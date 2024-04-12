Advertisement

Trouble is brewing at Royal Challengers Bengaluru after a torrid to their IPL 2024 campaign has seen them win only one out of their first five games in IPL 2024. Their bad start to the campaign has invited much criticism and flak from the fans and media against Faf du Plessis. But a massive development suggests that Faf might be losing the RCB dressing room as well.

While fans and media have been fixated under the fiasco of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya at the Mumbai Indians, a recent video of Virat Kohli venting his frustrations to skipper Faf du Plessis and the team management. The video suggests that RCB dressing room might also be broken and a massive headache can be brewing for the management which can be calamitous for the team's IPL 2024 playoffs hopes.

It seems like Virat Kohli is frustrated with Faf du Plessis captaincy as in the video which is doing rounds on social media, the former RCB skipper can be seen lashing out in the dugout to his coaches and then having an animated discussion with Faf du Plessis on the pitch.

MI ka kalesh enjoy karte karte RCB mein kalesh ho gaya 😞 pic.twitter.com/bzqHRBC9Bq — TZ𝕏Kraken | #EESAALACUPNAAMDU (@TZxKRAKEN) April 10, 2024

Kohli frustrated as unrest deepens

The video doesn’t come as a surprise because in the first five games of the season Virat Kohli has cut out a dejected figure on the field as despite his best efforts his teammates has failed to back him up.

In their recent match against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli scored an excellent century (113) to set a competitive 183 run total. But a lacklustre RCB bowling and some questionable decisions by Faf du Plessis meant that Virat Kohli’s tonne went in wain.

Kohli has been leading the Orange Cap race with sublime form and unless RCB starts clicing together as a team his frustrations are only going to worsen.

Faf du Plessis' Captaincy under fire

Faf du Plessis has recently been bashed by former Indian players like Virender Sehwag for his lack of proactive approach and baffling decision of not bowling Glenn Maxwell against Rajasthan Royals.

Brian Lara also weighed in on the criticism recently as he smashed the team management over the decision of not playing Manipal Lomlor.

With growing pressure on Faf Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s encounter against the Mumbai Indians tonight at the Wankhede Stadium becomes even more crucial for the skipper and his side. A win here can maybe spark a revival in fortunes for the franchise.

