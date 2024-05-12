Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash with the Delhi Capitals in a crucial match with significant playoff implications on May 12, 2024. With both teams in a must-win situation, every ball and run will be pivotal. The fate of playoff qualification for both teams hinges on this match, as a loss could diminish their chances. The encounter is anticipated to be intense and highly competitive, giving fans an enthralling spectacle of T20 cricket.

IPL 2024, RCB vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, RCB vs DC Dream 11 Prediction Picks

WICKETKEEPERS

Dinesh Karthik, Abhishek Porel

BATTERS

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Tristan Stubbs

ALL ROUNDERS

Will Jacks, Axar Patel

BOWLERS

Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2024 RCB vs DC Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RCB vs DC match toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024, RCB vs DC weather report

In Bengaluru, there is a slim chance of rain on Sunday afternoon. In the evening, the temperature will be 30°C with an 11 km/h breeze and a 48 percent humidity level.

IPL 2024, RCB vs DC pitch update

Bengaluru's surface offers little to bowlers and is primarily used for batting. This location hosted the IPL's greatest score earlier this season. With the potent batting lineups on both sides, a high-scoring contest is anticipated.

IPL 2024, RCB vs DC predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2024, RCB vs DC Full Squads

RCB - Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

DC - Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.