced back well,” added the pacer.

The biggest change in RCB has been the approach they have played with in these past five games. Yash Dayal confirmed that the team switched to an aggressive approach that worked wonders for them.

“Our performances have markedly improved in the last few matches. I think we have switched on that attacking mode in the last few matches. It has been a big positive for us”, said Yash Dayal.

Yash Dayal’s 3 for 20 was a huge positive for RCB as they continue to stay positive and fancy their chances of making the playoffs in 2024.

(With PTI Inputs)