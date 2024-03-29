Advertisement

In a highly anticipated clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. With star players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis leading RCB, and Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, and Mitchell Starc showcasing their talents for KKR, this match promises thrilling action. As both teams battle for supremacy at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, cricket fans can expect an intense T20 showdown between these power-packed squads.

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction picks

Wicket-keeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Yash Dayal

Captain First-Choice: Andre Russell || Captain Second-Choice: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain First-Choice: Cameron Green || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Rinku Singh

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR Toss Update

Toss for RCB vs KKR will take place at 7:00 PM as the match will start at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR Weather Report

Bangalore's weather for Friday night is expected to be about 32°C with occasional clouds. There will be a low percentage of humidity (around 25%) and an average wind speed of about 19 km/h.

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR Pitch Update

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its batsman-friendly pitches in T20 cricket, offering minimal assistance to fast bowlers and spinners. Additionally, the venue's history suggests an average first-innings score of 165, which might be insufficient when RCB and KKR engage in a match. The pitch report for the stadium indicates favorable conditions for batting, with the ball coming onto the bat smoothly. Both batsmen and bowlers need to adapt tactically to capitalize on the excellent batting conditions.

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

