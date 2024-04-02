Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 13:53 IST
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XI, toss update & more
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG: Take a look at the Dream11 Predictions of the IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Lucknow Super Giants.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In a highly anticipated clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial T20 encounter at 7:30 pm. Both teams boast formidable squads with star players like Virat Kohli for RCB and KL Rahul for LSG. With the match set to take place at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, cricket fans can expect a thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams in the Indian Premier League.
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details
RCB vs LSG Predicted Playing XI
RCB Probable XII: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph/Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammad Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mahipal Lomror/Yash Dayal
Advertisement
LSG Probable XII: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth
RCB vs LSG Toss update
RCB vs LSG: Toss will take place at 7:00 PM
Also Read: Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug
Advertisement
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction picks
- Keeper – Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (vc), Nicholas Pooran
- Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis
- All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (c), Cameron Green, Krunal Pandya
- Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Weather Report
The weather at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru is expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature of 33.3°C and 36% humidity.
Advertisement
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Pitch Update
For the RCB vs LSG match, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch promises a thrilling contest. With early swing favoring pacers and slow pace aiding spinners, bowlers hold the upper hand. Batsmen can excel with application, aiming at big scores. A high-scoring battleground awaits, with dew favoring the side batting second.
Advertisement
Also Read: 'NOTHING surprises me anymore': Hardik Pandya's BOLD statement
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Full Squad
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
LSG: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Advertisement
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 13:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.